Encyclopedia of Geology
2nd Edition
Description
The original Encyclopedia of Geology was a landmark publication that did an effective job of reviewing the state of knowledge of Geological Sciences as it existed in the early part of this millennium. Since then, there have been many new discoveries in Earth Science research, which this second edition covers comprehensively, in five volumes, bringing the original work forward to the current state of knowledge.
The main concept of the work is to present state-of-the-art reviews of the various aspects of geologic research, all of which have moved on considerably since the writing of the first edition. New areas, for example, include: extinctions, origins of life, plate tectonics and its influence on faunal provinces, new types of mineral and hydrocarbon deposits, new methods of dating rocks and geological processes. One key aspect of geological research is how it developed in recent years through a holistic approach to the science, in concert with other physical and biological sciences. This earth system science research framework facilitates a synthetic approach to research that unites many fields. This is more than a convenient way of packaging ideas. Rather, it generates new ways of tackling research problems that span multiple fields of science.
This encyclopedia is a fundamental resource for teachers and students of Geology, as well as researchers and non-geology professionals seeking up-to-date reviews of geologic research. It penetrates the technical jargon and makes the important concepts and findings accessible to non-specialists.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and accessible: offers students and researchers a one-stop shop for information on the subject of geology, explaining methodologies and technical jargon used in the field
- Multidisciplinary: highlights connections between geology and other physical and biological sciences, tackling research problems that span multiple fields
- Up to date: fills a critical gap of information in a field that has seen significant progress in past years, spacing from origin of life to plate tectonics to new dating methodologies
- Authoritative: the whole work is authored and edited by recognized experts in the field, with a range of different expertise, ensuring a high-quality standard
- Proven track-record: the previous edition of this work was well received by the market and used by a wide range of scientists, performing above average in the Earth and Environment MRW portfolio
Readership
Researchers, teachers and students of Geology, providing up-to-date reviews of all essential topics, highlighting and summarizing the most important, recent discoveries. It also serves non-geology professionals including researchers and practitioners in Biology (the paleontology aspects), Chemistry (mineralogy, geochemistry), Environmental Science, Civil Engineering and Hydrology
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
A. History of Geological Science
B. Philosophy of Geology
II. The Earth and Its Place in the Solar System
A. Origins of the Solar System
B. Asteroid impacts
C. Lunar studies and the age of the Earth
D. Meteorite impacts
III. Geophysics
A. Earth Structure
B. Electrical Methods
C. Geodesy and Gravity
D. Geodynamics
E. Geomagnetism
F. Mineral Physics
G. Seismology
IV. Earth History
A. Dating Techniques (Annual Layers, Biological Methods, Chemical Methods, Geomagnetic Methods, Radiometric Methods)
B. Stratigraphic Methods and Development of the Stratigraphic Column
C. Paleoclimates
D. The Pre-Cambrian
E. The Paleozoic
F. The Mesozoic
G. The Cenozoic
H. Glaciation in Earth History
V. Geochemistry
A. Analytical Geochemistry
B. Isotope Geochemistry
C. High-Temperature Geochemistry
D. Low-Temperature Geochemistry
E. Organic and Petroleum Geochemistry
VI. Mineralogy
A. Minerals
B. Crystallography
C. Silicates
D. Non-silicates
VII. Earth Surface Processes
A. Weathering and Erosion
B. Fluid flow and sediment transport
C. Glacial processes and landscapes
D. Rivers and Lakes
E. Marine processes and landscapes
F. Soil Formation
G. Wind processes and landscapes
H. Tectonic Geomorphology
VIII. Igneous Geology
A. Melting and crystallization processes
B. Igneous rocks
C. Volcanism: eruption mechanisms
D. Volcanic products
E. Volcanic environmental issues (past and present)
IX. Metamorphic Geology
A. Metamorphism
B. Metamorphic Rocks
X. Tectonics and Structural Geology
A. Nature of Tectonic Plate Movements
B. History of Continental Movements
C. Mountain Building Processes
D. Tectonics and Volcanism
XI. Regional Geology
XII. Geological Resources
A. Oil/gas (conventional and unconventional; fracking)
B. Coal
C. Minerals (metallic, non-metallic/industrial, nuclear fuel)
D. Exploration methods (to include geophysical and geochemical methods, remote sensing)
E. Mining/extraction methods
F. Uses, constraints, reserves
G. Environmental impacts
H. Geothermal resources
XIII. Other geological applications
A. Geological mapping
B. Engineering Geology (including waste disposal)
C. Hydrogeology
D. Forensic Geology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 5000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 8th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780081029084
About the Editor-in-Chief
Scott Elias
Scott Elias grew up in Colorado, USA, and received both an undergraduate degree (1976) and PhD (1980) in Environmental Biology from the University of Colorado. His PhD dissertation concerned Paleoenvironmental reconstructions of Holocene insect fossil assemblages from two sites in arctic Canada. He went on to do postdoctoral fellowships at the University of Waterloo, Canada and the University of Berne, Switzerland. Scott returned to the University of Colorado in 1982, and became a research associate of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research. He remained there for the next 18 years, becoming a Fellow of the institute, before departing for England to take up a lectureship in Physical Geography at Royal Holloway, University of London. Scott became Professor of Quaternary Science in 2007, following the publication of the Encyclopedia of Quaternary Science that same year. He retired from Royal Holloway in 2017, and continues to do research in Quaternary environments, focusing on the Arctic. Scott has authored or edited 10 books and 185 journal articles and book chapters. He is currently serving as an Editor-in-chief of Elsevier’s Encyclopedia of Geology, 2nd Edition
