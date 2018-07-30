Encyclopedia of Reproduction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128118993, 9780128151457

Encyclopedia of Reproduction

2nd Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Michael Skinner
eBook ISBN: 9780128151457
Book ISBN: 9780128118993
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th July 2018
Page Count: 3868
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
2419.04
2750.00
2390.00
2110.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
2390.00
2110.00
2750.00
3849.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Encyclopedia of Reproduction, Second Edition comprehensively reviews biology and abnormalities, also covering the most common diseases in humans, such as prostate and breast cancer, as well as normal developmental biology, including embryogenesis, gestation, birth and puberty. Each article provides a comprehensive overview of the selected topic to inform a broad spectrum of readers, from advanced undergraduate students, to research professionals. Chapters also explore the latest advances in cloning, stem cells, endocrinology, clinical reproductive medicine and genomics.

As reproductive health is a fundamental component of an individual’s overall health status and a central determinant of quality of life, this book provides the most extensive and authoritative reference within the field.

Key Features

  • Provides a one-stop shop for information on reproduction that is not available elsewhere
  • Includes extensive coverage of the full range of topics, from basic, to clinical considerations, including evolutionary advances in molecular, cellular, developmental and clinical sciences
  • Includes multimedia and interactive teaching tools, such as downloadable PowerPoint slides, video content and interactive elements, such as the Virtual Microscope

Readership

Students as well as clinicians, researchers and professionals in the field of reproductive medicine seeking specific information on topics outside of their immediate area of expertise. Laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and graduate, departmental and medical school libraries

Table of Contents

Volume I: Male Reproduction
Edited by Bernard Jégou and Michael Skinner
Testis
Testis Cell Biology
Development
Testis Physiology
Male Endocrinology
Male Reproductive Tract
Male Reproductive Physiology
Comparative Mammalian Male Reproduction
Environmental Toxicology

Volume II: Female Reproduction
Edited by Tom Spencer and Jodi Flaws
Ovary
Ovary Development
Female Endocrinology
Female Reproductive Physiology
Female Reproductive Tract
Early Pregnancy and Implantation
Pregnancy
Comparative Mammalian Female Reproduction
Environment and Toxicology
Mammary Gland

Volume III: Gametogenesis, Fertilization and Early Development
Edited by John McCarrey and Wei Yan
Gametogenesis
Spermatogenesis
Oogenesis
Sexual Development
Fertilization
Embryogenesis
Fetal Development
Germline Epigenetic Inheritance
Environmental Impacts on Gametogenesis and Embryogenesis

Volume IVa: Reproductive Medicine Female
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Evaluation Female Fertility
Medical Conditions
Family Planning
Oncofertility
Treatment: Medical
Treatment: Medical
Mental health, ethics and the law

Volume IVb: Reproductive Medicine Male
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Evaluation
Environment
Genetics
Medical Conditions
Treatment: Medical
Treatment: Surgical
Mental health, ethics and the law
Male Reproductive Cancer and Disease

Volume V: Reproductive Medicine Assisted Reproduction
Edited by Carlos Simon Valles and Craig Niederberger
Technical Processes
Technologies
Semen analysis
IVF Laboratory
Embryology
Genetics and Epigenetics
Cryobiology
Clinical Strategies
Special Medical Conditions
Complications
Prenatal Screening
Clinical Follow-up
Economics
The Support Team
Ethics and the Legislation
Future

Volume VI: Comparative Reproduction
Edited by Penny Swanson and Michael Skinner
Introduction
Modes of Reproduction
Behavior
Development and anatomy of reproductive organs
Primordial germ cells, Sex Determination and Differentiation
Gamete Structure
Oogenesis and Ovulation
Maternal Reserves
Spermatogenesis and Spermiogenesis
Fertilization
Endocrine Control of Reproduction
Seasonal Reproduction
Puberty and Metamorphosis related to reproduction
Pregnancy and Parturition
Olfaction and Reproduction
Reproduction, Overview by Phylogeny
Reproduction, Exotics/Zoo Animals/Wildlife
Reproduction General, Lab Animals
Genetics and Epigenetics in Life History and Reproduction
Energetics/Nutrition in Reproduction
Reproductive Technology (non-human/non primate)

Details

No. of pages:
3868
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128151457
Book ISBN:
9780128118993

About the Editor-in-Chief

Michael Skinner

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.