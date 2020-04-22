Encyclopedia of Creativity
3rd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Creativity, Volume Three builds on previous two editions, bring strong foundational knowledge on the full range of creativity research, from creativity in education, to creativity in business and organizations. The complex interrelationship between society and creativity is also examined in articles about awards, conformity and conventionality, the creative sector and class of society, cultural diversity, the dark side of creativity, East vs. West, networking, social psychology, war, and more.
Key Features
- Incorporates the expertise of over 200 outstanding investigators who present content from leading experts in the field
- Covers creativity and education, business and organizational creativity, and the cognitive aspects of creativity
- Provides knowledge, examples and best practices based on research which can be integrated into the lives of readers in business, the arts and education
- Includes online resources, including images, videos and tables that provide additional valuable information and encourage readers to follow their own interests
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students interested in creativity and innovation in psychology, business and the arts as well as academic libraries and creativity practitioners
Table of Contents
Advertising
Agriculture
Animals
Associative networks
Coaching
Cognitive Hyperspace
Criticism (its role in art and science)
Collaboration
Creative Economies
Computerized creativity testing
Conflict resolution
Cultural Innovation
Directing
Diversity (Replace Cultural Diversity and Creativity)
Existentialism
Fashion
Government and Policy Making
Humanistic Psychology
Industrial Design
Inspiration
Landscape Design
Language (Possible combination of analogies and metaphor entries)
Law
Mathematics (creative in, and in abstract thought, throughout history)
Medicine
Military (Perhaps incorporate current entry regarding war)
Mind wandering
Models of Creativity
Museums
Neuroscience of Creativity
Philanthropy
Philosophy
Photography
Political Science
Proportions (measures) of Gray matter
Regional Creativity
Sculpture
Solitude
Social Transformation
Spirituality
Technology
Television
Transcranial enhancement (brain)
Values and Creativity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1780
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 22nd April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128156148
About the Editor
Mark Runco
Mark Runco has studied creativity and innovation for 35 years. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Psychology and is Professor at the University of Georgia, as well as Distinguished Research Fellow at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. His PhD is in Cognitive Psychology from the Claremont Graduate School. He also earned his MA and his BA from Claremont. He is founding Editor of the Creativity Research Journal and is on the Editorial Board of Creativity and Innovation Management, the Journal of Creative Behavior and various other academic journals. He is co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Creativity (1999, 2011) and in 2015 he collaborated with the International Center for Studies in Creativity to introduce two new academic journals, Business Creativity and the Creative Economy and the Journal of Genius and Eminence.
Dr. Runco was Adjunct Professor at the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and the Torrance Professor and Director of the Torrance Creativity Center at UGA. He is Past President of the American Psychological Association’s Division 10.
Dr. Runco has published over 200 articles, chapters, and books on creativity and innovation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development, USA
Steven Pritzker
STEVEN R. PRITZKER, Ph.D., is Professor of Psychology at Saybrook University in San Francisco.
He is Director of The Creativity Studies Certificate and Masters in Psychology with a Specialization
in Creativity Studies. Dr. Pritzker writes both academic and popular press articles and books
concerning creativity. He is a fellow and educational coalition representative for the American
Psychological Association’s Division 10 (Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and The Arts).
He serves on the editorial board of the APA journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and The Arts.
Dr. Pritzker is a former comedy writer-producer who worked on over 200 network television
episodes including such popular shows as The Partridge Family, Maude, Fish, The Hogan Family and
the Emmy winning Mary Tyler Moore Show and Room 222. He has received Emmy recognition
and been nominated for the Writers Guild of America Award. Dr. Pritzker is President of Creativity
Source where he consults and coaches organizations and individuals on maximizing their
creativity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saybrook University, San Francisco, CA, USA