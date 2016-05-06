Encyclopedia of Evolutionary Biology

Animal Diversification: Amniotes, diversification of; Amniotes, the origin of; Anima: what is an animal? Bird flight origins; Birds, diversification of; Cambrian Explosion: A molecular Palaeobiological overview; Complexity, the role of oxygen in evolution of; Homo, diversification of; Insects and Ecdysozoa, diversification of; Land animals, origins of; Land vertebrates, the origin and evolution of; Lophotrochozoa, diversification of; Mammalian diversification; Mammals, diversification of; Mammals, origin of; Metazoans, origins of; Vertebrates, the origin of.

Applied Evolution: Basic science and evolutionary biology; Conservation biology, evolution and; Evolution and Agriculture I. The evolution of domestication; Evolution and Agriculture II. Evolutionary Applications to breeding; Evolutionary computation; Evolutionary Medicine: I. An Overview and Applications to Cancer; Evolutionary Medicine II. Use of the comparative method and the animal model; Evolutionary Medicine III. Mismatch; Evolutionary Medicine IV. Evolution and emergence of novel pathogens; Human life histories, evolution and; Invasive species, evolution and; Pest management, evolution and; Philosophy, evolutionary biology and; Responses to climate change, evolution and; Security, evolution.

Coevolution: Antagonistic interspecific coevolution; Coevolutionary fitness landscapes; Coevolution, introduction to; Commensalism, amensalism, and synnecrosis; Cospeciation; Ecological fitting and novel species interactions in nature; Endogenous retroviruses and coevolution; Endosymbiotic theory; Geographic mosaic of coevolution; Intrapecific coevolutionary arms races; Microbiome; Mitochondrial and nuclear genome coevolution; Mutualism, the evolutionary ecology of; Predation and parasitism; Sequential speciation; Symbiosis, introduction to.

Evo-Devo: Adaptive radiations: insights from evo-devo;Cellular behaviors underlying pattern formation and evolution; Developmental biases on morphological evolvability; Developmental-genetic toolkit for evolutionary developmental biology; Developmental mechanisms controlling cell fate, evolution of; Developmental paleontology and paleo-evo-devo; Developmental plasticity and phenotypic evolution; Ecological evolutionary developmental biology; Gene networks driving development, conservation and evolution of; Genome evolution's role in developmental evolution; Genotype to phenotype: insights from Evo-Devo; Model systems: the key roles of traditional and new models in evolutionary developmental biology; Modularity and integration in Evo-Devo; Novel structures in animals, developmental evolution of; Novel structures in plants, developmental evolution of; Phylogenetic approach to studying developmental evolution: a model clade approach; Regulatory and coding changes in developmental evolution, roles of.

Evolutionary biogeography: Biogeography, conservation; Biogeography, ecological theories in; Biogeography, evolutionary theories in; Biogeography, history of; Biogeography, human; Biogeography, marine; Biogeography, microbial; Biogeography of arthropods; Biogeography of interactions; Biogeography of islands, lakes, and mountaintops; evolutionary; Biogeography of vertebrates; Biogeography, patterns in; Dispersal biogeography; Invasion biogeography; Paleobiogeography and fossils; Phylogeography; Quaternary biogeography & climate change; Vicariance biogeography.

History of Evolutionary Biology: Adaptation, history of; Darwin's finches, the Galapagos, and natural laboratories of evolution; Darwin-Wallace theory of evolution; Directed evolution, history of; Evolutionary biology, history of; Evolutionary genetics, history of; Industrial melanism, history of; Molecular evolution, history of; Origins of life, history of; Paleobiological revolution, history of; Schools of classification; Sociobiology, history of; Symbiogenesis, history of; Symbiosis, history of; Synthetic theory of evolution, history of; Waddington's epigenetic landscape, history of.

Life History Evolution: Age-specific survivorship and fertility, estimating;Aging: why do we age? Inheritance: from quantitative genetics to evolutionary stable strategies; Life histories, axes of variation in; Life history: age and stage structure; Life history evolution, human; Life history evolution, human impacts on; Life history evolution in guppies, experimental studies of; Life history evolution in island populations of birds; Life history evolution, plants; Life history evolution: the role of mating systems; Life history patterns; Life history: pike; Life history theory: basics;Life history trade-offs; Life history, what is;r- and K-selection in fluctuating environments, theory of.

Microbial evolution: Adaptive mutation controversy; Bacterial diversity, introduction to; Bacterial species concepts; Coevolution, bacterial-phage; Cooperation and public goods, bacterial; Genome plasticity, bacterial; Genome size and structure, bacterial; Microbial experimental evolution; Molecular evolution, functional synthesis of; Pathogen epidemiology; Plasmid driven evolution of bacteria; Protist diversification ; Recombination in bacterial populations ; RNA viruses, evolution of; Species concepts: viral quasispecies.

Molecular and Genome Evolution: Adaptive molecular evolution: detection methods; Ancestral reconstruction: theory and practice; Codon usage and translational selection; Compensatory evolution; Epigenetics and genome evolution; Gene origin, sex chromosomes and; Genome organization, evolution of; Mating systems in plants, genome evolution and; Mutation and Genome Evolution; Non-coding DNA evolution: junk DNA revisited; Non-coding RNAs, origin and evolution of; Origin of life, RNA world and; Parallel and convergent molecular evolution; Protein Biophysics and Evolution; Recombination and molecular evolution; Robustness and evolvability in molecular evolution; Sensory systems: molecular evolution in vertebrates; Systems biology, evolutionary.

Phylogenetic Methods: Bayesian phylogenetic methods; Consensus methods, phylogenetic; Distance-based phylogenetic inference; Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic inference; Molecular evolution, models of; Parsimony methods in phylogenetics; Phylogenetic comparative method; Phylogenetic invariants; Phylogenetic networks; Phylogenetic tree; Phylogenetic tree comparison; Phylogenetic tree distances; Rooting trees, methods for; Searching tree space, methods for; Species trees, inference of; Supertree methods, phylogenetic; Support measures, phylogenetic tree.

Plant/Fungus Diversification: Angiosperm phylogeny and diversification; Archaeplastida: diversification of red algae and the green plant lineage; C4 and CAM photosynthesis in land plants, evolution and diversification of; Carbon relations, the role in plant diversification of; "Convergent evolution, adaptive radiation, and species diversification in plants”; Endophytic microbes, evolution and diverisification of; Evo-devo: regulatory and protein-coding evolution in plant diversification; Fungal evolution: aquatic-terrestrial transitions; Lichen-forming fungi, diversification of; Mycorrhizal fungi, evolution and diversification of; Plant-pollinator interactions and flower diversification; Secondary metabolites, the role in plant diversification of; Seedless land plants, evolution and diversification of; Unikonts, evolution and diversification of (with emphasis on fungal-like forms); Water transport, the role in plant diversification of.

Population Genetics: Coalescent and models of identity by descent; Directional selection and adaptation; Effective population size; Genetic drift, models of random; Genetic variation in populations; Genetic variation, maintenance of; Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and random mating; Inbreeding and non-random mating; Linkage Disequilibrium: population genetics of multiple loci; Mutation, population genetic models of; Natural selection, introduction to; Neutral evolution, population genetic tests of; Neutral models of genetic drift and mutation; Population structure and gene flow; Recombination and selection; Selective sweeps; Shifting balance theory, Sewall Wright and; Transposable elements, population genetics of.

Quantitative genetics: Adaptive landscapes; Artificial selection; Climate change, quantitative genetics and; Conservation biology, quantitiative genetics in; Divergence and diversification, quantitative genetics of; Epigenetic inheritance; Evolvability, quantitative genetics of;Gene interactions in evolution; Genetic architecture; Genotype-by-Environment Interaction; Macroevolution, quantitative genetics and; Maternal effects; Modularity and integration; Multivariate quantitative genetics; Natural selection, measuring; Quantitative genetics in natural populations; Quantitative genetic variation; Quantitative genetic variation, comparing patterns of; Quantitative trait variation, molecular basis of; Social effects.

Sex, Recombination, and Mating Systems: Hermaphrodites; Mate choice and sexually selected traits; Mating and parental sex roles, diversity in; Mating systems, a brief history of; Mating systems in a changing environment; Mating systems in flowering plants; Mating tactics and mating strategies; Operational sex ratio; Polyandry and female post-copulatory choice; Sex and recombination in snails; Sex and selfish genetic elements; Sex chromosome evolution: birth, maturation, decay and rebirth; Sex determination; Sex, evolution and maintenance of; Sexual conflict; Sexual dimorphism; Sexual networks; Sexual selection, theory of; Sperm competition.

Speciation and Hybridization: Ecological speciation and its consequences; Founder speciation; Hybrid speciation; Parallel speciation; Polyploid speciation; Reinforcement; Reproductive isolation, postzygotic; Reproductive isolation, prezygotic; Ring species; Speciation, chromosomal rearrangements and; Speciation continuum; Speciation genes; Speciation genomics; Speciation, geography of;Speciation, sexual conflict and; Speciation, sexual selection and; Speciation with gene flow; Species concepts and speciation.

