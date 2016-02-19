Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 5
1st Edition
Waste Minimization and Recycling
Description
As landfills are closed and new and stricter legislation enacted, the problems of waste and pollution grow ever larger. Re-engineering production lines to reduce the source of unusable by-products is one answer, and developing new technologies to make use of these materials another. Recycling provides an immediate solution, and it is one that is becoming more and more popular in a variety of industries ranging from styrene to steel to newsprint. Like the other titles in the "Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology" series, this volume draws on contributors from around the world who are engaged in finding ways to solve the problems of waste and devising new strategies for recycling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 18th November 1992
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780872012585
About the Author
Paul Cheremisinoff
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Reviews
Engineers, planners, government officials, executives, and attorneys interested in waste minimization and recycling and its impact on the environment should find Volume 5 helpful in identifying options available for addressing specific pollution problems. (Applied Mechanics Reviews)