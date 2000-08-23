Encyclopedia of Separation Science
1st Edition
Description
The Encyclopedia of Separation Science is the most comprehensive resource available on the theory, techniques, and applications of separation science. The work presents information on three levels. The first volume contains Level 1, which provides a broad overview of the theory of the 12 main categories of separation techniques. Volumes 2-4 (Level 2) expand coverage with detailed theoretical and technical descriptions of particular techniques. The remaining Volumes 5-9 (Level 3) cover applications of these techniques from the micro to the macro, and also from the analytical laboratory bench to large-scale industrial processes. Volume 10 consists mainly of the index. Initial access to the online version offering extensive hypertext linking and advanced search tools is available with purchase. Ongoing access is maintained for a minimum annual fee.
The Encyclopedia of Separation Science is the first truly comprehensive work covering the whole of separation theory, methods, and techniques. This encyclopedia will be invaluable to researchers and professionals across a wide range of areas in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Written by experts from both academic and industrial settings worldwide
- Includes 544 articles, covering 12 methods of separation:
- Affinity/Biotechnology
- Centrifugation
- Chromatography
- Crystallization
- Distillation
- Electrophoresis
- Extraction
- Flotation
- Ion exchange
- Mass spectrometry
- Membrane separations
- Particle size separation
- Allows easy access to the primary literature with further reading lists in each article
- Provides extensive cross-referencing (hyperlinks in the electronic version)
- Dedicates one entire volume to the detailed index
- Includes many figures and tables illustrating the text and a color plate section in each volume
- Initial access to the innovative online version included with purchase;Ongoing access is maintained for a minimum annual fee
Readership
Academic and industrial librarians; analytical and production chemists/technologists and clinical analysts; environmental technologists/consultants; biomedical/biotechnology researchers; petrochemical, mineral extraction, water purification, pharmaceutical and agrochemical, brewing, food, flavor and fragrance industries; the nuclear industry; plant and equipment manufacturers; gas suppliers.
Table of Contents
Level I: Overviews
Affinity Separation. Centrifugation. Chromatography. Crystallisation. Distillation. Electrophoresis. Extraction. Flotation. Ion Exchange. Mass Spectrometry. Membrane Separations. Particle Size Separation.
Level II: Methods and Instrumentation
Affinity Separation. Centrifugation. Chromatography. Chromatography: Gas. Chromatography: Liquid. Chromatography: Supercritical Fluid. Chromatography: Thin-Layer (Planar). Crystallisation. Distillation. Electrophoresis. Extraction. Membrane Separations. Particle Size Separation.
Level III: Practical Applications
Acids. Aflatoxins and Mycotoxins. Air Liquefaction: Distillation. Airborne Samples: Solid Phase Extraction. Alcohol and Biological Markers of Alcohol Abuse: Gas Chromatography. Alcohol Beverages: Distillation. Aldehydes and Ketones: Gas Chromatography. Allergens in Perfumes: Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. Amines: Gas Chromatography. Amino Acids. Amino Acids and Derivatives: Chiral Separations. Amino Acids and Peptides: Capillary Electrophoresis. Anaesthetic Mixtures: Gas Chromatography. Analytical Applications: Distillation. Anion Exchangers for Water Treatment: Ion Exchange. Antibiotics. Archaeology: Uses of Chromatography in. Aromas: Gas Chromatography. Art Conservation, Use of Chromatography in. Atmospheric Analysis: Gas Chromatography. Bacteriophages, Separation of. Balsams and Resins: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Bases: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Bile Acids. Bile Compounds: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Bioanalytical Applications: Solid-Phase Extraction. Biogenic Amines: Gas Chromatography. Biological Systems: Ion Exchange. Biologically Active Compounds and Xenobiotics: Magnetic Affinity Separations. Biomedical Applications. Bitumens: Liquid Chromatography. Carbamite Insecticides in Foodstuffs: Chromatography & Immunoassay. Carbohydrates. Carotenoid Pigments: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Catalyst Studies: Chromatography. Cells: Isolation: Magnetic Techniques. Cells and Cell Organelles: Field Flow Fractionation. Chelating Ion Exchange Resins. Chemical Warfare Agents: Chromatography. Chiral Separations. Citrus Oils: Liquid Chromatography. Clinical Applications. Clinical Chemistry: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Clinical Diagnosis: Chromatography. Coal: Flotation. Cobalt Ores: Flotation. Colloids: Field Flow Fractionation. Computer Databases for 2-D Electrophoresis. Continuous Ion Exchange Using Powdered Resins. Coprecipitation: Trace Elements: Extraction. Cosmetics and Toiletries: Chromatography. Crude Oil: Liquid Chromatography. Decanter Centrifuges in Pharmaceutical Applications. De-inking of Waste Paper: Flotation. Deoxyribonucleic Acid Profiling. Detergent Formulations: Ion Exchange. DNA. Drugs and Metabolites. Drugs of Abuse: Solid-Phase Extraction. Dyes. Ecdysteroids: Chromatography. Ecologically Safe Ion Exchange Technologies. Electrochemical Ion-Exchange. Ecdysteroids: Chromatography. Ecologically Safe Ion Exchange Technologies. Electrochemical Ion Exchange. Electrodialysis: Ion Exchange. Environmental Applications. Enzymes. Essential Oils. Explosives. Extraction: Pressurized Fluid Extraction Applications. Fats. Fatty Acids: Gas Chromatography. Flame Ionization Detection: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Flash Chromatography. Flavours: Gas Chromatography. Foam Countercurrent Chromatography. Food Additives. Food Microorganisms: Buoyant Density Centrifugation. Food Technology. Forensic Sciences. Forensic Toxicology: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Fragrances: Gas Chromatography. Fuels and Lubricants: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Fullerenes: Liquid Chromatography. Fungicides. Fused Salts: Electrophoresis. Gas Analysis: Gas Chromatography. Gas Centrifuge: Isotopes Separation. Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in Medicine. Gas Separation by Metal Complexes: Membrane Separations. Gene Typing: 2-D Electrophoresis. Geochemical Analysis: Gas Chromatography. Glycoproteins: Liquid Chromatography. Gold Recovery: Flotation. Gradient Polymer Chromatography: Liquid Chromatography. Herbicides. Heroin: Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis. Hot-Pressurized Water: Extraction. Humic Substances. Hydtodynamic Chromatography: Practical Applications. Hydrogen Recovery Using Inorganic Membranes. Immobilized Boronic Acids: Extraction. Immunoaffinity Extraction. Impregnation Techniques: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Imprinted Polymers: Affinity Separation. In-Born Metabolic Disorders: Detection: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Inclusion Complexation: Liquid Chromatography. In-Depth Distribution In Quantitative Thin-Layer Chromatography. Industrial Analytical Applications: Supercritical Fluid Extraction. Inks: Forensic Analysis by Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Inorganic Extraction: Molecular Recognition Technology. Insecticides. Insecticides In Foodstuffs. Ion Analysis. Ion Exchange Resins: Characterization of: Ion Exchange: Zeolites. Ion Flotation. Ion-Conducting Membranes: Membrane Separations. Ion-Exclusion ChromatographyLiquid Chromatography. Isotope Separations. Lead and Zinc Ores: Flotation. Lipids. Liquid Chromatography-Gas Chromatography. Marine Toxins: Chromatography. Mechanical Techniques: Particle Size Separation. Medicinal Herb Compounds: High-Speed Counter Current Chromatography. Medium-Pressure Liquid Chromatography. Membrane Contactors: Membrane Separations.. Membrane Preparation. Metabolites. Metal Analysis: Gas and Liquid Chromatography. Metal Complexes. Metal Membranes: Membrane Separations. Metal Uptake on Microorganisms and Biomaterials: Ion Exchange. Metalloproteins: Chromatography. Microorganisms: Buoyant Density Centrifugation. Microwave-Assisted Extraction: Environmental Applications. Molecular Imprints for Solid-Phase Extraction. Molecular Recognition Technology in Inorganic Extraction. Multiresidue Methods: Extraction. Natural Products. Neurotoxins: Chromatography. Nickel and Cobalt Ores: Flotation. Novel Inorganic Materials: Ion Exchange. Nuclear Industry: Ion Exchange. Nucleic Acids. Occupational Hygiene: Gas Chromatography. Oils, Fats and Waxes: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Oils: Extraction by Solvent Based Methods. Oligomers: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. On-Line Sample Preparation: Supercritical Fluid Extraction. Opiates. Organelles. Paints and Coatings: Pyrolysis: Gas Chromatography. Particulate Characterization: Inverse Gas Chromatography. Peptides and Amino Acids: Capillary Electrophoresis. Peptides and Proteins. Pervaporation: Membrane Separations. Pesticides. Petroleum Products. Pharmaceuticals. Phenols. Pheromones. Physico-Chemical Measurements: Gas Chromatography. PH-Zone Refining Countercurrent Chromatography. Pigments. Polychlorinated Biphenyls: Gas Chromatography. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons. Polyethers: Liquid Chromatography. Polymer Additives: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Polymers. Polysaccharides. Porous Graphitic Carbon: Liquid Chromatography. Porous Polymer Complexes for Gas Separations: Gas Adsorbents. Porous Polymers: Liquid Chromatography. Porphyrins: Liquid Chromatography. Powdered Resins: Continuous Ion Exchange. Preparative Electrophoresis. Preparative Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Pressurized Fluid Extraction: Non-Environmental Applications. Prostaglandins: Gas Chromatography. Proteins. Proteomics: Electrophoresis. Purge-and-Trap: Gas Chromatography. Pyrolysis: Gas Chromatography. Quantitative Structure-Retention Relationships (QSSR) in Chromatography. Reactive Distillation. Resins as Biosorbents: Ion Exchange. Restricted-Access Media (SPE). Reversed-flow Gas Chromatography.
Ribonucleic Acids: Capillary Electrophoresis. RNA. Selectivity of Imprinted Polymers: Affinity Chromatography. Silver Ion. Sodium Chloride: Crystallization. Solid-Phase Extraction of Drugs. Solid-Phase Extraction with Catridges. Solid-Phase Extraction with Discs. Solid-Phase Extraction: Sorbent Selection. Solid-Phase Matrix Dispersion: Extraction. Solid-Phase MicroExtraction. Solvents; Distillation. Sorbent Selection for Solid-Phase Extraction. Space Exploration: Gas Chromatography. Steroids. Sterols. Strontrium from Nuclear Wastes: Ion Exchange. Sub-Critical Water: Extraction. Sugar Derivatives: Chromatography. Sulfur Compounds: Gas Chromatography. Supercritical Fluid Crystallization. Supercritical Fluid Extraction-Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Superheated Water Mobile Phases: Liquid Chromatography. Surfactants. Synthetic Polymers. Terpenoids: Liquid Chromatography. Thermally-Coupled Columns: Distillation. Thin-Layer Chromatography-Vibration Spectroscopy. Tobacco Volatiles: Gas Chromatography. Toxicological Analysis: Liquid Chromatography. Toxins: Chromatography. Trace Elements by Coprecipitation: Extraction. Triglycerides. Ultrasound-Assisted Metal Extractions. Venoms: Chromatography. Veterinary Drugs: Liquid Chromatography. Viruses: Centrifugation. Vitamins. Volatile Organic Compounds in Water: Gas Chromatography. Water Treatment. Water-Soluble Vitamins: Thin-Layer (Planar) Chromatography. Waxes: Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Whiskey: Distillation. Wine: Gas and Liquid Chromatography. Xenobiotics: Magnetic Affinity Separations. Zeolites: Ion Exchangers. Zinc Ores: Flotation. Zone Refining Countercurrent Chromatography. Chapter 10: Contributors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 23rd August 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122267703
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917795
About the Editor
Colin Poole
Prof. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect molting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA, except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom.
Prof. Poole is a polychromatographer with broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples; sample preparation technology; and computer-aided data analysis techniques. He is the author of over 325 research papers, an editor of the Journal of Chromatography, and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. In 1985 he received the Tswett Medal of the International Symposium Advances in Chromatography, in 1991 the Jubilee Medal of the Chromatographic Society, and in 1997 a D.Sc. from the University of Leeds (UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA
Michael Cooke
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, Egham, Surrey, UK
About the Editor-in-Chief
Ian Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Alderley Park, U.K.
Reviews
"This encyclopedia is part of a new generation of literature sources that is directed as much at the on-line computer user as the traditional book reader. It is a comprehensive data source that should appeal to a large range of scientists and engineers with an interest in physico-chemical separations. The focus is on the ever-expanding range of specialist methods and analytical techniques available to the separation professional...it will appeal particularly to those working in high technology industries such as the biomedical, pharmaceutical and agrochemical fields. Research professionals will also find it useful in method development for the purification and analysis of laboratory samples." @source:--SANDRA KENTISH, Chemical Engineering in Australia I think this is a great idea given the dominant position of separation techniques in many areas of science and technology... I am not aware of anything similar on the market." @source:--SHAWN DOOGAN, University of East London, UK @qu:"I feel that the overall structure is sound. A user wishing to use or research a specific technique may access the information at the level of introduction, background theory or by looking at practical examples." @source:--DAVID SHEEHAN, University of College Cork, Ireland @qu:"Given the assurances of breadth of coverage, I believe the project to be viable, exciting and most useful." @source:--ALAN TOWNSHEND, University of Hull, UK