Endocrinology Neuroendocrinology Neuropeptides
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 13: Endocrinology, Neuroendocrinology, Neuropeptides, Part I offers a lengthy discussion of the research, experiments, and investigations on endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropeptides. This selection, divided into five parts with 47 chapters, features the literature of able scholars who diligently conducted research on the subjects. The areas covered in their literature include discussions on hormone receptors and decoding of genetic information; biosynthesis, processing, and characterization of prehormones, prohormones, and hormones; pituitary and gastrointestinal hormone-like material in brain; behavior and hormonal balance; and extrahypothalamic structures in neuroendocrine regulation. Although the contributors put their efforts on different areas, they clearly present how endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropeptides caught the interest of physiologists and scholars. In clarifying their works, they include in this book observations, methodologies, conclusion, and recommendations. This book can best serve the interest of physiologists and other readers interested in the research on endocrinology, neuropeptides, and neuroendocrinology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Dispersed Cells of the Adrenal Cortex
Neuropeptides in Normal and Abnormal Behavior
Hormone Receptors and Decoding of Genetic Information
Interaction of Oestrogens, Antioestrogens and Progesterone with Receptors and Regulation of Gene Expression in the Chick Oviduct
Steroid-Induced Meiosis Reinitiation in Xenopus laevu Oocytes: Role of Membrane Constituents and Cyclic AMP
Capacity of Corticosterone Receptor System in Rat Brain: Control by Neuropeptides and Hormones
Examination of Glucocorticoid Responsiveness of Mouse Fibroblast and Rat Hepatoma Cell Lines
Glucocorticoid Receptors of Lymphoid Cells of Different Steroid Sensitivity
Corticosteroid Induced Changes in Phosphatidylcholine and Sphingomyelin as Mediators of Hormone Action
The Intracellular Organelles of Human Ovaries Contain Gonadotropin Receptors
Three Categories of Vasopressin Receptor-Evidence for a First Messenger Function in the CNS to Release a Factor-VIII Releasing Factor
Studies on the Solution Conformations of Neurohypophyseal Hormones: Comparative Studies of (8-D-Arginine)Vasopressin and (8-L-arginine)Vasopressin in D2O by 1H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Prehormones, Prohormones, Hormones
Biosynthesis of Posterior Pituitary Hormones
Studies on the Biosynthesis of Vasopressin
Processing of Pro-Opiomelanocortin in Rat, Porcine and Human Pituitaries
Effect of Dexamethasone Treatment on ACTH and ÃŸ-LPH Concentrations in Frog Pituitary and Hypothalamus
Biosynthesis of Proinsulin of Carp
Concluding Remarks on Prehormones, Prohormones and Hormones
Pituitary and Gastrointestinal Hormone-like Material in Brain
Neurotensin: A Biologically Active Peptide Present in Brain and Intestine
ACTH/ÃŸ-Endorphin in Extrapituitary Tissues
Insulin in the Brain and Other Extrapancreatic Tissues
Insulin-Binding Sites in the Central Nervous System of the Rat. Localization by Radioautography
A novel ÃŸ-Endorphin Inununoreactive Peptide in Rat Striatum
Beta-Endorphin Levels in Cerebrospinal Fluid in the Nervous System Pathology
Gastrin/CCK Immunoreactivity in Human Cerebral Cortical Grey and White Matter
The Effects of Sulfated and Unsulfated Cholecystokinin Octapeptide on Brain Mono-Amine Content in Rats
Changes of Brain Monoamines after Intracerebroventricular Administration of the C-Terminal Gastrin Fragments in Rats
Behavior and Hormonal Balance
Molecular Aspects of ACTH-Brain Interaction
Neonatal Hormone Treatments and Permanent Changes in Adaptive Behavior
Neural and Endocrine Substrates of Aggression
Stress, Defense and Coping in Man and Animals
Internal Selection and Hormonal Balance in Rat Population
Hormonal Mediation of Genetic Differences in Avoidance Behavior
Enkephalin Effects on Avoidance Conditioning are Dependent on the Adrenal Glands
Locally Injected Anti-Vasopressin Serum and Passive Avoidance Behavior: The Role of Catecholaminergic Neurotransmission
Extrahypothalamic Structures in Neuroendocrine Regulation
Introduction to the Extrahypothalamic Structures in Neuroendocrine Regulation
Afferent Neural Connections of the Medial Basal Hypothalamus
Mechanisms and Pathways Associated with the Inhibitory Action of the Frontal Lobe Cortex on LH Secretion
Electroanatomical and Functional Aspects of Limbic-Hypothalamic Control of LH-Secretion
Effects of Limbic System Stimulation on Neurosecretory Neurons of Supraoptic Nucleus
Influence of Muscle Receptors on Neurons of the Supraoptic Nucleus
Correlation of the Change in the Sensitivity of the Hypothalamic Neurons in the Areas Regulating Gonadotrophin Function to Monoamines with LH Levels in Blood and Hypophysis during the Estrous Cycle
Electrophysiological Studies on Sex Difference and Senile Change of the Limbicpreoptic-Arcuate System in the Rat
Index
