Named as a 2002 BEST REFERENCE SOURCE by Library Journal!

"...the scope of this publication is truly comprehensive...an extraordinary achievement... this Encyclopedia will fill a real need, and we do hope that it will be made widely available in libraries of universities and scientific institutions." --JOURNAL OF ATMOSPHERIC CHEMISTRY

"Fifty years ago, the state of knowledge of the atmosphere could adequately be summarized in a single-volume reference. Today, it easily consumes six volumes and includes the work of 400 scientists worldwide. The 330 authoritative and concise articles review such complex subjects as weather prediction, climate change and variability, and atmospheric chemistry. Beautifully illustrated with maps, charts, photos and illustrations. Libraries that currently own the rather old McGraw-Hill Encyclopedia of Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (1979) and the Encyclopedia of Atmospheric Sciences and Astrogeology (1967) will want to update their collections with this more comprehensive resource. Recommended for academic libraries." --LIBRARY JOURNAL

"In the most scholarly encyclopedia to date covering weather and climate, 30 editors have assembled the work of over 400 experts from academia, government, and industry to produce approximately 330 articles on atmospheric science topics drawn from basic meteorology, climatology, climate change, and atmospheric chemistry. The signed articles, about 4,000 words in length, are well written and highly informative. Each includes a bibliography of additional readings. Excellent pictures, charts, graphs, maps, diagrams, and formulas supplement the text. The encyclopedia is well indexed and cross-referenced and includes several useful appendixes. It will make an excellent starting point for both lower- and upper-division undergraduates studying weather-related topics. Researchers and faculty will also find the depth of coverage useful. ...Highly recommended. All collections, all levels." --CHOICE

"The six volumes contain over 2779 pages, covering topics from acid deposition to the world climate research program, and including cognate subjects, such as biogeochemistry, oceanography, hydrology, remote sensing, and teleconnections. I was especially pleased to see article topics like biogeochemical cycle, mixed ocean layer, and vegetation canopy included since atmospheric sciences is multidisciplinary, affected by the processes implicit in these subjects, and most other texts tend to exclude them. The Encyclopedia of Atmospheric Sciences is comprehensive, reasonably up-to-date, well illustrated, and the writing falls near that of an advanced undergraduate text to a professional review. It will make a valuable resource for any atmospheric sciences library." --ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH





@qu:This authoritative resource covers all aspects of atmospheric sciences... Nearly 350 articles--from acoustic waves to the World Climate Research Program...""

@source:BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY





@qu:""...has an excellent collection of articles across a wide range of topics and would make a terrific addition to any reference collection. This resource is highly recommended for collections supporting research in the atmospheric sciences and likewise suitable for physics, chemistry, biology and environmental science undergraduate and research programs.""

@source:E-STREAMS





@qu:""I greatly welcome this unique Encyclopedia of six volumes containing 340 contributions, each of approximately 4000 words, on all major aspects of atmospheric science and cognate subjects such as oceanography and hydrology, and that range from Acid Rain to the World Climate Research Programme. ... The six volumes promise to be the most comprehensive and widely consulted publication in the atmospheric sciences for years to come. Every scientist engaged in post-graduate teaching and research in the subject will need access to a copy. The publishers, the editors, the advisory board, and the authors are to be congratulated on providing a most valuable service to their scientific colleagues worldwide.""

@source:From the Foreword by Sir John Mason, F.R.S., Imperial College, London, U.K.

@qu: ""We wholeheartedly recommend this much needed and long awaited atmospheric science encyclopedia as a rare and excellent addition to reference shelves in private collections, universities, private and national laboratories, individual scientists, scientific writers, and undergraduate and graduate students of atmospheric, oceanic and environmental sciences. Its comprehensiveness will lead us to frequent consultation and to refer it to both our students and colleagues, time and time again.""

@source: AGRICULTURAL AND FOREST METEOROLOGY