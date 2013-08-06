Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: The Thyroid Gland - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323240642

Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: The Thyroid Gland

6th Edition

Authors: Leslie De Groot J. Larry Jameson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323240642
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th August 2013
Page Count: 463
Description

Access all of the latest advances in thyroid disorder management with The Thyroid Gland! Brought to you by the same leading endocrinologists responsible for the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric, this derivative book presents a compilation of chapters covering all material related to the thyroid gland. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this content will enable you to give your patients the benefit of today's best know-how on thyroid disorder management from the leading resource in endocrinology.

Key Features

  • Stay abreast of the newest knowledge and advances in thyroid endocrinology, including…
    • the use of thyroglobulin assays and ultrasound vs. isotope scanning in thyroid cancer
    • the latest understanding of Graves' eye disease
    • the use of I-131 in management of multinodular goiter
    • T4 transport defects causing thyroid hormone resistance
    • best practices in management of thyroid disease during pregnancy
    • and much more.
  • Benefit from authoritative guidance on thyroid testing.
  • Make the best clinical decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.
  • Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy and Development of the Thyroid

  2. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: Physiology and Secretion

  3. Thyroid Regulatory Factors

  4. Thyroid Hormone Metabolism

  5. Mechanisms of Thyroid Hormone Action

  6. Thyroid Function Testing

  7. Thyroid Imaging

  8. Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

  9. Graves’ Disease

  10. Graves’ Ophthalmopathy

  11. Autonomously Functioning Thyroid Nodules and Other Causes of Thyrotoxicosis

  12. Chronic (Hashimoto’s) Thyroiditis

  13. Subacute and Riedel’s Thyroiditis

  14. Hypothyroidism and Myxedema Coma

  15. Nonthyroidal Illness Syndrome: A Form of Hypothyroidism

  16. Multinodular Goiter

  17. Iodine Deficiency Disorders

  18. Thyroid Neoplasia

  19. Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma and Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2

  20. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Receptor Mutations

  21. Genetic Defects in Thyroid Hormone Synthesis and Action

  22. Thyroid Hormone Binding and Variants of Transport Proteins

  23. Resistance to Thyroid Hormone

  24. Surgery of the Thyroid

  25. Diagnosis and Treatment of Thyroid Disease During Pregnancy

About the Author

Leslie De Groot

Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts

J. Larry Jameson

Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

