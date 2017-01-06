Endocrinology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482677, 9780323482875

Endocrinology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 2-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ji Hyun Chun
eBook ISBN: 9780323482875
Paperback ISBN: 9780323482677
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th January 2017
Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by CJ Chun, PA-C, is devoted to Endocrinology. Articles in this issue include: Diagnosing Diabetes Mellitus; Standards of Care and Treatments in Diabetes; Antihyperglycemic Medications: Overwhelmed with Too Many Options?; Special Considerations in Choosing Diabetes Therapy; Technology in Diabetes: Are You Tech-Savvy?; Unresolved Questions in Hypothyroidism; Thyrotoxicosis; Thyroid Nodules; Obesity: “Can the Battle Be Won?”; Pituitary: The Master Gland; Adrenal Disorders: Beyond The 'Flight or Fight' Response; Calcium, Parathyroid Disorder; and Male Hypogonadism.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482875
Paperback ISBN:
9780323482677

About the Authors

Ji Hyun Chun Author

