Encapsulation contributes to enhancing the properties of protection, stabilization, solubility and controlled release of bioactive compounds. Controlled release at the right time and right destination is a key factor for the release of active compounds. This depends on the method of encapsulation of the active compounds. Encapsulation of Active Molecules and Their Delivery System covers the key methods of preparation of encapsulation, as well as release mechanisms, and applications in food, biotechnology, metal protection, drug delivery and micronutrients delivery in agriculture. The book also provides real life examples of applications in food and other industries.

The key knowledge you will gain from this book encompasses (i) synthesis and characterization methods of micro- and nanocarriers as the delivery systems; (ii) up-to-date encapsulation techniques in the areas of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, corrosion; (iii) release methods of the encapsulated materials; (iv) industry perspectives, including scale up of the processes.