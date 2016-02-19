Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 13: Endocrinology, Neuroendocrinology, Neuropeptides, Part I offers a lengthy discussion of the research, experiments, and investigations on endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropeptides. This selection, divided into five parts with 47 chapters, features the literature of able scholars who diligently conducted research on the subjects. The areas covered in their literature include discussions on hormone receptors and decoding of genetic information; biosynthesis, processing, and characterization of prehormones, prohormones, and hormones; pituitary and gastrointestinal hormone-like material in brain; behavior and hormonal balance; and extrahypothalamic structures in neuroendocrine regulation. Although the contributors put their efforts on different areas, they clearly present how endocrinology, neuroendocrinology, and neuropeptides caught the interest of physiologists and scholars. In clarifying their works, they include in this book observations, methodologies, conclusion, and recommendations. This book can best serve the interest of physiologists and other readers interested in the research on endocrinology, neuropeptides, and neuroendocrinology.

Foreword

Dispersed Cells of the Adrenal Cortex

Neuropeptides in Normal and Abnormal Behavior

Hormone Receptors and Decoding of Genetic Information

Interaction of Oestrogens, Antioestrogens and Progesterone with Receptors and Regulation of Gene Expression in the Chick Oviduct

Steroid-Induced Meiosis Reinitiation in Xenopus laevu Oocytes: Role of Membrane Constituents and Cyclic AMP

Capacity of Corticosterone Receptor System in Rat Brain: Control by Neuropeptides and Hormones

Examination of Glucocorticoid Responsiveness of Mouse Fibroblast and Rat Hepatoma Cell Lines

Glucocorticoid Receptors of Lymphoid Cells of Different Steroid Sensitivity

Corticosteroid Induced Changes in Phosphatidylcholine and Sphingomyelin as Mediators of Hormone Action

The Intracellular Organelles of Human Ovaries Contain Gonadotropin Receptors

Three Categories of Vasopressin Receptor-Evidence for a First Messenger Function in the CNS to Release a Factor-VIII Releasing Factor

Studies on the Solution Conformations of Neurohypophyseal Hormones: Comparative Studies of (8-D-Arginine)Vasopressin and (8-L-arginine)Vasopressin in D2O by 1H Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Prehormones, Prohormones, Hormones

Biosynthesis of Posterior Pituitary Hormones

Studies on the Biosynthesis of Vasopressin

Processing of Pro-Opiomelanocortin in Rat, Porcine and Human Pituitaries

Effect of Dexamethasone Treatment on ACTH and ÃŸ-LPH Concentrations in Frog Pituitary and Hypothalamus

Biosynthesis of Proinsulin of Carp

Concluding Remarks on Prehormones, Prohormones and Hormones

Pituitary and Gastrointestinal Hormone-like Material in Brain

Neurotensin: A Biologically Active Peptide Present in Brain and Intestine

ACTH/ÃŸ-Endorphin in Extrapituitary Tissues

Insulin in the Brain and Other Extrapancreatic Tissues

Insulin-Binding Sites in the Central Nervous System of the Rat. Localization by Radioautography

A novel ÃŸ-Endorphin Inununoreactive Peptide in Rat Striatum

Beta-Endorphin Levels in Cerebrospinal Fluid in the Nervous System Pathology

Gastrin/CCK Immunoreactivity in Human Cerebral Cortical Grey and White Matter

The Effects of Sulfated and Unsulfated Cholecystokinin Octapeptide on Brain Mono-Amine Content in Rats

Changes of Brain Monoamines after Intracerebroventricular Administration of the C-Terminal Gastrin Fragments in Rats

Behavior and Hormonal Balance

Molecular Aspects of ACTH-Brain Interaction

Neonatal Hormone Treatments and Permanent Changes in Adaptive Behavior

Neural and Endocrine Substrates of Aggression

Stress, Defense and Coping in Man and Animals

Internal Selection and Hormonal Balance in Rat Population

Hormonal Mediation of Genetic Differences in Avoidance Behavior

Enkephalin Effects on Avoidance Conditioning are Dependent on the Adrenal Glands

Locally Injected Anti-Vasopressin Serum and Passive Avoidance Behavior: The Role of Catecholaminergic Neurotransmission

Extrahypothalamic Structures in Neuroendocrine Regulation

Introduction to the Extrahypothalamic Structures in Neuroendocrine Regulation

Afferent Neural Connections of the Medial Basal Hypothalamus

Mechanisms and Pathways Associated with the Inhibitory Action of the Frontal Lobe Cortex on LH Secretion

Electroanatomical and Functional Aspects of Limbic-Hypothalamic Control of LH-Secretion

Effects of Limbic System Stimulation on Neurosecretory Neurons of Supraoptic Nucleus

Influence of Muscle Receptors on Neurons of the Supraoptic Nucleus

Correlation of the Change in the Sensitivity of the Hypothalamic Neurons in the Areas Regulating Gonadotrophin Function to Monoamines with LH Levels in Blood and Hypophysis during the Estrous Cycle

Electrophysiological Studies on Sex Difference and Senile Change of the Limbicpreoptic-Arcuate System in the Rat

Index

