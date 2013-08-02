Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Reproductive Endocrinology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323240604

Description

Effectively manage reproductive endocrinology issues with Reproductive Endocrinology, a new book derived from the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this compilation of chapters will enable you to give your patients the benefit of today's best know-how from the leading resource in endocrinology.

Key Features

  • Stay abreast of the newest knowledge in reproductive endocrinology, including…
    • endocrinology of sexual behavior and gender identity
    • genetic pathways that control gonadal development and sex differentiation
    • management of PCOS and hirsutism, male androgen deficiency, and gynecomastia
    • and much more.
  • Effectively review the causes and management of precocious or delayed puberty.
  • Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by leading endocrinologists Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
  • Make the best clinical decisions in reproductive endocrinology with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.

Table of Contents

  1. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones

  2. Gonadal Peptides: Inhibins, Activins, Follistatin, Müllerian-Inhibiting Substance (Antimüllerian Hormone)

  3. Gonadotropins—Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion

  4. Genetic Basis of Gonadal and Genital Development

  5. Diagnosis and Treatment of Disorders of Sexual Development

  6. Endocrinology of Sexual Maturation and Puberty

  7. Precocious Puberty

  8. Delayed Puberty

  9. Hormonal Control of Breast Development

  10. The Endocrinology of Sexual Behavior and Gender Identity

  11. Folliculogenesis, Ovulation, and Luteogenesis

  12. Ovarian Hormone Synthesis

  13. Estrogen and Progesterone Action

  14. Hormonal Regulation of the Menstrual Cycle, Mechanisms of Ovulation, Premenstrual Syndromes

  15. Amenorrhea, Anovulation, and Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

  16. Endometriosis

  17. Female Subfertility: Evaluation and Management

  18. Hyperandrogenism, Hirsutism, and the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

  19. Ovulation Induction and Assisted Reproduction

  20. Contraception

  21. Menopause

  22. Functional Morphology of the Testis

  23. Androgen Physiology, Pharmacology, and Abuse

  24. Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome, Cryptorchidism, Hypospadias, and Testicular Tumors

  25. Androgen Deficiency Disorders

  26. Gynecomastia

  27. Clinical Management of Male Infertility

  28. Male Contraception

  29. Endocrinology of the Prostate

About the Author

J. Larry Jameson

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

David de Kretser

Affiliations and Expertise

Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash Institute of Medical Research and Dept of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia

John Marshall

Leslie De Groot

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts

