COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Endoscopy, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323763103

Endoscopy, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-6

1st Edition

Editors: John H. Rodriguez Jeffrey Ponsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323763103
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Endoscopy and is edited by Drs. John Rodriguez and Jeffrey L. Ponsky. Articles will include: History of Flexible Endoscopy; Quality Measures in Diagnostic Endoscopy; Endoscopic Equipment from Simple to Advanced; Endoscopic Ultrasound; Polypectomy Techniques; Endoscopic Mucosal Resection; Enteral Access; Advanced Colonic Polypectomy; Principles of Intramural Surgery; Per Oral Esophageal Myotomy; Per Oral Pyloromyotomy; Per Oral Zenker’s Diverticulotomy; Submucosal Tunneling Esophageal Resection; Endoscopic Management of Pancreato-biliary Disease; Endoscopic Management of Post-Operative Complications; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323763103

About the Editors

John H. Rodriguez

Jeffrey Ponsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery, Department of General Surgery, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.