Endocrinology, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Endocrinology – Table of Contents
Foreword: Hormonal Regulation of Human Development
Preface: Perinatal Endocrine Challenges
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Function in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Neonatal Thyrotoxicosis
Neonatal Diabetes Mellitus: An Update on Diagnosis and Management
Hyperinsulinism in the Neonate
Congenital Hypopituitarism
Use of Glucocorticoids for the Fetus and Preterm Infant
Neonatal Cushing Syndrome: A Rare but Potentially Devastating Disease
Turner Syndrome: Diagnostic and Management Considerations for Perinatal Clinicians
Mineral Homeostasis and Effects on Bone Mineralization in the Preterm Neonate
Appendices A to C
Description
Dr. Muir and Dr. Rose are key opinion leaders in the area of endocrinology, and they have created a state-of-the-art issue for neonatologists. The clinical reviews will prepare perinatologists and neonatologists for the challenges in clinical endocrinology that arise in fetuses and newborns. More specifically, authors will provide updates on the biological basis of disorders in order to illustrate the rationale for diagnostic approaches and current therapies and to provide readers with a basis to consider and evaluate new clinical offerings. Articles on the following topics are included in the issue: Congenital hypothyroidism; Thyroid function in the NICU; Neonatal thyrotoxicosis; Neonatal diabetes; Hypersinsulinism; Hypopituitarism; Glucocorticoid use in the NICU/ neonatal adrenal function; Adrenal insufficiency, CAH, Prenatal treatment of CAH; Neonatal Cushing Disease/Congenital endocrine tumors; Early ID of Turner Syndrome/Preserving fertility; and Bone mineral/ Calcium disorders in the neonate.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 5th March 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323581691
- 9780323581684
About the Authors
Andrew Muir Author
Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Susan Rose Author
University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH