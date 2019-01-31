Encouraging Pro-Environmental Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113592, 9780128113608

Encouraging Pro-Environmental Behaviour

1st Edition

What Works, What Doesn't, and Why

Authors: Wokje Abrahamse
eBook ISBN: 9780128113608
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113592
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st January 2019
Page Count: 184
Description

Encouraging Pro-Environmental Behavior: What Works, What Doesn't, and Why examines the main drivers of human behavior related to environmental sustainability and how we can encourage environmental behavior change in humans. The book explores the underlying barriers and enablers of environmental behavior and outlines key theoretical advances from psychology to improve understanding. It then uses theory-based research in the development of behavior change interventions to critically evaluate empirical evidence on the effectiveness of those interventions. This book will help inform and improve the success of behavior change initiatives to mitigate climate change.

Key Features

  • Explores what influences behavior: who conserves and why
  • Includes both theory and practice
  • Focuses on water and energy use, food choice and travel behavior
  • Identifies impacts of incentives and interventions

Readership

Researchers and students who study environmental psychology, social psychology, and environmental studies. A secondary market for those who make policy regarding environmental change

Table of Contents

  1. Environmental problems and human behaviour
    2. Determinants of domestic energy use
    3. Beyond information and incentives: interventions to reduce energy use at home
    4. Understanding travel mode choice
    5. Interventions to encouraging sustainable travel mode choice
    6. Determinants of domestic water use
    7. Reducing domestic water use
    8. Our food choices and the environment
    9. Changing food choices: an emerging area for behaviour change interventions
    10. Setting a research agenda for behaviour change research

About the Author

Wokje Abrahamse

Wokje Abrahamse is an internationally recognized scholar in environmental behavior change research. Her research focuses on the human dimensions of environmental change, applying psychological theories to better understand the barriers and enablers of engagement in environmentally friendly behaviors, such as attitudes, social norms, and habits. She also examines the effectiveness of interventions to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly behaviors, such as energy conservation and travel mode choice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Victoria University of Wellington, Wellington, New Zealand

