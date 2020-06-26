Encyclopedia of the World’s Biomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128160961

Encyclopedia of the World’s Biomes

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Michael Goldstein Dominick DellaSala
Book ISBN: 9780128160961
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2020
Page Count: 2600
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
2939.94
1953.00
2400.00
2201.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biogeographers delineate the globe into large discrete ecological units called biomes. These large areas have distinct terrestrial and aquatic features, plant and animal communities, characteristic climate influences, and ecological and evolutionary processes.

Encyclopedia of the World’s Biomes is a unique 3-volume reference providing a global synthesis of biomes presenting the latest science that delineates them.

All chapters are designed to follow a common thematic order related to biodiversity importance, principal anthropogenic stressors and trends, changing climatic conditions, and conservation strategies for maintaining biomes in an increasingly human-dominated world.

This work is a one-stop shop allowing users to access up-to-date, informative articles that go deeper in content than any currently available publication.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive: offers students and researchers a one-stop shop with access to a wealth of information currently only available in scattered or non-technical sources. The content has emphasis on integration of biology, geography, land-uses, global and regional applications
  • Authoritative: authored and edited but top scientists in the field, this work is a trustworthy, high-quality product, bridging a range of disciplines in a consistent theme and format
  • Educational and accessible: each chapter is written concisely to guide the reader though the topic; includes meaningful illustrations and suggests further readings for those needing more specific information

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in biological and environmental science; researchers in biogeography, biodiversity, conservation biology, marine and freshwater biology, climate change and human systems ecology. Environmental managers in governmental and nongovernmental organizations

Table of Contents

Volume 1: Water
1. Freshwater - Oasis of Life
2. Oceans - One Blue Planet
3. Islands and Atolls - Life in and Surrounded by Water
4. Ice Sheets and Polar Deserts - Ice of Life

Volume 2: Land
5. Deserts - Life in the Extremes
6. Forests - Trees of Life
7. Mountains (Alpine Systems) - Life at the Top
8. Grasslands and Shrublands - Sea of Plants

Volume 3: Anthromes
9. Anthromes I - Carved up by Humanity
10. Anthromes II - Sustainability in Concept and Practice

Details

No. of pages:
2600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
26th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Book ISBN:
9780128160961

About the Editor-in-Chief

Michael Goldstein

Dr. Michael I. Goldstein is a planner and biologist for the US Forest Service in Juneau, Alaska. Mike has worked on many applied management issues across terrestrial and aquatic systems, addressing pesticides, dispersed recreation, development, timber harvest, and other forms of resource extraction. Mike is on the editorial board of Elsevier’s major reference work “Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences” as the Ecology and Conservation Editor, serves as Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene and Co-Editor of the Anthropocene’s Climate Change volume, and subject editor for several scientific journals. In his spare time, Mike coaches skiing, enjoys fishing, camping in remote places, and teaching his three children the joys of life.

Affiliations and Expertise

Planner and Biologist, US Forest Service, Juneau, Alaska, USA

Dominick DellaSala

Dominick DellaSala

Dr. Dominick A. DellaSala is President and Chief Scientist of the Geos Institute in Ashland, Oregon and former President of the Society for Conservation Biology, North America. He is an internationally renowned author of over 200 publications on forest ecology, endangered species, conservation biology, and climate change. Dominick has given keynote talks ranging from academic conferences to the United Nations Earth Summit. He has been featured in hundreds of news stories and documentaries, testified in the US congress numerous times, and received conservation leadership and book writing awards. He is on the editorial board of Elsevier’s Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences, Global Change Editor, is co-chief editor of the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene; and subject editor of several scientific journals. Dominick is motivated by his work to leave a living planet for his daughters and all those that follow.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and Chief Scientist, Geos Institute, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.