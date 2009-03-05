Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology
1st Edition
Description
The scientific disciplines of hydrology and hydrogeology are expanding as the Earth's water is being recognized by governments and individuals as a shrinking resource—no entity can afford to take water for granted. At the present time, there is no single reference source for definitions. The Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology is a practical, comprehensive reference guide with complete definitions of terms in hydrogeology and other fields closely related to water practices. This concise reference not only defines terms and concepts, but also provides a clear explanation of key elements so that an in-depth understanding of processes may be obtained.
Key Features
- With more than 2,000 entries, from "absolute permeability" to the "Z-R relationship", this dictionary features the most up-to-date vocabulary in hydrology and hydrogeology. This dictionary would be of use to practicing scientists and professionals in all the fields of water science.
- More than 340 graphs, tables and diagrams complement the entries in order to clarify terms, methods, or processes
- Essential reference for students, academics, consultants, and practitioners in hydrology, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, environmental law, and the government
Readership
Students, consultants, and practitioners in hydrology, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, and environmental law
Table of Contents
Features 2,000+ definitions of hydrogeological terms and concepts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 5th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125586900
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925271
About the Editor
D. Poehls
Affiliations and Expertise
CH2M Hill, Santa Ana, CA, USA
Gregory Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Radian International, Rolling Meadows, IL, USA
Reviews
CHOICE, December 2009 : "The Encyclopedic Dictionary of Hydrogeology features 382 pages of definitions for over 2,000 alphabetically arranged terms related to hydrogeology, six appendixes (135 pages), and a two-page bibliography of major texts on hydrogeology. [Its] definitions include equations, tables, and illustrations to explain terms when needed. Summing Up: Recommended. Graduate students through professionals/practitioners." —L. R. Zellmer, Western Illinois University