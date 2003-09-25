Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences
1st Edition
Description
A multi-faceted reference work, the Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences addresses the core knowledge, theories, and techniques employed by plant scientists, while also concentrating on applications of these in research and in industry.
Plants influence all our lives as sources of sustenance, fuel and building materials. The Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences is a comprehensive yet succinct publication that covers the application of current advances in the biological sciences, through which scientists can now better produce sustainable, safe food, feed and food ingredients, and renewable raw materials for industry and society.
This three-volume set also covers the concerns over continuing advances in the application of knowledge in the areas of ecology and plant pathology, genetics, physiology, biochemistry and biotechnology, as well as the ethical issues involved in the use of the powerful techniques available to modern plant science.
An invaluable reference, the Encyclopedia of Applied Plant Sciences will be an indispensable addition to the library of anyone involved in the study of plant sciences.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers both the key theoretical and practical aspects of plant sciences
- Edited and written by a distinguished international group of editors and contributors
- Well-organized format provides for concise, readable entries, easy searches, and thorough cross-references
- Presents complete up-to-date information on over 25 separate areas of plant science
- Features many tables and figures, with a color plate section in each volume
- New terms clearly explained in glossary sections of each article
Readership
Plant Scientists, Botanists, Horticulturalists, Research institutes, Academic and industrial libraries
Table of Contents
Includes: Abiotic Stresses Biology of Recalcitrant Seeds Crop Improvement and Biotechnology Environmental Regulation of Growth and Development Ethics Genetics of Crop Improvement Methods in Plant Breeding Organic Farming; Photosynthesis Phytoremediation Plant Diversity and Usage Plant Growth and Development Plant Nutrition Plant Pests and Diseases Plant Tissue Culture Plants and the Environment Pollination (including Insect and Wind Pollination Postharvest Physiology Primary Products Primary Products of Photosynthesis Production Systems/Agronomy Regulators of Growth Secondary Products Seed Development Water Relations of Plants Weeds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 25th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122270505
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917900
About the Editor-in-Chief
Brian Thomas
Brian Thomas obtained his first degree in Botany and a PhD in Plant Physiology at UCW Aberystwyth. He worked as a Postdoctoral Scientist in Carleton University, Ottawa, and the University of Reading before becoming a research scientist at the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute in Littlehampton, which subsequently became part of Horticulture Research International. He moved to Wellesbourne in 1995 where he was latterly a Research Director responsible for the Crop Improvement and Biotechnology Research Theme. He joined the University of Warwick in 2004 as part of Warwick HRI and became acting Head of Department 2009. He became a member of the School of Life Sciences in 2010 where he is currently Professor of Crop Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
HRI Wellesbourne, UK
Denis J Murphy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Glamorgan, UK
Brian G Murray
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Auckland, New Zealand
Reviews
"The editors have done a fine job of keeping the language scientific enough to make this valuable for working scientists, providing abundant data, digrams of genes important in applied plant biology, and technical measurements, while keeping the text clear and simple...This is a very valuable work and libraries, especially at universities, should strongly consider its purchase." --Douglas Darnowski for PLANT SCIENCE BULLETIN, 2005
"This resource is timely as the interest and controversy heats up surrounding plant genetics by presenting research and information in the best scholarly tradition. The editors of this ambitious work have put together a well thought-out resource that will serve researches and students for a long time. This reference is suitable for academic collections supporting horticultural, agricultural and plant science programs." --E-STREAMS, June 2004
"The resource consists of extensive overview articles as well as shorter articles, more typical of standard encyclopaedic resources...a well thought-out resource that will serve researchers and students for long time." --Peggy Dominy, Information Services Librarian, Drexel University Hagerty Library
"Very Specialized, this encyclopedia compiles information on ‘plants and how we make use of them’, and includes all aspects of plant growth and development as well as biotechnology, genetic engineering, ethics and related topics...Recommended." --M.S. Muskiewicz, University of Massachusetts at Lowell
"...there is no doubt that this book is a very useful source of information for students and teachers alike. This is a well-edited multi-authored book and represents a valuable source of information on plant physiology and biotechnology at the beginning of the 21st century." --ACTA PHYSIOLOGIAE PLANTARUM, 2004
"Very specialized. Articles...provide extended detailed treatment...Recommended." --CHOICE, May 2004