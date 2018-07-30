Encyclopedia of Reproduction
2nd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Reproduction, Second Edition comprehensively reviews biology and abnormalities, also covering the most common diseases in humans, such as prostate and breast cancer, as well as normal developmental biology, including embryogenesis, gestation, birth and puberty. Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers, from advanced undergraduate students, to research professionals. Chapters also explore the latest advances in cloning, stem cells, endocrinology, clinical reproductive medicine and genomics.
As reproductive health is a fundamental component of an individual’s overall health status and a central determinant of quality of life, this book provides the most extensive and authoritative reference within the field.
Key Features
- Provides a one-stop shop for information on reproduction that is not available elsewhere
- Includes extensive coverage of the full range of topics, from basic, to clinical considerations, including evolutionary advances in molecular, cellular, developmental and clinical sciences
- Includes multimedia and interactive teaching tools, such as downloadable PowerPoint slides, video content and interactive elements, such as the Virtual Microscope
Readership
Students as well as clinicians, researchers and professionals in the field of reproductive medicine seeking specific information on topics outside of their immediate area of expertise. Laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and graduate, departmental and medical school libraries
Table of Contents
Volume I: Male Reproduction
Edited by Bernard Jégou and Michael Skinner
Testis
Testis Cell Biology
Development
Testis Physiology
Male Endocrinology
Male Reproductive Tract
Male Reproductive Physiology
Comparative Mammalian Male Reproduction
Environmental Toxicology
Volume II: Female Reproduction
Edited by Tom Spencer and Jodi Flaws
Ovary
Ovary Development
Female Endocrinology
Female Reproductive Physiology
Female Reproductive Tract
Early Pregnancy and Implantation
Pregnancy
Comparative Mammalian Female Reproduction
Environment and Toxicology
Mammary Gland
Volume III: Gametogenesis, Fertilization and Early Development
Edited by John McCarrey and Wei Yan
Gametogenesis
Spermatogenesis
Oogenesis
Sexual Development
Fertilization
Embryogenesis
Fetal Development
Germline Epigenetic Inheritance
Environmental Impacts on Gametogenesis and Embryogenesis
Volume IVa: Reproductive Medicine Female
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Evaluation Female Fertility
Medical Conditions
Family Planning
Oncofertility
Treatment: Medical
Treatment: Medical
Mental health, ethics and the law
Volume IVb: Reproductive Medicine Male
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Evaluation
Environment
Genetics
Medical Conditions
Treatment: Medical
Treatment: Surgical
Mental health, ethics and the law
Male Reproductive Cancer and Disease
Volume V: Reproductive Medicine Assisted Reproduction
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Technical Processes
Technologies
Semen analysis
IVF Laboratory
Embryology
Genetics and Epigenetics
Cryobiology
Clinical Strategies
Special Medical Conditions
Complications
Prenatal Screening
Clinical Follow-up
Economics
The Support Team
Ethics and the Legislation
Future
Volume VI: Comparative Reproduction
Edited by Penny Swanson and Michael Skinner
Introduction
Modes of Reproduction
Behavior
Development and anatomy of reproductive organs
Primordial germ cells, Sex Determination and Differentiation
Gamete Structure
Oogenesis and Ovulation
Maternal Reserves
Spermatogenesis and Spermiogenesis
Fertilization
Endocrine Control of Reproduction
Seasonal Reproduction
Puberty and Metamorphosis related to reproduction
Pregnancy and Parturition
Olfaction and Reproduction
Reproduction, Overview by Phylogeny
Reproduction, Exotics/Zoo Animals/Wildlife
Reproduction General, Lab Animals
Genetics and Epigenetics in Life History and Reproduction
Energetics/Nutrition in Reproduction
Reproductive Technology (non-human/non primate)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151457
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128118993