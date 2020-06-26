Encyclopedia of the World’s Biomes
1st Edition
Description
Biogeographers delineate the globe into large discrete ecological units called biomes. These large areas have distinct terrestrial and aquatic features, plant and animal communities, characteristic climate influences, and ecological and evolutionary processes.
Encyclopedia of the World’s Biomes is a unique 3-volume reference providing a global synthesis of biomes presenting the latest science that delineates them.
All chapters are designed to follow a common thematic order related to biodiversity importance, principal anthropogenic stressors and trends, changing climatic conditions, and conservation strategies for maintaining biomes in an increasingly human-dominated world.
This work is a one-stop shop allowing users to access up-to-date, informative articles that go deeper in content than any currently available publication.
Key Features
- Comprehensive: offers students and researchers a one-stop shop with access to a wealth of information currently only available in scattered or non-technical sources. The content has emphasis on integration of biology, geography, land-uses, global and regional applications
- Authoritative: authored and edited but top scientists in the field, this work is a trustworthy, high-quality product, bridging a range of disciplines in a consistent theme and format
- Educational and accessible: each chapter is written concisely to guide the reader though the topic; includes meaningful illustrations and suggests further readings for those needing more specific information
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in biological and environmental science; researchers in biogeography, biodiversity, conservation biology, marine and freshwater biology, climate change and human systems ecology. Environmental managers in governmental and nongovernmental organizations
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Water
1. Freshwater - Oasis of Life
2. Oceans - One Blue Planet
3. Islands and Atolls - Life in and Surrounded by Water
4. Ice Sheets and Polar Deserts - Ice of Life
Volume 2: Land
5. Deserts - Life in the Extremes
6. Forests - Trees of Life
7. Mountains (Alpine Systems) - Life at the Top
8. Grasslands and Shrublands - Sea of Plants
Volume 3: Anthromes
9. Anthromes I - Carved up by Humanity
10. Anthromes II - Sustainability in Concept and Practice
Details
- 2600
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
- 26th June 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780128160961
About the Editor-in-Chief
Michael Goldstein
Dr. Michael I. Goldstein is a planner and biologist for the US Forest Service in Juneau, Alaska. Mike has worked on many applied management issues across terrestrial and aquatic systems, addressing pesticides, dispersed recreation, development, timber harvest, and other forms of resource extraction. Mike is on the editorial board of Elsevier’s major reference work “Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences” as the Ecology and Conservation Editor, serves as Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene and Co-Editor of the Anthropocene’s Climate Change volume, and subject editor for several scientific journals. In his spare time, Mike coaches skiing, enjoys fishing, camping in remote places, and teaching his three children the joys of life.
Affiliations and Expertise
Planner and Biologist, US Forest Service, Juneau, Alaska, USA
Dominick DellaSala
Dr. Dominick A. DellaSala is President and Chief Scientist of the Geos Institute in Ashland, Oregon and former President of the Society for Conservation Biology, North America. He is an internationally renowned author of over 200 publications on forest ecology, endangered species, conservation biology, and climate change. Dominick has given keynote talks ranging from academic conferences to the United Nations Earth Summit. He has been featured in hundreds of news stories and documentaries, testified in the US congress numerous times, and received conservation leadership and book writing awards. He is on the editorial board of Elsevier’s Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences, Global Change Editor, is co-chief editor of the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene; and subject editor of several scientific journals. Dominick is motivated by his work to leave a living planet for his daughters and all those that follow.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Chief Scientist, Geos Institute, USA