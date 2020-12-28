Endoscopy, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-6
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Endoscopy and is edited by Drs. John Rodriguez and Jeffrey L. Ponsky. Articles will include: History of Flexible Endoscopy; Quality Measures in Diagnostic Endoscopy; Endoscopic Equipment from Simple to Advanced; Endoscopic Ultrasound; Polypectomy Techniques; Endoscopic Mucosal Resection; Enteral Access; Advanced Colonic Polypectomy; Principles of Intramural Surgery; Per Oral Esophageal Myotomy; Per Oral Pyloromyotomy; Per Oral Zenker’s Diverticulotomy; Submucosal Tunneling Esophageal Resection; Endoscopic Management of Pancreato-biliary Disease; Endoscopic Management of Post-Operative Complications; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323763103
About the Editors
John H. Rodriguez
Jeffrey Ponsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery, Department of General Surgery, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.