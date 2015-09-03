Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-3
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Divers
eBook ISBN: 9780323395908
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395892
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Description
Drs. Stephen Divers and Laila Proença have assembled an expert team of authors focused on Endoscopy and Exotic Animals. Articles include: Definitive diagnosis in exotic animal practice: the essential value of endoscopy, Guinea pig cystoscopy and urolith removal, Flexible endoscopy including gastroscopy in ferrets with a section on Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Tube Placement and Use, Endoscopic rabbit sterilization, Endoscopy of small NH primates, Pulmonoscopy of snakes, and more!
About the Authors
Stephen Divers Author
UGA
