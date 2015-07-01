Endocannabinoids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128012789, 9780128013762

Endocannabinoids, Volume 125

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Loren Parsons Matthew Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780128013762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128012789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2015
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
210.00
178.50
225.41
191.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
128.00
108.80
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: The Endocannabinoid Signaling System in the CNS: A Primer
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Endocannabinoids
    • 3 Endocannabinoid Receptors
    • 4 CB1R and Retrograde Regulation of Synaptic Activity
    • 5 Summary
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Two: Evidence for a Role of Adolescent Endocannabinoid Signaling in Regulating HPA Axis Stress Responsivity and Emotional Behavior Development
    • Abstract
    • 1 Adolescence and Pubertal Maturation
    • 2 The Neurobiology of Stress
    • 3 Adolescent HPA Axis Development
    • 4 The Developmental Influence of Gonadal Hormones on the HPA Axis
    • 5 The Endocannabinoid System
    • 6 Endocannabinoid System Regulation of the HPA Axis in Adulthood
    • 7 Ontogeny of the Endocannabinoid System
    • 8 Adolescent HPA Axis Function: A Regulatory Role for the Endocannabinoid System?
    • 9 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Three: The Endocannabinoid System and Its Role in Regulating the Intrinsic Neural Circuitry of the Gastrointestinal Tract
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Enteric Nervous System and the Brain–Gut Axis
    • 3 The Endocannabinoid System
    • 4 Endocannabinoid Signaling Mechanisms
    • 5 Other Receptors, Agonists, and Antagonists
    • 6 Endocannabinoid Tone
    • 7 Cannabinoid Receptor Metaplasticity in the ENS
    • 8 Cannabinoid Receptor Properties
    • 9 Enteric Glia
    • 10 Neurotransmission in the ENS and GI Tract
    • 11 Brain–Gut Axis
    • 12 The Endocannabinoid System of the ENS in GI Inflammation
    • 13 Summary and Future Directions
    • Disclosures
  • Chapter Four: Endocannabinoid Mechanisms Influencing Nausea
    • Abstract
    • 1 Endocannabinoids in Acute Nausea
    • 2 Endocannabinoids in Anticipatory Nausea
    • 3 Conclusions
  • Chapter Five: Endocannabinoid Regulation of Neuroendocrine Systems
    • Abstract
    • 1 The Endocannabinoids and Their Receptors
    • 2 Cannabinoid Regulation of the Neuroendocrine Stress Response
    • 3 Endocannabinoid Regulation of Energy Homeostasis
    • 4 Endocannabinoids and Fluid Homeostasis
    • 5 Endocannabinoid Regulation of Reproduction
  • Chapter Six: The Role of the Brain's Endocannabinoid System in Pain and Its Modulation by Stress
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Endocannabinoid System
    • 3 The Endocannabinoid System in the Brain Regulates Pain
    • 4 The Modulation of Pain by Stress: Role for the Brain's Endocannabinoid System
    • 5 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Rostral Ventromedial Medulla in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
    • 6 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Periaquaductal Gray in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
    • 7 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Amygdala in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
    • 8 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in the Prefrontal Cortex in Pain, Stress-Induced Analgesia, and Stress-Induced Hyperalgesia
    • 9 Less Characterized Supraspinal Endocannabinoid Mechanisms in Pain Modulation
    • 10 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Seven: Endocannabinoid Signaling in Motivation, Reward, and Addiction: Influences on Mesocorticolimbic Dopamine Function
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The Neurobiology of Reward
    • 3 The Influence of Endocannabinoid Signaling on Reward
    • 4 The Role of the Endocannabinoid System in Motivation
    • 5 Drug Addiction and the Endocannabinoid System: A Reciprocal Modulation of Synaptic Plasticity
    • 6 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Index

    • Description

    Endocannabinoids, the latest volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into the neurobiology of migraines. It reviews the current knowledge and understanding in the field, and provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.

    Key Features

    • Contains the expertise of contributors in the field of the neurobiology of migraines

    • The endocannabinoid system is the biological system in the body which mediates the effects of cannabis

    • Provides an up to date, comprehensive overview of the biological functions of endocannabinoid signaling in the brain and how it regulates an array of processes, such as brain development, reward, emotion and pain 

    Readership

    People working in basic neuroscience, purinergic science, neurology and psychiatry; investors and businesses in pharmaceutical R&D; medical doctors and care givers.

    Details

    No. of pages:
    352
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2015
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780128013762
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780128012789

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Serial Volume Editors

    Loren Parsons Serial Volume Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    The Scripps Research Institute, CA, USA

    Matthew Hill

    Matthew Hill Serial Volume Editor

    Matthew Hill is an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy and Psychiatry at the Hotchkiss Brain Institute at the University of Calgary (Canada). He was trained in Behavioral Neuroscience and Psychoneuroendocrinology at the University of British Columbia and did postdoctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Bruce McEwen at the Rockefeller University. Dr. Hill’s research has helped to reveal the critical role, and neural circuits through which, endocannabinoid signaling regulates acute responsiveness and adaptation of the stress response, both at the neuroendocrine and behavioral level. Further, his research has demonstrated how chronic stress can compromise endocannabinoid function, identifying this system as target for both the pathophysiology and treatment of stress-related mood and anxiety disorders. This research program is funded by CIHR, NSERC and Brain Canada. Dr. Hill has done consulting with Health Canada regarding their information document for health care professionals providing information on cannabis, as well as in industry where he has consulted with both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson regarding their endocannabinoid research programs and potential applications to stress-related psychiatric illnesses.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.