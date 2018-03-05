Endocrinology, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581684, 9780323581691

Endocrinology, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Muir Susan Rose
eBook ISBN: 9780323581691
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581684
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Hormonal Regulation of Human Development

Preface: Perinatal Endocrine Challenges

Congenital Hypothyroidism

Thyroid Function in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Neonatal Thyrotoxicosis

Neonatal Diabetes Mellitus: An Update on Diagnosis and Management

Hyperinsulinism in the Neonate

Congenital Hypopituitarism

Use of Glucocorticoids for the Fetus and Preterm Infant

Neonatal Cushing Syndrome: A Rare but Potentially Devastating Disease

Turner Syndrome: Diagnostic and Management Considerations for Perinatal Clinicians

Mineral Homeostasis and Effects on Bone Mineralization in the Preterm Neonate

Appendices A to C

Description

Dr. Muir and Dr. Rose are key opinion leaders in the area of endocrinology, and they have created a state-of-the-art issue for neonatologists. The clinical reviews will prepare perinatologists and neonatologists for the challenges in clinical endocrinology that arise in fetuses and newborns. More specifically, authors will provide updates on the biological basis of disorders in order to illustrate the rationale for diagnostic approaches and current therapies and to provide readers with a basis to consider and evaluate new clinical offerings. Articles on the following topics are included in the issue: Congenital hypothyroidism; Thyroid function in the NICU; Neonatal thyrotoxicosis; Neonatal diabetes; Hypersinsulinism; Hypopituitarism; Glucocorticoid use in the NICU/ neonatal adrenal function; Adrenal insufficiency, CAH, Prenatal treatment of CAH; Neonatal Cushing Disease/Congenital endocrine tumors; Early ID of Turner Syndrome/Preserving fertility; and Bone mineral/ Calcium disorders in the neonate.

About the Authors

Andrew Muir Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Susan Rose Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH

