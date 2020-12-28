Endoscopy, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-6

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Endoscopy and is edited by Drs. John Rodriguez and Jeffrey L. Ponsky. Articles will include: History of Flexible Endoscopy; Quality Measures in Diagnostic Endoscopy; Endoscopic Equipment from Simple to Advanced; Endoscopic Ultrasound; Polypectomy Techniques; Endoscopic Mucosal Resection; Enteral Access; Advanced Colonic Polypectomy; Principles of Intramural Surgery; Per Oral Esophageal Myotomy; Per Oral Pyloromyotomy; Per Oral Zenker’s Diverticulotomy; Submucosal Tunneling Esophageal Resection; Endoscopic Management of Pancreato-biliary Disease; Endoscopic Management of Post-Operative Complications; and more!