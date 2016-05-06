Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology
Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology is the definitive go-to reference in the field of evolutionary biology. It provides a fully comprehensive review of the field in an easy to search structure. Under the collective leadership of fifteen distinguished section editors, it is comprised of articles written by leading experts in the field, providing a full review of the current status of each topic.
The articles are up-to-date and fully illustrated with in-text references that allow readers to easily access primary literature. While all entries are authoritative and valuable to those with advanced understanding of evolutionary biology, they are also intended to be accessible to both advanced undergraduate and graduate students.
Broad topics include the history of evolutionary biology, population genetics, quantitative genetics; speciation, life history evolution, evolution of sex and mating systems, evolutionary biogeography, evolutionary developmental biology, molecular and genome evolution, coevolution, phylogenetic methods, microbial evolution, diversification of plants and fungi, diversification of animals, and applied evolution.
- Presents fully comprehensive content, allowing easy access to fundamental information and links to primary research
- Contains concise articles by leading experts in the field that ensures current coverage of each topic
- Provides ancillary learning tools like tables, illustrations, and multimedia features to assist with the comprehension process
Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology is directed to university, research and medical libraries as well as governmental agencies and corporations. The target audience is broad, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to professors and professionals.
Animal Diversification: Amniotes, diversification of; Amniotes, the origin of; Anima: what is an animal? Bird flight origins; Birds, diversification of; Cambrian Explosion: A molecular Palaeobiological overview; Complexity, the role of oxygen in evolution of; Homo, diversification of; Insects and Ecdysozoa, diversification of; Land animals, origins of; Land vertebrates, the origin and evolution of; Lophotrochozoa, diversification of; Mammalian diversification; Mammals, diversification of; Mammals, origin of; Metazoans, origins of; Vertebrates, the origin of.
Applied Evolution: Basic science and evolutionary biology; Conservation biology, evolution and; Evolution and Agriculture I. The evolution of domestication; Evolution and Agriculture II. Evolutionary Applications to breeding; Evolutionary computation; Evolutionary Medicine: I. An Overview and Applications to Cancer; Evolutionary Medicine II. Use of the comparative method and the animal model; Evolutionary Medicine III. Mismatch; Evolutionary Medicine IV. Evolution and emergence of novel pathogens; Human life histories, evolution and; Invasive species, evolution and; Pest management, evolution and; Philosophy, evolutionary biology and; Responses to climate change, evolution and; Security, evolution.
Coevolution: Antagonistic interspecific coevolution; Coevolutionary fitness landscapes; Coevolution, introduction to; Commensalism, amensalism, and synnecrosis; Cospeciation; Ecological fitting and novel species interactions in nature; Endogenous retroviruses and coevolution; Endosymbiotic theory; Geographic mosaic of coevolution; Intrapecific coevolutionary arms races; Microbiome; Mitochondrial and nuclear genome coevolution; Mutualism, the evolutionary ecology of; Predation and parasitism; Sequential speciation; Symbiosis, introduction to.
Evo-Devo: Adaptive radiations: insights from evo-devo;Cellular behaviors underlying pattern formation and evolution; Developmental biases on morphological evolvability; Developmental-genetic toolkit for evolutionary developmental biology; Developmental mechanisms controlling cell fate, evolution of; Developmental paleontology and paleo-evo-devo; Developmental plasticity and phenotypic evolution; Ecological evolutionary developmental biology; Gene networks driving development, conservation and evolution of; Genome evolution's role in developmental evolution; Genotype to phenotype: insights from Evo-Devo; Model systems: the key roles of traditional and new models in evolutionary developmental biology; Modularity and integration in Evo-Devo; Novel structures in animals, developmental evolution of; Novel structures in plants, developmental evolution of; Phylogenetic approach to studying developmental evolution: a model clade approach; Regulatory and coding changes in developmental evolution, roles of.
Evolutionary biogeography: Biogeography, conservation; Biogeography, ecological theories in; Biogeography, evolutionary theories in; Biogeography, history of; Biogeography, human; Biogeography, marine; Biogeography, microbial; Biogeography of arthropods; Biogeography of interactions; Biogeography of islands, lakes, and mountaintops; evolutionary; Biogeography of vertebrates; Biogeography, patterns in; Dispersal biogeography; Invasion biogeography; Paleobiogeography and fossils; Phylogeography; Quaternary biogeography & climate change; Vicariance biogeography.
History of Evolutionary Biology: Adaptation, history of; Darwin's finches, the Galapagos, and natural laboratories of evolution; Darwin-Wallace theory of evolution; Directed evolution, history of; Evolutionary biology, history of; Evolutionary genetics, history of; Industrial melanism, history of; Molecular evolution, history of; Origins of life, history of; Paleobiological revolution, history of; Schools of classification; Sociobiology, history of; Symbiogenesis, history of; Symbiosis, history of; Synthetic theory of evolution, history of; Waddington's epigenetic landscape, history of.
Life History Evolution: Age-specific survivorship and fertility, estimating;Aging: why do we age? Inheritance: from quantitative genetics to evolutionary stable strategies; Life histories, axes of variation in; Life history: age and stage structure; Life history evolution, human; Life history evolution, human impacts on; Life history evolution in guppies, experimental studies of; Life history evolution in island populations of birds; Life history evolution, plants; Life history evolution: the role of mating systems; Life history patterns; Life history: pike; Life history theory: basics;Life history trade-offs; Life history, what is;r- and K-selection in fluctuating environments, theory of.
Microbial evolution: Adaptive mutation controversy; Bacterial diversity, introduction to; Bacterial species concepts; Coevolution, bacterial-phage; Cooperation and public goods, bacterial; Genome plasticity, bacterial; Genome size and structure, bacterial; Microbial experimental evolution; Molecular evolution, functional synthesis of; Pathogen epidemiology; Plasmid driven evolution of bacteria; Protist diversification ; Recombination in bacterial populations ; RNA viruses, evolution of; Species concepts: viral quasispecies.
Molecular and Genome Evolution: Adaptive molecular evolution: detection methods; Ancestral reconstruction: theory and practice; Codon usage and translational selection; Compensatory evolution; Epigenetics and genome evolution; Gene origin, sex chromosomes and; Genome organization, evolution of; Mating systems in plants, genome evolution and; Mutation and Genome Evolution; Non-coding DNA evolution: junk DNA revisited; Non-coding RNAs, origin and evolution of; Origin of life, RNA world and; Parallel and convergent molecular evolution; Protein Biophysics and Evolution; Recombination and molecular evolution; Robustness and evolvability in molecular evolution; Sensory systems: molecular evolution in vertebrates; Systems biology, evolutionary.
Phylogenetic Methods: Bayesian phylogenetic methods; Consensus methods, phylogenetic; Distance-based phylogenetic inference; Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic inference; Molecular evolution, models of; Parsimony methods in phylogenetics; Phylogenetic comparative method; Phylogenetic invariants; Phylogenetic networks; Phylogenetic tree; Phylogenetic tree comparison; Phylogenetic tree distances; Rooting trees, methods for; Searching tree space, methods for; Species trees, inference of; Supertree methods, phylogenetic; Support measures, phylogenetic tree.
Plant/Fungus Diversification: Angiosperm phylogeny and diversification; Archaeplastida: diversification of red algae and the green plant lineage; C4 and CAM photosynthesis in land plants, evolution and diversification of; Carbon relations, the role in plant diversification of; "Convergent evolution, adaptive radiation, and species diversification in plants”; Endophytic microbes, evolution and diverisification of; Evo-devo: regulatory and protein-coding evolution in plant diversification; Fungal evolution: aquatic-terrestrial transitions; Lichen-forming fungi, diversification of; Mycorrhizal fungi, evolution and diversification of; Plant-pollinator interactions and flower diversification; Secondary metabolites, the role in plant diversification of; Seedless land plants, evolution and diversification of; Unikonts, evolution and diversification of (with emphasis on fungal-like forms); Water transport, the role in plant diversification of.
Population Genetics: Coalescent and models of identity by descent; Directional selection and adaptation; Effective population size; Genetic drift, models of random; Genetic variation in populations; Genetic variation, maintenance of; Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and random mating; Inbreeding and non-random mating; Linkage Disequilibrium: population genetics of multiple loci; Mutation, population genetic models of; Natural selection, introduction to; Neutral evolution, population genetic tests of; Neutral models of genetic drift and mutation; Population structure and gene flow; Recombination and selection; Selective sweeps; Shifting balance theory, Sewall Wright and; Transposable elements, population genetics of.
Quantitative genetics: Adaptive landscapes; Artificial selection; Climate change, quantitative genetics and; Conservation biology, quantitiative genetics in; Divergence and diversification, quantitative genetics of; Epigenetic inheritance; Evolvability, quantitative genetics of;Gene interactions in evolution; Genetic architecture; Genotype-by-Environment Interaction; Macroevolution, quantitative genetics and; Maternal effects; Modularity and integration; Multivariate quantitative genetics; Natural selection, measuring; Quantitative genetics in natural populations; Quantitative genetic variation; Quantitative genetic variation, comparing patterns of; Quantitative trait variation, molecular basis of; Social effects.
Sex, Recombination, and Mating Systems: Hermaphrodites; Mate choice and sexually selected traits; Mating and parental sex roles, diversity in; Mating systems, a brief history of; Mating systems in a changing environment; Mating systems in flowering plants; Mating tactics and mating strategies; Operational sex ratio; Polyandry and female post-copulatory choice; Sex and recombination in snails; Sex and selfish genetic elements; Sex chromosome evolution: birth, maturation, decay and rebirth; Sex determination; Sex, evolution and maintenance of; Sexual conflict; Sexual dimorphism; Sexual networks; Sexual selection, theory of; Sperm competition.
Speciation and Hybridization: Ecological speciation and its consequences; Founder speciation; Hybrid speciation; Parallel speciation; Polyploid speciation; Reinforcement; Reproductive isolation, postzygotic; Reproductive isolation, prezygotic; Ring species; Speciation, chromosomal rearrangements and; Speciation continuum; Speciation genes; Speciation genomics; Speciation, geography of;Speciation, sexual conflict and; Speciation, sexual selection and; Speciation with gene flow; Species concepts and speciation.
Richard Kliman
Dr. Richard Kliman did his graduate work at Wesleyan University on quantitative genetics and photoperiodism, followed by postdoctoral work in molecular evolution and population genetics at Rutgers University and Harvard University. He is currently Professor of Biological Sciences at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, PA, where he teaches courses in genetics, evolution, ecology, and statistics.
Dr. Kliman's research interests center on questions in molecular evolution, including the evolution of codon usage bias in a variety of organisms; speciation and natural history; and ecology and conservation. Much of this work has relied on population genetics/genomics and bioinformatics approaches. He has served on multiple editorial boards and as a program director at the U.S. National Foundation, and is an active proponent of evolution education.
Cedar Crest College, Allentown, PA, USA
PROSE Awards 2017: Honorable Mention, Biological Sciences, Association of American Publishers