Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395892, 9780323395908

Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-3

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Divers
eBook ISBN: 9780323395908
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395892
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Drs. Stephen Divers and Laila Proença have assembled an expert team of authors focused on Endoscopy and Exotic Animals. Articles include: Definitive diagnosis in exotic animal practice: the essential value of endoscopy, Guinea pig cystoscopy and urolith removal, Flexible endoscopy including gastroscopy in ferrets with a section on Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Tube Placement and Use, Endoscopic rabbit sterilization, Endoscopy of small NH primates, Pulmonoscopy of snakes, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323395908
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323395892

About the Authors

Stephen Divers Author

UGA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.