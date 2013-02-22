Encyclopedia of Forensic Sciences
2nd Edition
Description
Forensic science includes all aspects of investigating a crime, including: chemistry, biology and physics, and also incorporates countless other specialties. Today, the service offered under the guise of "forensic science’ includes specialties from virtually all aspects of modern science, medicine, engineering, mathematics and technology. The Encyclopedia of Forensic Sciences, Second Edition is a reference source that will inform both the crime scene worker and the laboratory worker of each other’s protocols, procedures and limitations.
Written by leading scientists in each area, every article is peer reviewed to establish clarity, accuracy, and comprehensiveness. As reflected in the specialties of its Editorial Board, the contents covers the core theories, methods and techniques employed by forensic scientists – and applications of these that are used in forensic analysis.
Key Features
- This 4-volume set represents a 30% growth in articles from the first edition, with a particular increase in coverage of DNA and digital forensics
- Includes an international collection of contributors
- The second edition features a new 21-member editorial board, half of which are internationally based
- Includes over 300 articles, approximately 10pp on average
- Each article features a) suggested readings which point readers to additional sources for more information, b) a list of related Web sites, c) a 5-10 word glossary and definition paragraph, and d) cross-references to related articles in the encyclopedia
- Available online via SciVerse ScienceDirect. Please visit www.info.sciencedirect.com for more information
- This new edition continues the reputation of the first edition, which was awarded an Honorable Mention in the prestigious Dartmouth Medal competition for 2001. This award honors the creation of reference works of outstanding quality and significance, and is sponsored by the RUSA Committee of the American Library Association
Readership
Forensic practitioners (both at the crime scene and in the lab); university libraries with forensic and criminal justice programs and public libraries
Table of Contents
Editors-in-Chief: Biographies
Senior Editor: Biography
Section Editors
Preface to the Second Edition
Introduction
Permission Acknowledgments
Volume 1: A – B
Anthropology/Odontology
Animal Effects on Bones
Introduction
Search and Recovery
Postmortem Interval Estimation
Assessment of Lesions and Cause of Death
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
History of Forensic Anthropology
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Forensic Anthropology: An Introduction
See also
Further Reading
Forensic Taphonomy
Introduction
History and Development of the Role of Taphonomy in Forensic Anthropology
Time since Death (PMI) Estimation
Trends in Current Research
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Archeology
Background
Search
Recovery
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Postmortem Interval
Entomology
Botany
Other Animal and Cultural Indicators
Tissue Morphology
Mummification
Adipocere
Chemical Approaches
Radiocarbon Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Species: Human Versus Nonhuman
Introduction
Method Selection
Methodologies
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Sexing
Introduction
Sexual Dimorphism
Sex Estimation in Subadults
The Adult Skeleton: Morphology
The Adult Skeleton: Metric Analysis
Summary and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Aging the Dead and the Living
Introduction
The Dead
The Living
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Stature and Build
Introduction
Measures of Body Build and Body Size
Methods of Stature Estimation
Stature Estimation from Long Bones
Stature Estimation from Percutaneous Bone Measurements and Body Parts
Stature Estimation from Radiographically Determined Long Bone Length
Stature Estimation from Small Bones and Other Bones of the Body
Estimation of Stature from Fragments of Bones
Secular Change and Variation in Limb Proportions in Relation to Stature in Different Populations
Factors Affecting Stature Estimation in Forensic Examinations and Making Population Standards and Databases
See also
Further Reading
Ancestry
Introduction
Resources
Why Do Ancestry Estimation?
Estimation from the Cranium
Estimation from the Postcranial Skeleton
Statistics and Probabilities
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Facial Approximation
Introduction
Method History
Contemporary Methods
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Personal Identification in Forensic Anthropology
Introduction
Personal Identification
Types of Personal Identification
Methods of Scientific Identification
Possible Conclusions in a Scientific Identification
Methods Contributing to Identification
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Bone Pathology and Antemortem Trauma
Introduction
Bone Pathology
Antemortem Trauma
See also
Nomenclature
Further Reading
Biomechanics of Bone Trauma
Introduction
Goals of Trauma Analysis
Bone Structure and Material Properties
Fracture Propagation and Fracture Types
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Bone Trauma
Introduction
Ante-, Peri-, or Postmortem Origin of the Bone Lesion
Biomechanics
Classification of the Bone Lesions
Long Bones
Other Locations
Gunshot Wounds
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Identification of the Living
Introduction
Facial Assessment
Further Features on the Skin, Hands, and Genitals
Appendix Morphological Assessment of Facial Features: The DMV Atlas
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Glossary
Odontology
Definitions
The Nature of the Work
Why Is Dental Evidence So Good for Corroborating Identity?
When No Antemortem Records Exist
Interactions with Other Professionals
Bite Marks, Bruising, and Other Injuries to Skin
Other Skills
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Behavioral
Autoerotic Death
The Literature
The Nature of Autoerotic Death
Autoerotic Asphyxia
Atypical Autoerotic Deaths
Death Scene Characteristics
Male Versus Female Practice
Psychological Autopsy
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Criminal Profiling
The Early History of Criminal Profiling
A Modern History of Criminal Profiling
The Goals of Criminal Profiling
Methods of Criminal Profiling
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Detection of Deception
Introduction
Early Attempts to Detect Deception
Detecting Deception Using Behavioral Cues
The Myths of Hypnosis and Narcoanalysis
Integrity Tests
Detecting Deception from Verbal Content
Psychophysiological Detection of Deception
Other Psychophysiological Measures
Unobtrusive Detection of Deception
Summary and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Interpretation
Introduction
A Framework for Inference
Current Practices and Possible Improvements
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Investigative Psychology
Introduction
Information Retrieval
Investigative Decision Making
Appropriate Inferences
Further Reading
Lie Detection
Lie Detection and Truth Discovery
Brief History of Lie Detection
Theories of Lie Detection
Psychophysiological Measurements in Modern Lie Detection
Conventional Lie Detection Techniques
Criticisms of Conventional Lie Detection
The Goal of Lie Detection: The Discovery of Truth
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Modus Operandi
A Short History
The Utility of MO Analysis
Elements of MO
Influences on MO
Uniqueness and Reliability
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Offender Signature
Origins
Offender Psychodynamics
Behavioral Consistency Theory
Recognizing Signature Behavior
Active and Passive Signature Behaviors
Limiting Factors
Case Linkage: Offender Signature in Court
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Behavioral Forensic Science: An Overview
Introduction
Education and Training in Forensic Psychology
Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Phonetics
Introduction
Signal Analysis
Speaker Identification
Vocal Behaviors
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Forensic Linguistics
Written Legal Language
Spoken Legal Language
Investigative Linguistics and Provision of Evidence
Conclusions and Future
See also
Further Reading
Psychological Autopsies
Introduction: Definitions and Usage
Validity and Reliability of Psychological Autopsies
Legal Requirements of Psychological Autopsy Testimony
The Methodologies
Other Protocols for Psychological Autopsies
Ethical Elements in Psychological Autopsies
Appendix
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Forensic Psychology and Psychiatry
Introduction
Historical Development
Current Practice
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Psychiatry
Assessment of Competence
Risk Assessment
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Psychology
The Psychology of Evidence
Confession Evidence
Psychology in the Courtroom
Jurors
The Strength of the Research
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Serial Killing
Serial Murder
Myths of Serial Murders
An Operationalized Definition of Serial Murder and the San Antonio Symposium
Serial Murderers as Psychopaths
Serial Murder Profiling Strategies
Serial Murder Signatures and Paraphilia
See also
Further Reading
Stalking
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Biology/DNA
Forensic Genetics: History
The Early Times
DNA Typing: Minisatellites and Short Tandem Repeats
Polymorphisms in Sexual Chromosomes and Mitochondrial DNA
Single–Nucleotide Polymorphisms and the Technological Revolution
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Basic Principles
Definition
Genetic Theory and Probabilities
Genetic Information and DNA
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
DNA Extraction and Quantification
DNA Extraction
Organic (Phenol–Chloroform) Extraction
Solid-Phase DNA Extraction Methods
Chelating Resins (Chelex)
DNA from FTA Spots
Differential Lysis
DNA Extraction from Bones and Teeth
Laser Capture Microdissection
Automation of DNA Extraction
Microfluidic DNA Extraction Devices
DNA Quantification
Current Real-Time PCR Chemistries for Human DNA Quantification
Real–Time PCR Nuclear DNA Quantification Assays
Real–Time PCR Mitochondrial DNA Quantification
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Short Tandem Repeats
The Genetics of Short Tandem Repeats. Short Tandem Repeats as a Class of Satellite DNA and the Genomic Characteristics of the Core Forensic Markers. Early Consensus on Ideal Forensic Short Tandem Repeats
The Principles of Forensic Dye-Labeled STR Typing: PCR Amplification, the DNA Profile, and the Match Probability
Irregularities Seen in Routine STR Profiling. Nonstandard Alleles, Complex Forensic STR Profiles, and the Importance of Detection Thresholds
New Developments in STR Typing
Beyond the Core Loci: New STRs
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Accreditation in Forensic DNA Analysis
Introduction
Accreditation or Certification?
A Short Guide to Accreditation for ISO/IEC 17025
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms
Abbreviations
Introduction
SNPs Versus Short Tandem Repeats
SNP Typing Methods
SNP Typing Assays for Human Identification
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
MiniSTRs
Introduction
The Definition of a miniSTR
Benefits of miniSTRs
Limitations of miniSTRs
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Mixture Interpretation (Interpretation of Mixed DNA Profiles with STRs Only)
Introduction
Determining the Number of Contributors
Determining a Ratio of Contributors
Alleles below the Stochastic Threshold
Alleles above the Stochastic Threshold
Loci without Unambiguous Minor Alleles
Indistinguishable from Stutter
Interpretations That Utilize the Assumption of an Individual Being Intimate to the Sample
Mixture Deconvolution
Probative Comparisons
Future Considerations for DNA Mixture Interpretation
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Low-Template DNA Testing
Definition
Applications of LT-DNA Testing
Implementation of LT-DNA Testing
Statistical Considerations for LT-DNA Analysis
Casework Examples
Other Case Examples
Additional Considerations
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
X-Chromosome Markers
Abbreviations
The X-Chromosome
X-Chromosome Markers in Forensic Genetics
Genetic Markers
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Mitochondrial DNA
Structure and Basics
Biology and Genetics
The Role of the Phylogeny in Forensic mtDNA Testing
Practical Aspects of Forensic mtDNA Testing
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Introduction to Nonhuman DNA Typing
Animal DNA Typing
Plant DNA Typing
Insect DNA Typing
Microbial DNA Typing from Soil Samples
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Glossary
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies
Introduction
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies
Targeted Enrichment
Applications in Forensic Sciences
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
DNA – Statistical Probability
Introduction
Probability
Forensic Probabilities
Conclusion
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Parentage Testing and Kinship Analysis
History of Parentage Testing
Technical Considerations
The Methods Used in Parentage Testing
Analysis of the Typical Parentage Trio
Cases Lacking a Known Parent
Special Types of DNA Testing
Mutations and How to Deal with Them
Future Considerations
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Significance
Introduction
A Brief Summary of Approaches to Estimating the Significance of DNA Evidence
Practical Application of Estimates of the Significance of DNA Evidence
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Future Analytical Techniques: DNA Mass Spectrometry
Abbreviations
Background
Mass Spectrometric Methods in Forensic Genetics
MS-Based Genotypes and Haplotypes to Aid Forensic Analysis
Conclusions and Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
DNA Databases
Introduction
Criteria for the Inclusion of DNA Profiles in National DNA Databases
Genetic Typing Systems
Privacy Rights, Ethical Considerations, and New Directions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Laboratory Automation and LIMS in Forensics
Introduction
Selection of an ALH
Validation of Automated Systems and Laboratory Processes
Operation and Maintenance of Automated Instruments in Forensic Environments
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Ancestry Informative Markers
The First Forensic Ancestry Informative Markers: Early Use of Ancestry Informative Protein Polymorphisms Demonstrated Their Value for Investigations
Y-Chromosome and Mitochondrial DNA Variation
Points of Reference: Defining Populations or Ancestries, Ancestry Informativeness Metrics, Types of Autosomal AIMs, and Population Diversity Reference Panels
Autosomal AIM-SNPs
Indels
STRs
Statistical Analysis of AIM Genotype Data
Developments on the Horizon: Expanding Human SNP Catalogs, Combining Marker Types, Further Differentiation of Continental Population Groups, and X-Chromosome Markers
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Disaster Victim Identification
Introduction
Management of Disaster Victim Identification
Principles of Identification
Methods of Identification
Evaluation of Identification Data
Conclusions
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Forensic DNA Advisory Groups: DAB, SWGDAM, ENFSI, and BSAG
Introduction
The United States
Europe
Australia/New Zealand
Asia
International Cooperation and Coordination
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Forensic Laboratory Efficiency and Funding
General
Method
Discussion
Conclusion
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Glossary
Bayesian Networks
Introduction
Bayesian Networks
Bayesian Networks for Probabilistic Inference in Forensic Science
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Internet Accessible Population Databases: YHRD and EMPOP
Introduction to the Y Chromosome and Mitochondrial DNA Database Projects
Haplotype Sampling
The Quality Assessment Scheme of YHRD and EMPOP
The Tool Boxes of YHRD and EMPOP
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
History of the International Society for Forensic Genetics – ISFG
Executive Board of the ISFG
Honorary Members
Membership
The Biannual ISFG Congresses
Proceedings of the ISFG Congresses
Scientific ISFG Prizes
The Language-Based Working Parties
The DNA Commission
The European DNA Profiling Group
Compliance with Statutes
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Forensic DNA Phenotyping: DNA Testing for Externally Visible Characteristics
Definition, Motivation, and Principle
The Proof-of-Principle: Eye Color Prediction from DNA
Additional Appearance Traits with Emerging Genetic and Predictive Knowledge
Outlook: The Near and Distant Future of FDP
See also
Further reading
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs)
Introduction
See also
Further Reading
Microbiology and Bioterrorism
Introduction
Bioterrorism (and Its Impact)
Biological Agents
Microbiology as a Forensic Science
The 2001 US Anthrax Letters
The Application of Microbiological Procedure to the Forensic Sciences
The Microbiological Investigation of Bioterrorism
Final Remarks
See also
Nomenclature
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Biology/DNA/Botany
Cannabis DNA Typing Methods
Introduction
History of Cannabis Cultivation
History of Classification
DNA Methods to Classify Cannabis
Linking Sample to Source
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Biology/DNA/Entomology
Overview
Deoxyribonucleic Acid
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Biology/DNA/Methods/Analytical Techniques
Capillary Electrophoresis in Forensic Genetics
Introduction
Theory of CE
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Biology/DNA/RNA
mRNA and MicroRNA for Body Fluid Identification
Introduction
Messenger RNA
MicroRNA
Other Applications of RNA in Forensic Science
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Biology/DNA/Wildlife
DNA and Endangered Species
Introduction
DNA Analysis Methods
Validation of the DNA Identification Methods
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Volume 2: C – E
Chemistry/Trace
Stomach Contents Analysis
Procedures for the Examination of Gastric Contents and Vomit Stains
Microscopic Examinations
Gastric Enzyme Screening Test
Case Studies
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Adhesive Tapes
Adhesive Tapes
Duct Tape
Packaging Tape
Electrical Tape
Forensic Analysis of Tape Components
Interpretation
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Decomposition Chemistry
Decomposition Chemistry: Overview, Analysis, and Interpretation
Abbreviations
Introduction
Decomposition Stages
Lipid Degradation
Protein Degradation
Carbohydrate Degradation
Volatile Organic Compounds
Preservation of Soft Tissue
Vitreous Humor
Bone Degradation
Analytical Methods
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Drugs of Abuse
Clandestine Laboratories
Introduction
Scope of the Problem
Recognition
Forensic Components
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Analysis of Controlled Substances
Introduction
Analytical Strategy
Physical Examination
Presumptive Tests
Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Chromatography
Thin-Layer Chromatography
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography
Quantitative Chromatographic Analysis
Mass Spectrometry
Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry
Conclusions
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Classification
Introduction
Natural Drugs
Semisynthetic Drugs
Synthetic Drugs
See also
Further Reading
Designer Drugs
Introduction
Designer Drugs of Various Structural Types
Forensic Relevance
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Environmental Analysis
Overview, Analysis, and Interpretation of Environmental Forensic Evidence
Introduction
Dating the Release of Contaminants from Underground Storage Tanks
Additives for Age Dating TCE
Compound Specific Isotope Analysis for Source Identification of TCE
Surrogate Analysis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Explosives
Clandestine Explosive Laboratories
Introduction
Recognition of Clandestine Explosive Laboratories
Objectives of Clandestine Explosive Laboratory Examination
The Examination of Clandestine Explosive Laboratories
Case Study – The Explosions in London on 7 July 2005
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Improvised Explosive Devices
Introduction
Elements of IEDs
Effects of IEDs
Detection and Countermeasures to IEDs
Forensic Science and IEDs
The Courts
See also
Further Reading
Explosives: Analysis
Introduction
Methods and Procedures
Postexplosion and Trace Analysis of Explosives
Criteria of Identification
Interpretation
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Commercial
Introduction
Performance Parameters
Nitroglycerine-containing Explosives
Ammonium Nitrate-based Explosives
Detonating Cords
Boosters (Primers)
Detonators
See also
Further Reading
Military
Introduction
High Explosives
Propellants
See also
Further Reading
Improvised Explosives
Abbreviations
Introduction
History
Classifications
Mixtures
Synthetics
See also
Further Reading
Explosions
Explosives Effects
Types of Explosions
Primary Effects of an Explosion
Results of Explosions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Fibers
Fibers: Overview
Introduction
Classification of Fibers
Fiber Properties and Textile Fabrics
Transfer and Persistence
Recovery of Fibers
Case Management
Laboratory Examinations and Analysis
Interpretation of Fiber Evidence
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Transfer
Introduction
Transfer
Factors Affecting Transfer
Differential Shedding
Primary and Secondary Transfer
Special Cases
Mechanism of Fiber Transfer
Fiber transfer: A Dynamic Process
Fiber Transfer Modeling
Concluding Comments
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Persistence and Recovery
Introduction
Persistence
Factors Affecting Persistence
Effect of Fiber Size and Morphology
Differential Loss
Effect of Garment Cleaning
Fiber Binding
Fiber Redistribution
Methods of Recovery
Choice of Recovery Method
Documentation and Packaging
Contamination Issues
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Fiber: Protocols for Examination
Introduction
Laboratory Protocols for Fiber Examination
Microscopic Examination
Color Analysis
Fiber Identification
Comparative Examinations
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Identification and Comparison
Introduction
Identification
Microscopy
Birefringence
Infrared Spectroscopy
Pyrolysis
Comparison
Microscopic Appearance
Color Comparison
Microspectrophotometry
Spectral Comparison
Color Matching
Dye Comparison
Raman Spectroscopy
Chemical Composition
Chemical/Physical Tests
Scheme of Analysis
Documentation
Resources
See also
Further Reading
Textile and Fiber Damage
Introduction
Mechanical Damage
Environmental and Laundering Effects
The Influence of Heat
Microbiological Damage
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Fiber Microscopy
Introduction
Instruments Used for Fiber Microscopy
Role of Microscopy in Fiber Examinations
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Color Analysis
Introduction
What is Color?
Microspectroscopy Techniques
Transmission Microspectroscopy
Fluorescence Microspectroscopy
Sample Preparation
Spectral Analysis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Interpretation of Fiber Evidence
Introduction
Factors Influencing the Value of Fiber Evidence
Information Available to Assist the Interpretation of Fiber Evidence
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Fire Investigation
Chemistry of Fire
Introduction
Conditions for a Fire
Fire as a Chemical Reaction
Phase Change and Pyrolysis
Heat Source and Transfer
Flammability Limits, Flash Point, and Fire Point
Ignition
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Physics/Thermodynamics
Introduction and Overview
Physical Thermodynamics: The Relevant Background
The Role of Thermodynamics in Fire Investigation
Fire: Ignition and Propagation
Thermodynamic Classification of Ignition Sources
Smoldering
Flames
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Thermal Degradation
Introduction
Thermal Degradation Effects
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Analysis of Fire Debris
Introduction
Evidence Collection – Sampling Containers
Preliminary Examination of Fire Debris Samples
Extraction and Sampling Techniques
Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Interpretation of Fire Debris Analysis
Abbreviations
Introduction
Classification
Interpretation of Neat Liquids
Interpretation of Ignitable Liquid Residues
Systematic Approach
Significance of Findings
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Firearm Discharge Residues
Overview, Analysis, and Interpretation
Abbreviations
Introduction
The Ammunition for Firearms from the Chemical Point of View
Looking for FDR on Surfaces
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Chemistry/Trace/Forensic Geosciences
Crime Scene Considerations
Introduction
A Team Approach to Crime Scenes
Crime Scene Reminders
Soil Forensic Crime Scene Specifics
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Soils
Introduction
Classification of Soils
Why is Soil Evidence so Good?
Historical Perspective
Basic Principles Used in Forensic Soil Criminal Investigations
Soil Evidence Collection and Characterization
Example Case Studies
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Forensic Geoscience
Introduction
From the Macro- to the Microscale
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Botany
Introduction and Scope
Forensic Botany Starts at the Crime Scene
Typical Sample Types Encountered in Forensic Botany
Plant Fibers Used in Paper and Textiles
Plant DNA Analysis
Summary and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Chemistry/Trace/Glass
Overview (Glass)
Collection and Packaging of Glass Exhibits
Types of Glass
Glass Manufacture
The Transfer and Persistence of Breaking Glass
Background Glass in the Population
Glass Analysis
Assessing the Evidential Value
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Glass Analysis
Introduction
Physical Examination
Elemental Analysis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Interpretation of Glass Evidence
Nomenclature
Transfer of Glass Fragments
Persistence of Glass Fragments on Clothing
Presence of Background Glass
Interpretation of Analytical Results
Evaluating the Evidential Value of the Results
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Miscellaneous Unknowns
The Forensic Analysis of Chemical Unknowns
Introduction
Common Submissions
Safety Considerations and Presumptive Testing
Contextual Information
Analytical Approach
Interpretation of Results
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Paint and Coating
Overview
Paint as Protection
Paint as Decoration
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Architectural Paint
Substrates and Their Appropriate Primer and Coating
Solvents
Resin or Binder: The Film-Forming Portion of the Paint
Pigments
Coatings Application and Film Formation
Additives
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Automotive Paint
The Binder or Resin
Pigments
Solvents
Order of Deposition and Identification of Paint Layers
Application Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Forensic Paint Analysis
Forensic Considerations About Paint Evidence
Evidence Collection
Optical Examination
IR Spectroscopy
Raman Spectroscopy
Pyrolysis–Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry
Elemental Analysis (Scanning Electron Microscopy/Energy Dispersive x-Ray Analysis, Micro x-Ray Fluorescence)
Microspectrophotometry
Other Analytical Techniques
Illustration of Different Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Interpretation of Paint Evidence
Evaluation of the Paint Samples for Analysis
Variations in the Samples
Interpretation of Data from Instruments Commonly Used in Paint Analysis
Determination of the Significance of an Association
Example of Levels of Association
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Chemistry/Trace/Trace Evidence
Trace Evidence Overview
Introduction
Trace, Physical Evidence, or Trace Evidence?
Locard Exchange Principle
The Three Rs of Trace Evidence – Recognition, Recording, and Recovery
Recovery of Trace Evidence
Examination of Trace Evidence
Interpretation of Trace Evidence
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Microchemistry
Introduction
Types of Microchemical Reactions
Microchemical Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Digital Evidence
Child Pornography
Introduction
International Law
Harm
Typologies of Child Pornography
Internet Sex Offenders
Risk
Digital Child Pornography
User-Generated Content and Sexting
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Cellular Phones
Introduction
Mobile Phone Network Technology
Mobile Phone Hardware Components
Mobile Phone Software
The Mobile Phone Forensics Hierarchy
Seizing and Handling Cell Phones
Mobile Phone Forensic Tools
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Digital Imaging: Enhancement and Authentication
Abbreviations
Introduction
Digital Imagery: Legal Constraints
Digital Image Enhancement Techniques
Digital Image Authentication Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Digital Evidence/Audio Forensics
Audio Enhancement and Authentication
Introduction
Forensic Audio Enhancement
Forensic Audio Authentication
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Digital Evidence/Black Boxes and Security Cameras
Aircraft Flight Data Recorders
Introduction
Pursuit of Truth
Desired Knowledge
Role of Evidence in Establishing Truth
Aircraft Flight Data Recorder History
Current Recorder State-of-the-Art
Cultural Repercussion of Recorders
Technical Investigation
Criminal Investigation
Expanded Employment of Recorders
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Digital Evidence/Photography and Digital Imaging
Digital Imaging and Photography: An Overview
History of Images in Forensic Science
Forensic
Technical Photography Versus Creative Photography
The Film Camera
The Digital Camera
Digital Imaging
Digital SLR
Scientific Working Group on Imaging Technology
Admissibility in Court of Digital Photo Images
Official Images
Photographic Filters
Fuji IS Pro
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Documents
Analytical Methods
Introduction
The Traditional Methods
The Newer Trends
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Document Dating
Paper Products
Inks and Writing Instruments
Commercially Printed Documents
Handwriting and Signatures
Contents of a Document
Computer-Printed Documents
Facsimile Documents
Cachet Impressions
Glues, Tapes, and Paper Fasteners
Indented Writing
Guillotine Marks
See also
Further Reading
Forgery/Counterfeits
Introduction
The Nature of Documents Used for Deceit
Combating Counterfeit and Forged Documents
The Examination Role
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Handwriting
Introduction
Theoretical Basis for Handwriting Comparison
Handwriting Comparison Method
Feature Comparison
Evaluation and Opinion
Signature Comparison Method
Un-Natural Handwriting Behaviors
Examination of Nonoriginal Writing
Recent Research in Handwriting Comparisons
Reporting Opinions
Other Examinations
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Ink Analysis
Introduction
Composition of Major Types of Writing Inks
Ink Comparisons and Identifications
Dating of Inks
Accelerated Aging
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Paper Analysis
Paper Manufacturing Process
Forensic Examination of Paper
Dating
Miscellaneous
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
History of the Forensic Examination of Documents
Introduction
The Letters of Junius
The Dreyfus Case
The Lindbergh Case
The Peter Weinberger Case
The Hitler Diaries
The Mormon Forgeries and Murders
The Howard Hughes ‘Mormon Will’ Case
The Alger Hiss Case
The Unabomber
The Killian Memos
The Jon Benet Ramsey Case
The Zodiac Killer
Admissibility
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Overview of Forensic Document Examination
What is a Forensic Document Examiner?
What are the Duties of a FDE?
Exploring FDE Casework
Qualifications of a Modern FDEs
Issues for the Future
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Engineering
Forensic Engineering/Accident Reconstruction/Biomechanics of Injury/Philosophy, Basic Theory, and Fundamentals
Introduction
Basic Principles
Methodology
Accident Reconstruction
See also
Further Reading
Accident Investigation – Determination of Cause
Introduction
Targets
Accident Analysis
Material Properties in the Contact Area
Eccentric Impacts
The Full Impact
The Sliding Impact
Energy Equivalent Speed
The Driver’s Reaction
Sample Case
Results
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Airbag Related Injuries and Deaths
Introduction
Historical Context
Automotive Industry
Human Injuries
Specific Injury Patterns
Sample Cases
Forensics of Air Bag Injuries
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Electronic Data Recorders (EDRs, Black Boxes)
Abbreviations
Background of Electronic Data in Ground Vehicles
Retrieving ECU NVRAM Data for Use in Crash Investigations
The Use of ECU NVRAM Data in Crash Investigations
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Analog Tachograph Chart Analysis
Introduction
The Forensic Use of Tachograph Data
The Tachograph Chart
The Tachograph Instrument
The Principles of Chart Analysis
The Accuracy of the Speed Record
Falsifications and Diagnostic Signals
Case Example
Digital Tachographs
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Human Factors Investigation and Analysis of Accidents and Incidents
HFACS – A Human Factors Investigative Tool
Using HFACS to Identify and Address Threats to Quality and Safety
Closing Thoughts
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Railroad Accident Investigation and Reconstruction
Introduction
Types of Railroad Accidents
Event Recorders
Procedural Steps to Follow in Railroad Accident Investigation and Reconstruction
Human Factors Considerations – Level Crossing Accidents
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Analysis of Digital Evidence
History/Background
Current Context
Standards
Digital Evidence Life Cycle
DE Process Model
Digital Evidence Artifacts
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary (SWGDE, 2011)
Investigation and Analysis of Structural Collapses
Overview
First Steps
The Investigation
The Investigator/Expert
Postinvestigation
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Biomechanics of Human Gait – Slip and Fall Analysis
Biomechanics of Human Gait
Gait Characteristics Influencing Slip Initiation, Detection, and Recovery
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Chemical Engineering Investigation and Analysis
Introduction
Fires and Explosions
Pollution and Toxic Substances
Unrecognized Hazards and Unexpected Consequences
Epilog
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Materials Analysis and Failure Analysis
The Role of Materials Analysis in Determining Causation of Failure
Techniques for Determining Morphology
Techniques for Determining Composition
Selecting the Appropriate Technique
See also
Further Reading
Investigation and Analysis of Electrical Accidents
Investigation
Analysis
Casework/Examples
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Volume 3: F – M
Forensic Medicine/Causes of Death
Blunt Injury
Introduction
Blunt Injuries to the Integument
Head Injuries
Injuries of the Chest
Abdominal Injuries
Injuries to the Extremities
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Burns and Scalds
Introduction
External Findings
Internal Findings
Toxicology
Histology
Diagnosis of Vitality
Determination of the Cause of Death
Scalds
External Findings
Internal Findings
See also
Further Reading
Asphyctic Deaths – Overview and Pathophysiology
Introduction
Signs of Asphyxia
Mechanisms of Asphyxia
Suffocation
Smothering
Plastic Bag Asphyxia
Choking
Compression of the Neck
Traumatic (Crush) Asphyxia
Burking
Positional and Restraint Asphyxia
Drowning
Autoerotic Sexual Asphyxia
The Choking Game
Chemical Asphyxiants
Conclusions
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Strangulation
Airway Occlusion
Compression of the Cervical Arteries
Occlusion of the Neck Veins
Autopsy Findings
Reflex Mechanisms
Hanging
Strangulation by Ligature
Manual Strangulation
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Traumatic and Postural Asphyxia, Physical Restraint
Traumatic Asphyxia
Postural or Positional Asphyxia
Restraint Asphyxia
Other Mechanical Asphyxia Cases
Mechanical Asphyxia during Institutional Restraint
Incaprettamento
Burking
Constrictor Snakes
See also
Further Reading
Immersion Deaths
Introduction
Physiopathology
Autopsy Findings
Histology
The Biochemical Markers
The Diatom Test
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Sharp Trauma
Introduction
Epidemiology
Wound Morphology and Biomechanics
Sequelae and Causes of Death
Homicide, Suicide, and Accident
Capability of Acting
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Systemic Response to Trauma
Introduction
Systemic Responses Immediately Caused by Traumas
Shock: A Systemic Response to Traumas in Acute Phase
Advanced Systemic Responses to Traumas in Early Phase
Delayed Complications
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Sudden Natural Death
Definition
Criminalistic Aspects
Special Categories
Classification According to the Morphological Substrate
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)
Introduction
Definition
Epidemiology and Risk Factors
Results of Autopsy
Typical Macroscopic Findings
Histological Changes
Postmortem Investigation
Death Scene
Autopsy
Clinical History
Cause of Death
Hypotheses of Possible Causes of SIDS
See also
Further Reading
Gunshot Wounds
Introduction
Wound Ballistics
Criminalistic Aspects
Entrance and Exit Wounds
Classification of Entrance Wounds in Relation to the Range from Muzzle to Target
Shotgun Injuries
Internal Findings
Forensic Examination and Documentation
Manner of Death
Injuries Caused by Explosives
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Medicine/Clinical
Clinical Forensic Medicine – Overview
Introduction
Clinical Examination of Living Victims
Injuries of Surviving Victims and of Assailants Following Attempted Manual or Ligature Strangulation
Medical Hazards in Police Custody
Torture
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Domestic Violence
Introduction
Definition
Epidemiology
Diagnosis of DV
Aspects for the Criminal Prosecution
Sexual Violence and DV
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Sexual Violence
Definition and Epidemiology
Risk Factors
Forms of Sexual Assault
Examination
Documentation
Case Management
See also
Further Reading
Child Abuse
Introduction
Physical Abuse
Sexual Abuse
The Interpretation of Medical Findings
Recording the Findings in Possible Child Abuse Cases
Interpretation of Findings
See also
Further Reading
Defense Wounds
Introduction
Defense Wounds from Knife Attacks
Defense Wounds due to Blunt Force
Defense Wounds from Other Weapons
Misleading Findings Similar to Defense Wounds
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Self-Inflicted Injury
Introduction
Simulation of Criminal Offenses
Self-Mutilation for the Purpose of Insurance Fraud
Voluntary Self-Mutilation and/or Malingering Among Prisoners and Soldiers
Artifacts in Patients with Psychic Disturbances or Mental Diseases
Attempted Suicide
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Elder Abuse
Age-Related Changes in the Body of an Elder
Who, Where, Why, When
Physical Neglect
Physical Abuse
Restraints
Toxicology
Sexual Abuse
Institutions
Autopsy
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Torture
Introduction
Forms
Fingers
Hands and Arms
Foot and Leg
Head
Neck
Trunk
Electric Torture
Psychological Torture
Diagnosis and Differential Diagnosis
Ethics
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Forensic Age Estimation
Introduction
Age Estimation in Adolescents and Young Adults
Age Diagnostics in Child Victims in Child Pornographic Image Documents
Age Diagnostics in Older Adults for Clarification of Pension Entitlements
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Hyperthermia and Hypothermia
Introduction
Hyperthermia
Hypothermia
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Electrocution and Lightning Strike
Introduction
Low-Voltage Effects
Electric Burn
High-Voltage Effects
Lightning Strikes
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Neonaticide
Introduction
Incidence
Methods
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Identification
Introduction
Part I. Unidentified Cadavers
Part II. Personal Identification: Comparison between Antemortem and Postmortem Data
Conclusions
Well-Preserved Body
Putrefied, Burnt, Partly, or Completely Skeletonized Human Remains
See also
Further Reading
Deaths in Custody
Introduction
Frequency of Death in Police Custody
Distribution of Age and Gender
Manner and Cause of Death
Error Analysis for Deaths in Police Custody
Forensic Assessment
Criminal Prosecution in Cases of Death in Custody
A Case History
Prevention of Death in Custody
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Suicide
Introduction
Epidemiology
Fundamentals and Definitions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Traffic Injuries and Deaths
Road Traffic
Railway
Air Traffic
See also
Further Reading
Airplane Crashes and Other Mass Disasters
Definition
Tasks
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Medicine/Pathology
Forensic Pathology – Principles and Overview
Introduction
Role of the Forensic Pathologist
Medicolegal Systems and Investigation of Deaths
Aims of Medicolegal Autopsy
Cause of Death
Manner of Death
Medicolegal Autopsy
External Examination
Internal Examination
Importance of Additional Investigations
Evidentiary Material Collected at Autopsy
Attendance of a Forensic Pathologist at the Scene of Crime/Death
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
External Postmortem Examination
Introduction
External Examination Before Death Certification
Determination of Death/Death and Dying
Apparent Death
Brain Death
Time Since Death
Determining the Cause of Death
Consistency Between Cause of Death Diagnosis on the Death Certificate and Following Autopsy
Manner of Death
Problem Areas
See also
Further Reading
Autopsy
Short Historical Overview
The Present Use of Autopsy
See also
Further Reading
Histopathology
Brief Historical Introduction to Histopathology
Pathology/Histopathology as a Medical Specialty
Autopsy Histopathology
Forensic Histopathology
Quality
Guidelines
Methods
Histopathological Diagnosis
Histological Findings as Forensic Evidence
Problem Areas
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Early and Late Postmortem Changes
Introduction
Supravitality
Mechanical Excitability of the Muscle
Electrical Excitability of the Skeletal Muscle
Pharmacological Excitability of the Iris
Algor Mortis, Postmortem Body Cooling
Postmortem Changes
Preservation of Decomposing Bodies
Preservation Processes in Cadavers
See also
Further Reading
Estimation of the Time Since Death
Introduction
Temperature of Corpses
Rectal Temperature Time of Death Nomogram
Brain Temperature Time of Death Nomogram(s1)
Field Studies
Cooling Dummy
Compound Method
Further Methods
Putrefaction
Putrefaction in Water
Immunohistochemical Detection of Insulin, Thyroglobulin, and Calcitonin
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Vital Reactions and Wound Healing
Physiology of Skin Wound Healing
Principles of Forensic Wound Age Estimation
See also
Further Reading
Postmortem Imaging
Introduction
Postmortem Changes: Gas and Fluids
Fluid
Gunshot
Explosion
Sharp Trauma
Suffocation and Strangulation
Deceleration Trauma, Compression, Blunt Trauma, and Blows
Water-Logged Corpse, Drowning, and Aspiration
Sudden Death
Identification
Reanimation
Invasive Medicine and Care
Child Abuse, Infanticide, Neonaticide, and Stillbirth
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Deaths Associated with Medical Procedures
Introduction
An Overview of Procedural Complications Commonly Encountered in Forensic Practice
The Forensic Evaluation of Periprocedural Deaths
Conclusion
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Foundations
History of Forensic Sciences
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Principles of Forensic Science
What Is Forensic Science?
The Trace as the Basic Unit of Forensic Science
Two Native Principles
Nonnative Principles
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Evidence/Classification
Introduction
Relevant Evidence
Direct and Circumstantial Evidence
Real Evidence
Parole Evidence
Class and Individual Evidence
Reliable Evidence
Hearsay Evidence
Tendency, Coincidence, and Propensity Evidence
Expert and Lay Evidence
Fact and Opinion Evidence
See also
Further Reading
The Frequentist Approach to Forensic Evidence Interpretation
Example
Range Tests
Formal Hypothesis Tests
Significance Levels and Small or Big Values
The Two-Sample t-Test
Confidence Intervals
Controversies and Issues
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Statistical Interpretation of Evidence: Bayesian Analysis
Introduction
Bayes’ Rule
The Value of Evidence
Categorical Data and Discrete Hypotheses
Continuous Data and Discrete Hypotheses
Principles of Evidence Evaluation
Interpretation
Pitfalls of Intuition
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Forensic Intelligence
Introduction
Traces as Forensic Case Data, Sign, Information, Evidence, and Intelligence
Intelligence-Led Policing
Intelligence-Led Systems and Examples of Forensic Intelligence Activities
Limits of Forensic Intelligence, and Requirements
Challenges and Tensions
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Overview and Meaning of Identification/Individualization
The Identification Process: A Reduction Process to a Single Source
The Inferential Schemes
Relationship with Probabilities
The Bayesian Framework for Evaluating Identification Findings
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Semiotics, Heuristics, and Inferences Used by Forensic Scientists
General Consideration and Semiotics
Inferences
Heuristics
Hypothetico-Deductive Reasoning
Investigation and Evaluation
Bayesian Reasoning
Synthesis
The Interest of a Coordination
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Interpretation/The Comparative Method
Introduction
Analogy and Comparison Within a Forensic Process
The Comparative Method Within Forensic Science
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Forensic Classification of Evidence
Introduction
Methods of Classification
Class Level Information
Uniqueness and Individualization
Relationships and Context
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Foundations/Fundamentals
Measurement Uncertainty
Nomenclature
Measurement
Measurement to Meaning
Measurement Uncertainty
Meaning Requires Uncertainty
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Investigations
Collection and Chain of Evidence
Introduction
Scene Examination
Evidence Collection
Control Samples
Chain of Custody
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Contamination
Definition
Background
Steps to Avoid Contamination
Choosing Who Should Examine the Scene (Location, Person, or Item)
Actions Within the Examination
The Use of Blanks and Controls
Demonstrating the Integrity of Items and Investigations
Conclusion
See also
Glossary
Relevant Website
Forensic Intelligence Analysis
Intelligence Analysis and Forensic Science
What Is Forensic Intelligence Analysis?
Similarities between Forensic Science and Intelligence Analysis
Intelligence Failures
The Benefits of Structured Analytic Techniques
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Fingerprints
Introduction
What Is a Fingerprint?
Recovery of Fingerprints from Scenes
Fingerprint Practice
Current Issues in the Field
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Major Incident Scene Management
Background
Scene Control and Coordination
Approach to Crime Scene Investigation
Initial Assessment
Scene Security
Occupational Health and Safety
Systematic Collection of Potential Evidence
Systematic and Sequential Approach to the Search and Recovery of Potential Evidence
Examination Records
Ongoing Case Management
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Packaging
Background
Paper as a Packaging Medium
Infested Material
Collection of Items
Labeling
Collection
Summary
Appendix 1 Collection and Packaging
Ammunition
Bite Marks
Suspect
Blood
Whole Blood
Bloodstain Pattern Interpretation
Cigarette Butts
Clothing
Documents
Fibers
Fire Debris
Firearms Discharge Residue
Projectile Hole in Clothing
Projectile Hole in Dead Skin
Glass
Hairs
Control Samples
Insects: Flies
Paint
Postmortem Samples
Safe Insulation and Safe Surface Paint
Saliva
Seminal Stains
Soil from Scene and Suspect’s Clothing and/or Environment
Tools
Toolmark(s)
Vegetation
Wires
Notes
See also
Further Reading
Preservation
Preservation: A Time Frame Process
Threats to Evidence
See also
Further Reading
Recording
Background
Notes
Photographs
Digital Photography
Video Recording
Plans
Computer-Aided Design
Photogrammetry
Sketch Plan
Coordinate and Triangulation Methods of Measuring Crime Scenes
Procedure for Measuring Crime Scenes
Scale Plan
Computers
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Recovery of Human Remains
Introduction
Search Techniques
Recovery of Human Remains
Forensic Anthropology
Other Considerations at the Crime Scene
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Crime Scene Analysis and Reconstruction
Crime Analysis and Reconstruction
Phases of a Crime
Evidence Dynamics
Role of Physical Evidence
Reconstruction – Historical Perspective
Who Does Reconstruction
Methods of Reconstruction
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Suspicious Deaths
Cause of Death
Manner of Death
Death Scene
Postmortem Examination
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Evidence Collection at Fire Scenes
Introduction and Overview
Sample Selection and Documentation
Comparison Samples
Packaging Options
Clothing and Shoes
Liquids for Comparison
Evidence Collection for Other Types of Testing
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Fire Scene Inspection Methodology
Introduction and Overview
First Assumptions
Planning the Investigation
Initial Evaluation: Can This Inspection Be Conducted Safely?
Documentation
Reconstruction
Inventory
Avoiding Spoliation
Origin Determination
Cause Determination
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Fire Patterns and Their Interpretation
Introduction and Overview
Plume-Generated Patterns
Confinement Patterns
Movement Patterns
Irregular Patterns
Spalling
Electrical Damage
Clean Burn
Intensity Patterns
Ventilation-Generated Fire Patterns
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Types of Fires
Theory of Fire
Physical States of Fuel
The Fire Triangle
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Counterfeit Goods
Introduction
Counterfeits as an Insight to Classification
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Counterfeit Currency
Genuine Currency
Applied Security Features
Currency Authentication
Counterfeit Examinations
Chemical and Instrumental Examinations
Summary
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Identity Theft
Introduction
Identity Related to Biometrics
Virtual Identities
Forensic Properties of Verification and Identification Systems
Examples of Identity Fraud (Skimming, Wrong Persons in Prisons, Banking Fraud, and Spoofing) and Relating them to Other Articles
Future Expectations
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Forensic Accounting
Introduction
Forensic Accounting for Criminal Investigations
Forensic Accounting Tools
Surveillance and Investigation Tools
Forensic Accounting for Civil Litigation
Forensic Accounting to Discover Hidden Assets
Conclusion
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Payment Cards
Payment Cards and Criminal Activity
What Are Payment Cards?
Payment Card Fraud
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Crime Scene to Court
Introduction
Task
Models
Forensic Strategies
Integrated Case Management
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Explosions
Preface
Scope
Introduction
The Initial Response
Postexplosion Scene Control
Health and Safety
Preparation and Planning for Forensic Recovery
Contamination Control, Continuity, and Evidence Integrity
What Might be Recovered?
Types of Explosives
Recovery of Chemical and Physical Evidence
Evidence from Bodies
Incident Reconstruction
Interpretation
Political Considerations
Summary
See also
Glossary
Further Reading
Legal
The Innocence Project
Overview of the Innocence Project and Innocence Network
History
The Educational Mission
The Policy Mission
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
DNA Exonerations
Discovery of Wrongful Convictions Through DNA Testing
Emergence of DNA as a Forensic Tool
Preservation of and Access to DNA Evidence
DNA Exonerations Today
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Expert Witness Qualifications and Testimony
Introduction
Selecting an Expert
Qualifications
Experience as an Expert Witness
Education and Training
Membership in Professional Associations
Increased Scrutiny of Experts
Weight of the Evidence
Conclusion
Further Reading
Forensic Laboratory Reports
Contents of a Report – A ‘Science’ Standard
Contents of Report: Legal Standards
Reports: Stand-Alone Evidence or Support for a Testifying Expert
Ethical Considerations and Forensic Reports
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Legal Aspects of Forensic Science
Introduction
Chain of Custody: Collection, Transport, Handling, and Storage of Samples
Admissibility of Forensic Science
Expert Evidence at Trial
Appellate Review and Postconviction
Lay Assessment of Forensic Science
Plea Bargains and Interrogations
Wrongful Convictions
Expert Witness Immunity
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Legal Systems: Adversarial and Inquisitorial
Introduction
Some Historical Watersheds in Criminal Procedure Reform
The Adversarialization of the Inquisitorial Preliminary Investigation
The Decline of the Inquisitorial Trial Judge
The Eclipse of Adversarial and Inquisitorial Procedure?
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
When Science Changes, How Does Law Respond
Introduction
The Filtering of Scientific Evidence into Courtrooms
Law as an Adversarial System
Law’s Reliance on Past Decisions
Law as an Arbiter of Disputes
The Law Requires Binary Decisions
Judges May Lack the Scientific Expertise to Judge the Reliability of Scientific Evidence
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
History of the Law’s Reception of Forensic Science
Origins
Legal Reception Generally
Legal Control over Admission of Expert Evidence
Reception of Science-Based Forensic Sciences and Semi-Science-Based Forensic Sciences
Reception of Individualization Claims
Lessons of Legal History for Future Law–Forensic Science Interaction
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
International Courts and Forensic Science
The Current Contribution of Forensic Science to the ICTs
Problems for Forensic Science in ICTs
The Future of Forensic Science Within ICTs
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Management/Administration of Forensic Science
International Organizations and Cooperation
Introduction
A History Lesson – The Road to IFSA
Challenges for Success
Progress
United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
The International Forensic Summit
Business Networks
Obstacles to Cooperation – The Gill Report
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Principles for the Organization of Forensic Support
Scope of Forensic Support
An Ideal Organizational model?
Organizational Theory
Forensic Organizations – A Special case?
Public Versus Private Providers
People Are Our Most Valuable Asset!
Conclusions
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Management/Quality in Forensic Science
Principles of Quality Assurance
Quality Assurance
General Principles
Essential Elements of a QA Program
ISO, ISO 17025, and ISO 17020
Standard Procedures
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Accreditation
Introduction
Defining Accreditation
Competence
Cost of Accreditation
Certification and Registration
Validation
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Certification
Introduction – What Is certification?
First-, Second-, and Third-Party Certification
Certification of Individuals
Certification versus Accreditation
International Certification Schemes
Certification Overview and Conclusions
Certification of Objects
See also
Relevant Websites
Standard Methods
Introduction
Why Standards Are Required?
The United States National Academy of Sciences Report 2009
Global Standard Environment
Challenges in Developing Standards
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Risk Management
Introduction – Why Do We Need Risk Management?
Defining Risk
Risk Appetite or Attitude
Risk Management Principles, Process, and Framework
Risk Considerations for the Forensic Industry
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Effectiveness
Introduction
Knowledge Workers
Effectiveness and Efficiency
The FORESIGHT Project
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Health and Safety
Occupational Health and Safety Policy
Specific Laboratory Hazards
Hazards in the Field
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Sequential Unmasking: Minimizing Observer Effects in Forensic Science
The Concept of Sequential Unmasking
The Foundational Basis for Cognitive Effects
Support for Blind Testing in Forensic Science
Arguments Against Blind Testing in Forensic Science
Sequential Unmasking in Forensic Science
Domain-Relevant (and Domain-Irrelevant) Information
Exemplar Line-Ups
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Methods
Capillary Electrophoresis: Basic Principles
Abbreviations
Introduction
Fundamentals of CE
Background Electrolytes
Modes of Separation in Electrophoresis
Instrumentation and Sample Handling
Future Directions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Capillary Electrophoresis in Forensic Biology
Introduction
CE Methodology
CE Typing Methodologies Used by Forensic Biologists
The Future of CE in Forensic Biology
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Capillary Electrophoresis in Forensic Chemistry
Abbreviations
Introduction
Applications
See also
Further Reading
Chromatography: Basic Principles
Introduction
Classification of Chromatographic Techniques
Chromatographic Distribution Equilibria
Band Broadening in Chromatography
Additional Comments on Band Broadening
Optimization of Chromatographic Performance
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Gas Chromatography
Abbreviations
Introduction
GC Columns
Gas Pressure and Flow Control
Oven Temperature
Sample Introduction
Pyrolysis GC
Simple Injection – Dual Detection
Detectors
See also
Further Reading
Liquid and Thin-Layer Chromatography
Abbreviations
Introduction
Column (or Liquid–Solid) Chromatography
HPLC and Ultrahigh-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Thin-Layer Chromatography
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry
Introduction
Ionization Techniques
Sample Preparation and Injection Techniques
Matrix Effects
Overview of State-of-the-Art LC–MS Instrumentation
Application of LC–MS to Forensic Sciences
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry
Abbreviations
Introduction
Multiplied Powers
Different Ways of Looking at Data
Requirements
Instrumentation
Forensic Applications
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Mass Spectrometry
Introduction
Instrumentation
Sample Introduction
Ion Source
Mass Analyzer
Tandem Mass Spectrometry
Ion Detector
Data Interpretation
Forensic Applications of MS
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Analytical Light Microscopy
Introduction
Microscopes Used in Analysis in the Forensic Sciences
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Microscopy (Electron)
Introduction
Additional Instrumentation for Electron Microscope Applications
Forensic Applications of SEM
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Presumptive Chemical Tests
Introduction
Chemical Tests on Drug Evidence
Chemical Tests on Explosives Evidence
Chemical Tests on Biological Specimens
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Nonchromatographic Separation Techniques
Introduction
Physical Separations
Volatile Materials
Chemical Separations
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Spectroscopic Techniques
Nomenclature
Introduction
Identification of Substances
Quantification of Substances
Related Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Spectroscopy: Basic Principles
Introduction
Electromagnetic Radiation and Light
Matter
Interaction Between Radiation and Matter
Instrumentation and Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Field-Deployable Devices
Introduction
Hazardous Material Identification
Explosives Detection and Identification
Clandestine Laboratories
The Challenge of ‘In-Field’ Monitoring, Detection, and Identification
Principles of Operation of Field-Deployable Devices
Spectroscopic Techniques
Flame Ionization Techniques
Photoionization Detection
Ion Mobility Spectroscopy
MS and Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC–MS)
Other Detection Technologies
Discussion
See also
Further Reading
Chemometrics
Introduction
Preprocessing Techniques
Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering
Principal Component Analysis
Discriminant Analysis
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Volume 4: P – T
Pattern Evidence
Vehicle Tire Marks and Tire Track Measurement
Introduction
Sidewall Information
Tire Construction
Tire Designs and Databases
Original Equipment Tires Versus Replacement Tires
Noise Treatment
Tread-Wear Indicators
Known Standards of Tires
Examination of Tire Impressions
Vehicle Dimensions and Turning
Recovery Methods Specific to Tires
Retreaded Tires
See also
Further Reading
Plastic Bag Striations
Introduction
Background
Physical Features
Methods for Visualization of Physical Features
Chemical Methods
Protocol for Forensic Examination of Plastic Bags and Films
Value of Plastic Bag Evidence
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Bare Footprint Marks
History
Crime Scene Evidence Collection
Collection of Exemplars from a Person of Interest
Methodology for Examination of Foot Morphology Cases
Analysis of Crime Scene Impressions
Analysis of the Known Exemplars
Comparison
Evaluation
Verification
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
The Friction Ridge Skin of the Feet
Introduction
History
Embryology and Development of the Friction Ridges of the Foot
Recording Known Impressions of the Foot
Ridge Flow of the Feet
Toes
See also
Further Reading
Palm Prints
Interdigital Region
Hypothenar
Thenar
See also
Further Reading
Footwear Marks
Introduction
Types of Footwear Marks
Recovery of Impressions
Examination Process
The Footwear Expert
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Serial Number
Introduction
Methods of Application
Removal Methods
Restoration Methods: Metals
Reagent Recipes
Photography
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Shotgun Ammunition on a Target
Introduction
The Shot Shell
The Barrel
Shooting Range Estimation
Adaptations
Some Misconceptions
See also
Further Reading
Physical Match
Introduction: What is a ‘Physical Match’
The Uniqueness of a Fracture Line
Obstacles to Performing a Physical Match
Mathematical and Statistical Evaluation
On ‘Identification’ and ‘Degree of Certainty’
Summary
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Tools
Introduction
Definitions
Brief History of Toolmark Identification Applied to Forensic Science
Application of Toolmark Identification in Forensic Science
Important Considerations
Casework Examples
Future of Toolmark Identification
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation, and Verification (ACE-V)
Introduction
History and Etiology
The Process
Quality and Quantity of Detail
Testing
Forensic Disciplines that Have not Adopted ACE-V
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Pattern Evidence/Fingerprints (Dactyloscopy)
Friction Ridge Print Examination – Interpretation and the Comparative Method
Friction Ridge Print Examination – Interpretation and the Comparative Method
Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation, and Verification
ACE-V as an Applied Science
Blind Verification
Consultation
Complex Prints
Conflict Resolution
Documentation
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Automated Methods, Including Criminal Records Administration
Introduction
Brief History of Fingerprint Classification
History of Criminal Identification
History of Fingerprint Automation
Criminal History Information Systems
Current Practice and Future Improvement
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)
Introduction
Exemplar Database
Searching Latent Prints in AFIS
AFIS Results
Interoperability
The Future of AFIS
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Chemistry of Print Residue
Abbreviations
Introduction
Sources of Fingerprint Residue
Factors Affecting Fingerprint Composition
Future Directions and Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Identification and Classification
Introduction
Development of Friction Ridge Skin
Structure of Friction Ridge Skin
Historical Scientific Research into Friction Ridge Skin
Uniqueness and Permanence – The Foundations of Friction Ridge Identification
Early Applications of Friction Ridge Identification
Criminal Identification Prior to the Use of Fingerprints
Development of Friction Ridge Classification Systems
Incorporation of Computers into the Science of Friction Ridge Identification
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Sequential Treatment and Enhancement
Introduction
Sequential Application of Fingerprint Development Techniques
Process Compatibility
Other Factors to be Considered
Photographic Recording of Developed Fingerprints
Fingerprints in Contaminants
Contaminated Exhibits
Packaging and Handling of Evidence
Preliminary Procedures
Sequence Selection and Complex Exhibits
Initial Visual Examination – All Exhibits
Initial Fluorescence Examination – All Exhibits
Surface Compatibility and Performance
Operational Performance
Process Selection Charts
Difficult Surface Types
Metal Surfaces
Fabrics
Skin
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Friction Ridge Skin Impression Evidence – Standards of Proof
Introduction
Historical Milestone
Current Views and Practice
Range of Possible Conclusions in the Field
The Move Toward Quality
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Visualization or Development of Crime Scene Fingerprints
Introduction
Origins of Fingerprint Deposits
Fingerprint Patterns, Characteristics, and Detail
Imaging of Developed Fingerprints
Development or Visualization of Latent Fingerprints
Latent Fingerprint Chemical Constituents
Operational Methods of Visualizing Fingerprints
Choice of Technique
Packaging and Handling of Evidence
Operational Fingerprint Development Processes
Health and Safety Procedures
1, 8-Diazafluoren-9-one (DFO)
Gun Bluing and Similar Metal-Toning Treatments
Iodine Vapor Fuming
Indanedione
Ninhydrin
Physical Developer
Powders
Powder Suspensions
Small Particle Reagent
Basic Violet 3 (Gentian Violet, Crystal Violet, CI 42555)
Superglue
Vacuum Metal Deposition
Development of Contaminated Fingermarks
Other Reported Techniques
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Pattern Evidence/Firearms
Humane Killing Tools
Introduction
Captive-Bolt Humane Killers
Injuries from Captive-Bolt Narcotic Devices
Fatalities from Humane Killers
Stud Guns
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Laboratory Analysis
Examination of Firearms
Examination of Fired Ammunition Components
Recent Developments
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Range
Introduction
See also
Further Reading
Residues
See also
Further Reading
Pattern Evidence/History
Fingerprint Sciences
Introduction
Early History (221 BC–AD 220)
Recognition of Friction Ridge Skin (1684–1858)
Criminal Applications and as a Means of Identification (1880–1905)
Developments in Comparison and Identification (1914–73)
Recent (1990–Present)
Early Scientific Foundation
Further Scientific Research
Fingerprint Detection and Enhancement
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Professional
Accreditation of Educational Programs
Introduction
What Is Accreditation?
Accreditation of Educational Programs in North America
Accreditation of Educational Programs in the United Kingdom
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Certification and Licensing
Certifying Bodies
Other Certification Programs
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Continuing Professional Development
Types of Continuing Professional Development
Sources of Continuing Professional Development
Administration of Continuing Professional Development
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Education and Accreditation in Forensic Science
Historical Perspectives
Forensic Science as a Recognized Discipline
1999 NIJ Review of Forensic Science
TWGED
Undergraduate Curriculum
Graduate Curriculum
Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission
NAS Report – Strengthening Forensic Science in the United States
Future Educational Needs
See also
Further Reading
Ethics
Introduction
Forensic Science Ethics and Personal Ethics
Organizational Forensic Science Ethics
Basic Minimal Ethics and Aspirational Ethics
Codes of Ethics in Forensic Science Practice
Standards for Good Forensic Practice
Ethical Problems in the Forensic Sciences
Foundations of Ethics
Ethical Dilemmas
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Research and Publishing
Introduction
Research
Publication
The Publication Process
Types of Publications
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Training to Competence
Introduction
See also
Further Reading
National Academy of Sciences (NAS)
Introduction
Relevance to Forensic Science
Funding
Rationale for Reports
Scope
Composition of Committees
Additions and Subtractions from Committees
Data-Gathering Process
Committee Deliberation
Dissension Within Committees
Peer Review
Primary Findings
NRC Reports and Legal Issues
Dissemination
Impact
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS)
Introduction
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Australian and New Zealand Forensic Science Society (ANZFSS)
Introduction
See also
Relevant Website
American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD)
Introduction
Accreditation
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI)
Introduction
See also
Relevant Website
International Association for Identification (IAI)
Introduction
The IAI Collection
See also
Further Reading
National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME)
Introduction
See also
Further Reading
Senior Managers of Australian and New Zealand Forensic Laboratories (SMANZFL)
Introduction
See also
Relevant Website
Toxicology
Toxicology: History
Introduction
Important Historical Milestones
Evolution of Drugs and Poisons
Recent Developments in Analytical Methods
Alternative Matrices
Drug-Facilitated Crime
Drugs and Driving
Famous Poisoning Cases
See also
Abbreviations
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Glossary
Pharmacology and Mechanism of Action of Drugs
Introduction
Affinity, Efficacy, and Potency
Antagonism and Potentiation
Signal Transduction
Tolerance and Dependence
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Toxicology: Overview and Applications
Introduction
Applications of Forensic Toxicology
Initial Tests and Confirmation
Common Drugs and Poisons
Scope of Testing Protocols
Specimens
General Techniques
Quality Assurance and Validation
Estimation of Dose
Interpretation of Toxicological Results
Court Testimony
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Drug Screening in Sport
Introduction
What is Doping in Sport?
Context of Adjudication of Anti-Doping Rule Violations in Sport
The List of Prohibited Compounds and Methods to be Screened
Biological Sample Identity and Integrity
Specific Procedures in Dedicated Laboratories
Practical Analytical Approach
The Biological Passport
Developments for the Future
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Volatile Substances and Inhalants
Diagnosis of VSA
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Interpretation of Results
Abbreviations
Introduction
Forensic Urine Drug Testing
Human Performance Toxicology
Postmortem Toxicology
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Methods of Analysis – Initial Testing
Abbreviations
Introduction
Sample Selection
Immunoassays
Sample Extraction
Screening by Liquid Chromatography
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Methods of Analysis – Confirmatory Testing
Abbreviations
Principles of Confirmatory Testing
Certified Reference Standards
MS in Confirmatory Testing
Internal Standardization
Minimum Required Identification Criteria
Minimum Required Quantification Criteria
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Postmortem Specimens
Introduction
Blood, Serum, and Plasma
Urine
Vitreous Humor
Bile
The Liver
The Brain
Lungs
The Kidney
Skeletal Muscle
Other Tissues and Fluids
Special Considerations
See also
Further Reading
Herbal Psychoactive Substances
Abbreviations
Introduction
Traditional Drugs of Abuse of Herbal Origin
Emerging and Popular Herbal Drugs of Abuse
Analytical Methods
Summary and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Herbal Medicines and Phytopharmaceuticals – Contaminations
Abbreviations
Introduction
Common Forms of Contamination/Adulterants
Analytical Strategy
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Behavioral Toxicology
What Is Behavioral Toxicity?
Mechanisms of Action
Alcohol
Stimulants (Amphetamines and Cocaine)
Anabolic Steroids
Hallucinogens
Benzodiazepines
Cannabis
Psychoses
Tolerance and Withdrawal
See also
Further Reading
Postmortem Toxicology: Artifacts
Introduction
The Pre-Final Phase
The Corpse
The Sample
The Compound
The Analytical Assay
Conclusions
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Toxicology/Alcohol
Blood
Introduction
Blood Collection
Analysis
See also
Further Reading
Urine and Other Body Fluids
Introduction
Absorption
Distribution
Elimination
Analysis of Urine and Other Body Fluids for Alcohol
Urine
Saliva/Oral Fluid
Vitreous Humor
Cerebrospinal Fluid
Synovial Fluid
Bile
Liver and Other Tissues
Sequestered Hematomas
Stomach Contents
Putrefactive Blisters
Sweat
Tears
See also
Further Reading
Breath Alcohol
Abbreviations
Introduction
Historical Aspects
Alcohol in the Blood and Breath
Analytical Methods
Types of Breath Alcohol Testing Instruments
Forensic Issues
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Alcohol Congeners and the Source of Ethanol
Abbreviations
Introduction
Congener Content of Beverages
Methods
Disposition
Toxicity of Congeners
Hip Flask Defense
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Alcohol: Interpretation
Abbreviations
Symbols
Introduction
Pharmacokinetics of Ethanol
Estimation of Dose and BAC
Effects of Alcohol
Activities Associated with Alcohol Abuse
Alcohol-Derived Driving Limits
Drug Interactions with Alcohol
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Alcohol: Postmortem
Introduction
Collection of Specimens
Analysis
Postmortem Changes in Blood Concentration
Reporting Alcohol Concentrations
Examples
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Metabolites of Ethanol
Abbreviations
Introduction
Ethyl Glucuronide
Ethyl Sulfate
Ethyl Phosphate
Fatty Acid Ethyl Esters
Phosphatidylethanol
Summary and Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Website
Toxicology/Drugs of Abuse
Blood
Introduction
Types of Blood Specimens
Drug Monographs
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Oral Fluid
Introduction
What is Oral Fluid?
Collection of Oral fluid
Factors Affecting Drug Presence in Oral Fluids
Applications of Oral Fluid Drug Testing
Analytical Testing Methods
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Drug-Facilitated Crimes
Introduction
Definitions
Drug-Facilitated Sexual Assault
Typical Drugs in DFC
Alcohol in DFC
The Role of the Forensic Medical Examiner/Forensic Nurse in DFC Cases
Samples Types in DFC
Analytical Issues in DFC
Interpretation of Toxicological Results in DFC
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Abbreviations
Drug-Impaired Driving
Introduction
Influence of Drugs on Performance
Epidemiology and Crash Risk
Legislation
‘Per se’ Legislation
Detection of Drugs in Drivers
Evidentiary Analysis
Conclusion
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Drugs in Hair
Introduction
Biology of Hair
Hair Analysis
Applications
See also
Further Reading
Relevant Websites
Glossary
Postmortem Blood
Introduction
Sample Collection and Chain of Custody
Toxicology Testing
Postmortem Changes in Drug Concentration
See also
Further Reading
Glossary
Urine
Introduction
Urine Specimen Characteristics and Specimen Integrity
Application of Immunoassays to Urine Drug Testing
Application of GC-MS in Urine Drug Testing
Correlation of Immunoassay and GC-MS Test Results
Issues in the Interpretation of Urine Drug-Testing Results
See also
Further Reading
Validation of Twelve Chemical Spot Tests for the Detection of Drugs of Abuse
Introduction
Materials and methods
Results and discussion
Conclusions
See also
References
Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 22nd February 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123821652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123821669
About the Editor-in-Chief
Jay Siegel
Jay Siegel, PhD is retired Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program and Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. He was Director of the Forensic Science Program at Michigan State University for 25 years from 1980-2004 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus. Dr. Siegel is a Distinguished Member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and was named as Distinguished Alumni Scholar by his alma mater, George Washington University in 2011. He is co-editor of Forensic Science Policy and Management: An International Journal. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences Forensic Science Committee from 2006-09.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program, Indiana University - Purdue University, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Pekka Saukko
Dr. Saukko is currently Professor of Forensic Medicine and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of the University of Turku, Finland.
He graduated in medicine from the University of Vienna, Austria in 1975 and was certified as a Specialist in Forensic Medicine in 1981 by the National Board of Health, Finland. In 1983 he received a Doctorate in Medical Science (MD) by thesis in Forensic Pathology by the University of Oulu, Finland and was appointed Adjunct Professor of Forensic Medicine of the same University in 1986. From 1978 to 1989 he held the position of the Provincial Medical Officer, Medico-legal Expert, Provincial Government of Oulu. In 1989 he was appointed the Professor of Forensic Medicine of the University of Tampere, Finland and since 1992 he holds the current position at the University of Turku.
He has published widely as an author, co-author in scientific journals, book and encyclopedia chapters and is the co-author of the “Atlas of Forensic Medicine” (CD-ROM) (Elsevier Science, 2003), “Knight’s Forensic Pathology” (Arnold, 2004) and “Forensic Medicine in Europe” (Schmidt-Römhild, 2008).
Dr. Saukko is the recipient of the Ajtai K. Sandor Medal and an Honorary Doctorate in Medicine (Dr. h.c.) from the Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. His expert work as consultant includes needs assessment of the forensic facilities in Cambodia for the UNDP (1996), the Working Party on the Harmonization of Autopsy Rules for the Council of Europe (1997-1998), quality assessment of the Portuguese Departments of Forensic Pathology, as a member of an international team of experts (2001), the external case review panel for the Office of the Chief Coroner, Toronto, Canada (2006) and the consultant panel and expert witness for the Inquiry Into Pediatric Forensic Pathology In Ontario, Canada (2007) and forensic expert for the UNDP/NHRC in Kathmandu, Nepal (2008).
Since 1993, he is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal Forensic Science International, by Elsevier, and Editorial Board Member of a number of other national and international scientific journals of forensic medicine and science.
He is a Member of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and an Honorary Member of the Hungarian Forensic Science Society, the Royal Belgium Society of Forensic Medicine, the German Society of Legal Medicine, the Japanese Society of Legal Medicine and a Founding and Honorary Fellow of the Faculty of Forensic & Legal Medicine, Royal College of Physicians (London).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Forensic Medicine, University of Turku, Turku, Finland
Reviews
"This encyclopedia's second edition…in online format is a major accomplishment. It brings updated/new information to readers in a convenient and flexible format. Vividly colored tables and figures abound. References are current. The various specialties and related disciplines continue to be included. Summing Up: Highly Recommended." --CHOICE Reviews Online, February 2014