Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Reproductive Endocrinology
6th Edition
Description
Effectively manage reproductive endocrinology issues with Reproductive Endocrinology, a new book derived from the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this compilation of chapters will enable you to give your patients the benefit of today's best know-how from the leading resource in endocrinology.
Key Features
- Stay abreast of the newest knowledge in reproductive endocrinology, including…
- endocrinology of sexual behavior and gender identity
- genetic pathways that control gonadal development and sex differentiation
- management of PCOS and hirsutism, male androgen deficiency, and gynecomastia
- and much more.
- Effectively review the causes and management of precocious or delayed puberty.
- Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by leading endocrinologists Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
- Make the best clinical decisions in reproductive endocrinology with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.
Table of Contents
- Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones
- Gonadal Peptides: Inhibins, Activins, Follistatin, Müllerian-Inhibiting Substance (Antimüllerian Hormone)
- Gonadotropins—Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion
- Genetic Basis of Gonadal and Genital Development
- Diagnosis and Treatment of Disorders of Sexual Development
- Endocrinology of Sexual Maturation and Puberty
- Precocious Puberty
- Delayed Puberty
- Hormonal Control of Breast Development
- The Endocrinology of Sexual Behavior and Gender Identity
- Folliculogenesis, Ovulation, and Luteogenesis
- Ovarian Hormone Synthesis
- Estrogen and Progesterone Action
- Hormonal Regulation of the Menstrual Cycle, Mechanisms of Ovulation, Premenstrual Syndromes
- Amenorrhea, Anovulation, and Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding
- Endometriosis
- Female Subfertility: Evaluation and Management
- Hyperandrogenism, Hirsutism, and the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
- Ovulation Induction and Assisted Reproduction
- Contraception
- Menopause
- Functional Morphology of the Testis
- Androgen Physiology, Pharmacology, and Abuse
- Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome, Cryptorchidism, Hypospadias, and Testicular Tumors
- Androgen Deficiency Disorders
- Gynecomastia
- Clinical Management of Male Infertility
- Male Contraception
- Endocrinology of the Prostate
Details
- No. of pages:
- 511
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323240604
About the Author
J. Larry Jameson
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
David de Kretser
Affiliations and Expertise
Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor, Monash Institute of Medical Research and Dept of Anatomy and Developmental Biology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
John Marshall
Leslie De Groot
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts