Endocrinology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 2-1

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by CJ Chun, PA-C, is devoted to Endocrinology. Articles in this issue include: Diagnosing Diabetes Mellitus; Standards of Care and Treatments in Diabetes; Antihyperglycemic Medications: Overwhelmed with Too Many Options?; Special Considerations in Choosing Diabetes Therapy; Technology in Diabetes: Are You Tech-Savvy?; Unresolved Questions in Hypothyroidism; Thyrotoxicosis; Thyroid Nodules; Obesity: “Can the Battle Be Won?”; Pituitary: The Master Gland; Adrenal Disorders: Beyond The 'Flight or Fight' Response; Calcium, Parathyroid Disorder; and Male Hypogonadism.