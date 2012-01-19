Encyclopedia of Caves
2nd Edition
Description
Encyclopedia of Caves is a self-contained, beautifully illustrated work dedicated to caves and their unique environments. It includes more than 100 comprehensive articles from leading scholars and explorers in 15 different countries. Each entry is detailed and scientifically sound, yet accessible for students and non-scientists. This large-format reference is enchanced with hundreds of full-color photographs, maps, and drawings from the authors' own work, which provide unique images of the underground environment.
Key Features
- Global in reach--authors are an international team of experts covering caves from around the world
- Includes 24 new articles commissioned especially for this 2nd edition
- Articles contain extensive bibliographies cross-referencing related essays
- Hundreds of color photographs, maps, charts and illustrations of cave features and biota
- A-Z sequence and a comprehensive index allow for easy location of topics
- Glossary presents definitions of all key vocabulary items
Readership
Scientists, students, and caving enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Contents By Subject Area
List of Contributors
Guide to the Encyclopedia
Preface
Adaptation to Low Food
Adaptive Shifts
Anchihaline (ANCHIALINE) Caves and Fauna
Ancient Cavers in Eastern North America
Asellus Aquaticus
Astyanax Mexicanus
Bats
Beetles
Behavioral Adaptations
Breakdown
Burnsville Cove, Virginia
Camps
Castleguard Cave, Canada
Cave Dwellers in the Middle East
Cave Ecosystems
Cave, Definition of
Cavefish of China
Chemoautotrophy
Clastic Sediments in Caves
Closed Depressions in Karst Areas
Coastal Caves
Contamination of Cave Waters by Heavy Metals
Contamination of Cave Waters by Nonaqueous Phase Liquids
Cosmogenic Isotope Dating of Cave Sediments
Crustacea
Dinaric Karst
Diversity Patterns in Australia
Diversity Patterns in Europe
Diversity Patterns in the Dinaric Karst
Diversity Patterns in the Tropics
Diversity Patterns in the United States
Documentation and Databases
Ecological Classification of Subterranean Organisms
Entranceless Caves, Discovery of
Entrances
Epikarst
Epikarst Communities
Evolution of Lineages
Exploration of Caves—General
Exploration of Caves—Underwater Exploration Techniques
Exploration of Caves—Vertical Caving Techniques
Folklore, Myth, and Legend, Caves in
Food Sources
Friars Hole System, West Virginia
Gammarus minus: A Model System for the Study of Adaptation to the Cave Environment
Geophysics of Locating Karst and Caves
Glacier Caves
Guano Communities
Gypsum Caves
Gypsum Flowers and Related Speleothems
Helictites and Related Speleothems
Hydrogeology of Karst Aquifers
Hydrothermal Caves
Ice in Caves
Invasion, Active versus Passive
Jewel Cave, South Dakota
Karren, Cave
Karren, Surface
Karst
Kazumura Cave, Hawaii
Krubera (Voronja) Cave
Lampenflora
Lechuguilla Cave, New Mexico, U.S.A.
Life History Evolution
Mammoth Cave System, Kentucky
Mapping Subterranean Biodiversity
Marine Regressions
Maya Caves
Microbes
Minerals
Modeling of Karst Aquifers
Mollusks
Morphological Adaptations
Multilevel Caves and Landscape Evolution
Mulu Caves, Malaysia
Myriapods
Natural Selection
Neutral Mutations
Niphargus: A Model System for Evolution and Ecology
Nitrate Contamination in Karst Groundwater
Nullarbor Caves, Australia
Paleoclimate Records from Speleothems
Paleomagnetic Records in Cave Sediments
Paleontology of Caves
Passage Growth and Development
Passages
Population Structure
Postojna–Planina Cave System, Slovenia
Protecting Caves and Cave Life
Quartzite Caves of South America
Recreational Caving
Rescues
Responses to Low Oxygen
Root Communities in Lava Tubes
Salamanders
Saltpetre Mining
Scallops
Shallow Subterranean Habitats
Show Caves
Siebenhengste Cave System, Switzerland
Sinking Streams and Losing Streams
Sistema Huautla, Mexico
Soil Piping and Sinkhole Failures
Solution Caves in Regions of High Relief
Solution Caves in Regions of Moderate Relief
Species Interactions
Speleogenesis, Hypogenic
Speleogenesis, Telogenetic
Speleothem Deposition
Speleothems
Spiders and Related Groups
Springs
Stalactites and Stalagmites
Sulfuric Acid Caves
Tiankeng
Ukraine Giant Gypsum Caves
Underwater Caves of the Yucatán Peninsula
Uranium Series Dating of Speleothems
Vertebrate Visitors—Birds and Mammals
Vicariance and Dispersalist Biogeography
Vjetrenica Cave, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Volcanic Rock Caves
Wakulla Spring Underwater Cave System, Florida
Water Chemistry in Caves
Water Tracing in Karst Aquifers
Wetlands in Cave and Karst Regions
White-Nose Syndrome
Worms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 966
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 19th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838339
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123838322
About the Editor
William White
William B. White is Professor Emeritus of Geochemistry at The Pennsylvania State University. He holds a BS degree in chemistry from Juniata College (Huntingdon, PA) and a PhD in geochemistry from Penn State. His 40-year teaching career included a course in the geology of caves and karst. His research has produced 446 technical papers of which 131 deal with aspects of caves and karst. He is author or co-editor of 7 cave-related books including the first two editions of the Encyclopedia of Caves. He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Speleological Society, and the Mineralogical Society of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
David Culver
David C. Culver received his BA from Grinnell College and his PhD from Yale University. He is Professor Emeritus of Environmental Science at American University. He has studied the ecology, evolution, biogeography, and biodiversity of the subterranean fauna for five decades and has published more than 120 papers in refereed journals, and authored or co-authored four books, two with Tanja Pipan. His studies of the subterranean fauna have taken him to more than 20 countries. He was co-editor with William B. White of the first two editions of the Encyclopedia of Caves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science, American University, Washington, D.C., USA
Reviews
Praise for the 1st edition:
"Although scientifically rigorous, the articles are readily approachable by the nonprofessional and at times include the reader in the 'hows' of cave exploration. Truly international in both geography and contributors, this encyclopedia is one for browsing-the perfect assemblage of 15- to 20-minute intellectual diversions." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"This monumental and attractively presented reference book belongs on the bookshelf of every person with an interest in caves, endangered species, or the biological diversity of our planet. The hundred or so chapter authors are a Who's Who of the world's cave experts...This book will be an invaluable reference for students, teachers, scientists, and anyone interested in learning more about the remarkable diversity of life and geology that lies hidden beneath our feet." --Larry Master, Chief Zoologist, NatureServe