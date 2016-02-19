Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780872012585

Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology: Volume 5

1st Edition

Waste Minimization and Recycling

Authors: Paul Cheremisinoff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780872012585
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th November 1992
Page Count: 864
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
25700.00
21845.00
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As landfills are closed and new and stricter legislation enacted, the problems of waste and pollution grow ever larger. Re-engineering production lines to reduce the source of unusable by-products is one answer, and developing new technologies to make use of these materials another. Recycling provides an immediate solution, and it is one that is becoming more and more popular in a variety of industries ranging from styrene to steel to newsprint. Like the other titles in the "Encyclopedia of Environmental Control Technology" series, this volume draws on contributors from around the world who are engaged in finding ways to solve the problems of waste and devising new strategies for recycling.

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9780872012585

About the Author

Paul Cheremisinoff

Affiliations and Expertise

The late Paul N. Cheremisinoff, P.E., was a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Professor Cheremisinoff had more than 40 years of experience in research, design, and consulting for a wide range of government and industrial organizations. He was author and co-author of numerous papers and books on energy, resources, and the environment, and was a licensed professional engineer. He was a member of Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.

Reviews

Engineers, planners, government officials, executives, and attorneys interested in waste minimization and recycling and its impact on the environment should find Volume 5 helpful in identifying options available for addressing specific pollution problems. (Applied Mechanics Reviews)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.