Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125586900, 9780080925271

Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology

1st Edition

Editors: D. Poehls Gregory Smith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125586900
eBook ISBN: 9780080925271
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th March 2009
Page Count: 528
Description

The scientific disciplines of hydrology and hydrogeology are expanding as the Earth's water is being recognized by governments and individuals as a shrinking resource—no entity can afford to take water for granted. At the present time, there is no single reference source for definitions. The Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology is a practical, comprehensive reference guide with complete definitions of terms in hydrogeology and other fields closely related to water practices. This concise reference not only defines terms and concepts, but also provides a clear explanation of key elements so that an in-depth understanding of processes may be obtained.

Key Features

  • With more than 2,000 entries, from "absolute permeability" to the "Z-R relationship", this dictionary features the most up-to-date vocabulary in hydrology and hydrogeology. This dictionary would be of use to practicing scientists and professionals in all the fields of water science.
  • More than 340 graphs, tables and diagrams complement the entries in order to clarify terms, methods, or processes
  • Essential reference for students, academics, consultants, and practitioners in hydrology, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, environmental law, and the government

Readership

Students, consultants, and practitioners in hydrology, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, and environmental law

Table of Contents

Features 2,000+ definitions of hydrogeological terms and concepts

About the Editor

D. Poehls

Affiliations and Expertise

CH2M Hill, Santa Ana, CA, USA

Gregory Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Radian International, Rolling Meadows, IL, USA

Reviews

CHOICE, December 2009 : "The Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology features 382 pages of definitions for over 2,000 alphabetically arranged terms related to hydrogeology, six appendixes (135 pages), and a two-page bibliography of major texts on hydrogeology. [Its] definitions include equations, tables, and illustrations to explain terms when needed. Summing Up: Recommended. Graduate students through professionals/practitioners." —L. R. Zellmer, Western Illinois University

