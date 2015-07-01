Endocannabinoids, Volume 125
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Endocannabinoids
- 3 Endocannabinoid Receptors
- 4 CB1R and Retrograde Regulation of Synaptic Activity
- 5 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Abstract
- 1 Adolescence and Pubertal Maturation
- 2 The Neurobiology of Stress
- 3 Adolescent HPA Axis Development
- 4 The Developmental Influence of Gonadal Hormones on the HPA Axis
- 5 The Endocannabinoid System
- 6 Endocannabinoid System Regulation of the HPA Axis in Adulthood
- 7 Ontogeny of the Endocannabinoid System
- 8 Adolescent HPA Axis Function: A Regulatory Role for the Endocannabinoid System?
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Enteric Nervous System and the Brain–Gut Axis
- 3 The Endocannabinoid System
- 4 Endocannabinoid Signaling Mechanisms
- 5 Other Receptors, Agonists, and Antagonists
- 6 Endocannabinoid Tone
- 7 Cannabinoid Receptor Metaplasticity in the ENS
- 8 Cannabinoid Receptor Properties
- 9 Enteric Glia
- 10 Neurotransmission in the ENS and GI Tract
- 11 Brain–Gut Axis
- 12 The Endocannabinoid System of the ENS in GI Inflammation
- 13 Summary and Future Directions
- Disclosures
- Abstract
- 1 Endocannabinoids in Acute Nausea
- 2 Endocannabinoids in Anticipatory Nausea
- 3 Conclusions
- Abstract
- 1 The Endocannabinoids and Their Receptors
- 2 Cannabinoid Regulation of the Neuroendocrine Stress Response
- 3 Endocannabinoid Regulation of Energy Homeostasis
- 4 Endocannabinoids and Fluid Homeostasis
- 5 Endocannabinoid Regulation of Reproduction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Endocannabinoid System
- 3 The Endocannabinoid System in the Brain Regulates Pain
- 4 The Modulation of Pain by Stress: Role for the Brain's Endocannabinoid System
- 5 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Rostral Ventromedial Medulla in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
- 6 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Periaquaductal Gray in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
- 7 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Amygdala in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
- 8 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Prefrontal Cortex in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
- 9 Less Characterized Supraspinal Endocannabinoid Mechanisms in Pain Modulation
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Neurobiology of Reward
- 3 The Influence of Endocannabinoid Signaling on Reward
- 4 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in Motivation
- 5 Drug Addiction and the Endocannabinoid System: A Reciprocal Modulation of Synaptic Plasticity
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
Endocannabinoids, the latest volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into the neurobiology of migraines. It reviews the current knowledge and understanding in the field, and provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Key Features
- Contains the expertise of contributors in the field of the neurobiology of migraines
The endocannabinoid system is the biological system in the body which mediates the effects of cannabis
- Provides an up to date, comprehensive overview of the biological functions of endocannabinoid signaling in the brain and how it regulates an array of processes, such as brain development, reward, emotion and pain
Readership
People working in basic neuroscience, purinergic science, neurology and psychiatry; investors and businesses in pharmaceutical R&D; medical doctors and care givers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012789
About the Serial Volume Editors
Loren Parsons Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, CA, USA
Matthew Hill Serial Volume Editor
Matthew Hill is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy and Psychiatry at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute at the University of Calgary (Canada). He was trained in Behavioral Neuroscience and Psychoneuroendocrinology at the University of British Columbia and did postdoctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Bruce McEwen at the Rockefeller University. Dr. Hill’s research has helped to reveal the critical role, and neural circuits through which, endocannabinoid signaling regulates acute responsiveness and adaptation of the stress response, both at the neuroendocrine and behavioral level. Further, his research has demonstrated how chronic stress can compromise endocannabinoid function, identifying this system as target for both the pathophysiology and treatment of stress-related mood and anxiety disorders. This research program is funded by CIHR, NSERC and Brain Canada. Dr. Hill has done consulting with Health Canada regarding their information document for health care professionals providing information on cannabis, as well as in industry where he has consulted with both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson regarding their endocannabinoid research programs and potential applications to stress-related psychiatric illnesses.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada