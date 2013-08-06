Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: The Thyroid Gland
6th Edition
Access all of the latest advances in thyroid disorder management with The Thyroid Gland! Brought to you by the same leading endocrinologists responsible for the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric, this derivative book presents a compilation of chapters covering all material related to the thyroid gland. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this content will enable you to give your patients the benefit of today's best know-how on thyroid disorder management from the leading resource in endocrinology.
- Stay abreast of the newest knowledge and advances in thyroid endocrinology, including…
- the use of thyroglobulin assays and ultrasound vs. isotope scanning in thyroid cancer
- the latest understanding of Graves' eye disease
- the use of I-131 in management of multinodular goiter
- T4 transport defects causing thyroid hormone resistance
- best practices in management of thyroid disease during pregnancy
- and much more.
- Benefit from authoritative guidance on thyroid testing.
- Make the best clinical decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.
- Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
- Anatomy and Development of the Thyroid
- Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: Physiology and Secretion
- Thyroid Regulatory Factors
- Thyroid Hormone Metabolism
- Mechanisms of Thyroid Hormone Action
- Thyroid Function Testing
- Thyroid Imaging
- Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
- Graves’ Disease
- Graves’ Ophthalmopathy
- Autonomously Functioning Thyroid Nodules and Other Causes of Thyrotoxicosis
- Chronic (Hashimoto’s) Thyroiditis
- Subacute and Riedel’s Thyroiditis
- Hypothyroidism and Myxedema Coma
- Nonthyroidal Illness Syndrome: A Form of Hypothyroidism
- Multinodular Goiter
- Iodine Deficiency Disorders
- Thyroid Neoplasia
- Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma and Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2
- Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Receptor Mutations
- Genetic Defects in Thyroid Hormone Synthesis and Action
- Thyroid Hormone Binding and Variants of Transport Proteins
- Resistance to Thyroid Hormone
- Surgery of the Thyroid
- Diagnosis and Treatment of Thyroid Disease During Pregnancy
- 463
- English
- © Saunders 2013
- 6th August 2013
- Saunders
- 9780323240642
Leslie De Groot
Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts
J. Larry Jameson
Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania