The original Encyclopedia of Geology was a landmark publication that did an effective job of reviewing the state of knowledge of Geological Sciences as it existed in the early part of this millennium. Since then, there have been many new discoveries in Earth Science research, which this second edition covers comprehensively, in five volumes, bringing the original work forward to the current state of knowledge.

The main concept of the work is to present state-of-the-art reviews of the various aspects of geologic research, all of which have moved on considerably since the writing of the first edition. New areas, for example, include: extinctions, origins of life, plate tectonics and its influence on faunal provinces, new types of mineral and hydrocarbon deposits, new methods of dating rocks and geological processes. One key aspect of geological research is how it developed in recent years through a holistic approach to the science, in concert with other physical and biological sciences. This earth system science research framework facilitates a synthetic approach to research that unites many fields. This is more than a convenient way of packaging ideas. Rather, it generates new ways of tackling research problems that span multiple fields of science.

This encyclopedia is a fundamental resource for teachers and students of Geology, as well as researchers and non-geology professionals seeking up-to-date reviews of geologic research. It penetrates the technical jargon and makes the important concepts and findings accessible to non-specialists.