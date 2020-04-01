Encapsulation of Active Molecules and their Delivery System
1st Edition
Description
Encapsulation contributes to enhancing the properties of protection, stabilization, solubility and controlled release of bioactive compounds. Controlled release at the right time and right destination is a key factor for the release of active compounds. This depends on the method of encapsulation of the active compounds. Encapsulation of Active Molecules and Their Delivery System covers the key methods of preparation of encapsulation, as well as release mechanisms, and applications in food, biotechnology, metal protection, drug delivery and micronutrients delivery in agriculture. The book also provides real life examples of applications in food and other industries.
The key knowledge you will gain from this book encompasses (i) synthesis and characterization methods of micro- and nanocarriers as the delivery systems; (ii) up-to-date encapsulation techniques in the areas of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, corrosion; (iii) release methods of the encapsulated materials; (iv) industry perspectives, including scale up of the processes.
Key Features
- Focuses on encapsulation processes in chemical and materials engineering, and biotechnology
- Also relevant to pharmaceutical and food industries
- Provides a wide coverage from preparation of entrapment of molecules to scale-up on an industrial scale
Readership
Researchers in industry and scientists in academia working in chemical engineering, biotechnology, materials science, corrosion inhibition, and food technology
Table of Contents
- Introduction and background
1.1 Need of encapsulation
1.2 Conventional methods of encapsulation
1.3 Existing methods and their limitations
1.4 Advanced processes of encapsulation
2. Current overview of encapsulation
2.1 Review on application of encapsulations process in different fields
2.2 Polymers and dendrimers and their role in encapsulation
2.3 Food and Bioactive compounds encapsulation
2.4 Corrosion and Corrosion inhibiting compounds Encapsulation
2.5 Inorganic nanoparticles encapsulation and applications
2.6 Drug loading on nanotubes and nanomaterials and their delivery mechanism
3. Different methods of encapsulation and mechanism of delivery and the parameters affecting the delivery
3.1 Case Studies
4. Encapsulation of active molecules in pharmaceutical sector
5. Encapsulation and delivery of bioactive compounds in food matrix
6. Loading of active molecules for corrosion inhibition
7. Case Studies on the role of encapsulation in nanoparticles for energy and catalytic systems
8. Case Self-healing mechanism and the role of encapsulation
9. Industrial relevance and the role of encapsulation for bioactive compounds in food industries
10. Future prospects and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193631
About the Editor
Shirish Sonawane
Shirish H. Sonawane is Associate Professor at the Chemical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology, India. His research Interests focus on the synthesis of hybrid nanomaterials, and cavitation-based inorganic particle synthesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Telengana State, India
Bharat Bhanvase
Bharat A. Bhanvase is Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering , Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University,India. His research focuses on wastewater treatment, cavitation-based nanomaterials and nanocomposites, process intensification, microfluidics and nanofluids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering Department, Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, India
Manickam Sivakumar
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus, Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Semenyih, Malaysia