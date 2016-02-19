Empirical Metallogeny
1st Edition
Depositional Environments, Lithologic Associations and Metallic Ores
Empirical Metallogeny: Depositional Environments, Lithologic Associations, and Metallic Ores, Vol. 1: Phanerozoic Environments, Associations, and Deposits focuses on the composition, characteristics, properties, and reactions of Phanerozoic metallic ore deposits.
The book first offers information on depositional environments and lithologic associations and the world ocean, including ores and host associations, sea water as a metal source, and metals in marine organisms. The text then elaborates on continental margins, orogenic belts, and ophiolite association. Discussions focus on metal geochemistry and metallogeny, tectonic setting and distribution of ophiolites, trace metals and ore evolution, and supracrustal lithologic associations of orogenic belts.
The publication tackles zoned mafic/ultramafic complexes in Phanerozoic orogenic belts; unimodal mafic volcanic-sedimentary association; and unimodal felsic volcanic-sedimentary association. Topics include post-depositional modification of massive sulfides, and interaction mineralization and massive tholeiitic basalt flows and arc affiliation.
The book is a dependable source of information for readers wanting to study metallic ores.
Preface and Acknowledgments
Abbreviations, Explanations
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Empiricism, Science and Metalliferous Geology
1.2. Some Problems of Presentation, Organization and Style in Metallogenic Writing
Chapter 2. Depositional Environments and Lithologic Associations
2.1. General
2.2. Ores and Host Associations: Parallel to Non-Parallel Depositional Histories, Multistage Ores and Interaction Metallogeny
2.3. Framework of Organization
Rapid Chapters Index
Chapter 3. The World Ocean
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Seawater as a Metal Source
3.3. Metals in Marine Organisms
Chapter 4. Oceans: the Regions Underlain by Oceanic Crust
4.1. General
4.2. Oceanic Spreading Ridges and Fracture Zones
4.3. Deep Ocean Floor
Ferromanganese Nodules
4.4. Oceanic Islands
Chapter 5. Continental Margins
5.1. Pacific-Type (Consuming, Active, Subductive ) Continental Margins
Pacific-Type Margins Ore Setting (Figure)
Hot Springs
Submarine-Hydrothermal Systems
5.2. Atlantic-Type Continental Margins
Atlantic-Type Margins Ore Setting (Figure)
Beaches and Beach Placers
Offshore Placers
Chapter 6. Orogenic Belts
6.1. General
Orogenic Belts Sections
6.2. Supracrustal Lithologic Associations of Orogenic Belts
6.3. Intracrustal Rocks and Supracrustal/Intracrustal Interactions
6.4. General Problems of Mineralization in Orogenic Belts
Metallogenic Cycle (Figure)
6.5. Trace Metals and Ore Evolution
6.6. Mineralization Styles
Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Model
Chapter 7. Ophiolite Association
7.1. General
7.2. Origin and Emplacement of Ophiolites
7.3. Tectonic Setting and Distribution of Ophiolites
7.4. Metal Geochemistry and Metallogeny
7.5. "Alpine-Type" Ultramafic Tectonites
Ophiolite Mineralization Styles (Figure)
7.6. Differentiated Gabbro-Ultramafic Constructional Piles
7.7. Sheeted Diabase Dikes
7.8. Transition between Meta-Ophiolites and Bushveld-Style Complexes
7.9. Volcanics and Interbedded Sediments on Top of Ophiolite Complexes
7.10. Mineralizations Due to Interaction of Ophiolites within the Continental Crust
Ore Laterites, Saprolites
7.11. Examples of Mineralized Ophiolite Provinces
Chapter 8. Melanges, Suture Zones, Blueschist Metamorphic Belts and Serpentinite Filled Faults
8.1. General
8.2. Metallogeny and Mineralization
8.3. Melange/Thermal Springs Interaction
8.4. Melange/Granitic Intrusions Interaction
8.5. Mineralizations Generated by Weathering and by Sedimentogenic Reworking of Melanges
8.6. Mineralizations in and Adjacent to Serpentinite-Filled Faults
Chapter 9. Zoned Mafic/Ultramafic Complexes in Phanerozoic Orogenic Belts (Alaska or Ural "Type")
9.1. General
9.2. Metallic Mineralizations
Chapter 10. Unimodal Mafic Volcanic-Sedimentary Association
10.1. Introduction
10.2a. Massive Basalts (Gabbros), Absent or Minor Sediments, "Oceanic" Affiliation
10.2b. Massive Tholeiitic Basalt Flows, Arc Affiliation
10.3. Massive Submarine Basalts, Shale, Graywacke, Chert, Limestone Association
10.4. Greenstone, Phyllite (Or Schist), Meta-Arenite, Chert and Carbonate Association
Chapter 11. Unimodal Felsic Volcanic-Sedimentary Association
11.1. General
11.2. Felsic Meta-Volcanics, Black Phyllite (Schist), Carbonate Association: Fe(Mn) Aspect
11.3. Mn Aspect
11.4. Massive Fe, Zn, Pb, Cu Sulphide Aspect
11.5. Cu Aspect
11.6. U-Th Aspect
11.7. Post-Depositional Modification of Massive Sulphides and Interaction Mineralization
Chapter 12. Bimodal (Mafic-Felsic) Volcanic-Sedimentary Association
12.1. General
12.2. Fe (Mn) Aspect
Bimodal Mineralization Styles (Figure)
12.3. Mn Aspect
12.4. Transitional Fe, Mn-Zn, Pb, Barite, Cu Aspect
12.5. Au (Ag) Aspect
12.6. Massive Fe,Cu,Zn (Pb) Sulphide Aspect
12.7. Transitional and Interaction Mineralizations
Chapter 13. Andesite-Dominated, Marine to Continental Volcanic-Sedimentary Association
13.1. General
13.2. Economic Importance and Metallogeny
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
13.3. Cu Aspect
13.4. Mn Aspect
13.6. Au Aspect
13.7. Transitions and Interactions
Chapter 14. Basalt, Andesite, Rhyolite Sequentially-Differentiated Marine to Continental Volcanic-Sedimentary Association (Bar)
14.1. General
14.2. Economic Importance and Metallogeny
14.3. Massive (Fe), Zn, Pb (Cu) Sulphides Aspect
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
14.4. Gold and Silver Deposits
14.5. Hg Aspect
14.6. Mn Aspect
14.7. Fe Aspect
14.8. Transitions and Interactions
Chapter 15. Pelagic Sediments
Chapter 16. Deeper-Marine, Sandstone-Shale Association: "Flysch Facies"
16.1. General
16.2. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Mineralization
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
16.3. Volcanic-Terrigenous Flysch
16.4. Cleaved/Metamorphosed Volcanic-Terrigenous Flysch: Slate and Schist Association
16.5. Fe (Mn) Aspect
16.6. Massive Fe, Cu, Zn, Pb Sulphide Aspect
16.7. Hg (Sb) Aspect
16.8. Interaction Mineralization in Deformed and Metamorphosed Volcanic-Terrigenous Flysch, Intruded by Granitic Rocks
16.6. Massive, Unmetamorphosed Terrigenous Flysch
16.7. Gold-Bearing "Slate Belts" of "Flyschoid" Character
16.8. Terrigenous Flysch in Plutonic Tin Provinces
Chapter 17. Deeper Marine Argillite (Slate, Schist)-Lesser Chert, Carbonate, Arenite Association ("Black" Sediments Emphasis)
17.1. General
17.2. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Metallogeny
17.3. Fe Aspect
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
17.4. Mn Aspect
17.5. Zn-Pb(Cu) Aspect: Dominantly Stratabound Massive and Barite Deposits
17.6. Zn-Pb (Barite) Aspect: Interaction of the "Black Slate" Association with Tectonism and Magmatism
17.7. Ag Aspect
17.8. Au Aspect
17.9. Phosphate, Black Argillite and Chert Association: V, Mo, U Aspect
17.10. W, Sb, Hg Aspect
Chapter 18. Continental Platforms
18.1. General
18.2. Brief Geology and Lithologic Associations of Platforms
18.3. Metallogeny of Platforms
18.4. Regional Examples
Mineralization Styles of Platforms (Figure)
Chapter 19. Shallow-Marine Detrital Sedimentary Association of Orogenic Belts and Platforms
19.1. Introduction
19.2. The Structural/Geotectonic Types of Shallow Marine "Basins"
19.3. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Mineralization
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
19.4. Marine Conglomerate-Sandstone Association, Containing Resistate Paleoplacers
19.5. Mudrock, Arenite, Minor Carbonate Association
19.6. Phyllite (Schist)-Quartzite Association
19.7. Interaction and "Special Association" Metallogeneses Involving Shallow Marine (Meta)Shale, Sandstone, Minor Limestone Association
Bolivian Tin Province
19.8. Marine Detrital, Minor Carbonate-Evaporite Association, Overlying Continental "Red-Beds"
Chapter 20. Shallow-Marine Carbonates
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Carbonate Lithofacies
20.3. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Mineralization
20.4. Monotonous Carbonate, Minor Shale Terrains: Syngeneticdiagenetic Mineralizations
Shallow Marine Carbonates, Miner. Styles (Figure)
20.5. Pure Carbonates, Evidence of Subaerial Exposure (Unconformities, Karsting), Residual or Physically Deposited Ores
20.6. Carbonate, Lesser Shale, Evaporite Association Transgressive over Red-Beds or Crystalline Basement
20.7. Carbonate-Hosted Zn-Pb Deposits, an Introduction
Mineralization Styles, MVT and APT
20.8. Carbonate, Lesser Shale, Sandstone Association of Platforms and Stable Blocks
MVT-APT Deposits, Empirical Characteristics (Fig.)
20.9. Transitional Carbonate, Distal Volcanism, Faulting Association: Zn, Pb, Cu Aspect
20.10. Strongly Faulted Segments of Platformic Carbonates: Vein and Replacement Fluorite, Barite and Zn-Pb Sulphides
20.9. Shallow-Marine Carbonate, Minor Shale, Arenite, etc. Association of Mobile Belts (Folded, Thrusted, Faulted)
20.10. Interaction Metallogeny of Shallow-Marine Carbonates
Chapter 21. Marine Evaporites
21.1. Introduction
21.2. Evaporites in the Red-Beds - Gray Beds Facies Transition
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
21.3. Bedded Gypsum or Anhydrite Bodies (Red-Beds are Missing or Not Strongly Developed)
21.4. Sedimentary versus Alteration Gypsum or Anhydrite and Associated Metallic Deposits
21.5. Saline Giants
21.6. Salt Domes, Diapirs and Anticlines
Chapter 22. Petroleum, Natural Gas, Solid Bitumens
22.1. Introduction
22.2. Natural Gas
22.3. Liquid Petroleum
22.4. Oilfield Waters
22.5. Solid and Semi-Solid Hydrocarbons
22.6. Interaction Mineralization: Bitumens/Igneous Intrusions
Chapter 23. Weathering, Soil Profiles, Karst
23.1. Introduction
23.2. Humid Boreal and Temperate Climates: Weathering and Soil Profiles
23.3. Humid Tropical Climates, Weathering and Soil Profiles
Weathering Profile (Figure)
23.4. Ancient, Buried Weathering Profiles (Now Located at or below an Unconformity)
23.5. Weathering and Soil Profiles in Arid Climates and the Problem of Duricrusts
23.6. Carbonate Karst
Karst, Mineralization Styles (Figure)
Chapter 24. Recent Continental Sedimentary Environments and Cainozoic Unconsolidated Continental Sediments
24.1. Glacial Environments and Deposits
24.2. Alluvial Environments and Unconsolidated Cainozoic Alluvial Sediments
Ore Setting, Meandering Stream
24.3. Lakes, Bogs, Swamps and Late Cainozoic Unconsolidated Lacustrine and Paludal Sediments
Playas, Mineralization Styles (Figure)
24.4. Desert Environment
24.5. Travertine and Springs Precipitates
Chapter 25. Pre-Quaternary Continental Sedimentary Association
25.1. Introduction
25.2. Most Normal (Gray, Epiclastic) Continental Detrital Association
25.3. Detrital (Redeposited) Bauxite in Continental Sediments
25.4. Coal Association
Mineralization Styles in Coal (Figure)
25.5. Diamictite (Paraconglomerate)-Featuring Association
25.6. Laminated Mudstone, Carbonate, Evaporite (Paleolacustrine) Association
25.7. Transitional Detrital Association, Dominated by Uranium and Vanadium Ores in Sandstones (SUV)
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
25.8. Red and Varicolored Beds Association
25.9. "Volcanic Red-Beds": Continental Sediments Intimately Associated with Contemporary Volcanics
25.10. Continental Carbonates and Siliceous Sediments
Chapter 26. Continental, Pre-Quaternary, Calc-Alkaline Volcanic and Subvolcanic Association
26.1. Introduction
26.2. Geotectonic Setting, Development, and Petrochemical Affiliation
26.3. Geology and Lithology
26.4. Mineralization Styles and Metallogeny
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
26.5. Epithermal Deposits
26.6. Mineralized Example Regions
Chapter 27. Intracrustal and Subcrustal Environments (Introduction to Chapters 28-32)
Chapter 28. Plutonic Granite, Diorite, (Gabbro) Association (GDG) and Its Aureole
28.1. Introduction
28.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of GDG Plutonic Rocks
28.2. Introduction to GDG Metallogeny
28.4. Mineralization Styles Associated with Phanerozoic (Higher-Level) GDG Association
Mineralization Styles in "Granites" (Figure)
Skarn Model (Figure)
28.5. "Porphyry" (Stockwork, Disseminated) Cu-Mo Deposits
Porphyry Copper Models
Porphyry Copper Alterations (Figure)
Hypogene Zoning Patterns (Figure)
Supergene Vertical Zoning (Figure)
28.6. Copper Skarns and Carbonate Replacements
28.7. Copper Veins
28.8. Sn (W, Bi, Mo, Be, Ta-Nb) Mineralizations Associated with Granite Plutons
Sn, etc., Granite Associated Ores (Figure)
Mineralized Granite Cupolas (Figure)
28.9. Tungsten (Wolframite and Scheelite) Veins, Stockworks and Disseminations in Non-Carbonate Rocks in Granite Aureoles
28.10. Scheelite Skarns
Scheelite Skarn Setting (Figure)
28.10. Stockwork Molybdenite Deposits
28.11. Molybdenite (Wulfenite) Veins and Small Pipes
28.12. Molybdenum Skarns
28.13. Postmagmatic Be Deposits
Be Mineralization Styles (Figure)
Be Ore Styles in Granite Cupola (Figure)
28.14. Pb-Zn(Ag) Deposits in "Granite" Aureoles
28.15. Hydrothermal-Plutonic Silver Deposits
28.16. The Ni, Co, Bi, Ag, U Association
28.17. Gold Deposits
28.18. Hydrothermal Iron Ores (Except Skarns)
28.19. Magnetite Skarn and Replacement Deposits
28.19. Manganese Deposits
28.20. Uranium Deposits
U Mineralization Styles Near Granites (Figure)
28.21. Antimony Deposits
28.22. Mercury Deposits
28.23. Bismuth Deposits
28.24. Arsenic Deposits
28.25. Minor Metals and Metalloids: Se, Te, Tl, In, Ge, Ga, Cd
28.26. Summary Graphs of Ore Distribution Patterns
Granite-Associated Ores and Alterations (Figure)
Granite-Associated Ores and Host Lithology
Chapter 29. High-to Medium-Grade Metamorphosed Terrains, Katazonal Granites, Pegmatites
29.1. Introduction
29.2. Petrography, Origin and Setting of High-Grade Metamorphic Terrains
29.3. Trace Metal Geochemistry and Ore Genesis
29.4. Mineralization Styles in Metamorphosed Non-Carbonate Supracrustals (Schists, Gneisses)
29.5. Mineralization Styles in Metacarbonates
29.6. Mineralization Styles in and Related to the Zone of Ultrametamorphism and Granitization
Mantled Granite Gneiss Domes, Ores (Figure)
29.7. Granitic Pegmatites
29.8. Retrograde Metamorphics, Mylonites, Cataclasites
Chapter 30. Continental Fragmentation, Rifts and Paleo-Rifts
30.1. Introduction
30.2. Stages of Rifting and Recent Examples
Mineralization Styles in Rifts (Figure)
Stages of Rifting (Figure)
30.3. Examples of Modern Rift and Taphrogenic Systems
30.4. Exposed Paleorifts
30.5. Assymetrical Portions of Paleorifts Preserved under "Atlantic-Type" Continental Margins; Paleorifts with Shelves Covered by Young Sediments
30.6. Hypothetical, Metamorphosed Paleorifts
Chapter 31. Continental Plateau Basalt and Bimodal Volcanic Association
31.1. Introduction
31.2. Geotectonic Setting and Origin
31.3. Ore Distribution and Economic Importance
31.4. Major Associations and Their Metallic Ores
31.5. Examples of Plateau Basalt Provinces
Chapter 32. Diabase, Gabbro and Similar Dikes and Sills
32.1. Introduction
32.2. Metallogeny and Ores Associated with Diabase Dikes and Sills
Mineralization Styles (Figure)
Chapter 33. Alkaline Igneous Association
33.1. Introduction
33.2. Dominantly Volcanic Alkaline Provinces and Occurrences
Mineralization Styles in Alkaline Volcanics (Fig.)
33.3. Peralkaline Granite-Rhyolite Association
Ores in Peralkaline Granites (Figure)
33.4. Feldspar Syenite-Trachyte Transitional Association
33.5. Nepheline Syenite and Alkaline Gabbro-Dominated Intrusive Complexes
Mineralization Styles, Nepheline Syenite Complexes
33.6. Alkaline Ultramafic Association
Mineralization Styles, Alkaline Ultramafics (Fig.)
33.7. Potassic Alkaline Rocks
33.8. Carbonatites
Carbonatite Depth Levels (Figure)
Carbonatite Mineralization Styles
33.9. Kimberlites and Kimberlitic Diatremes
33.10. Mineralizations Linked to Subtle and Questionable Alkaline Intrusive Parents
References
General Index
Locality Index
Utilitarian Organization of Metallic Deposits (Fig.)
Genetic Indices
A. Utilitarian Organization of Metallic Deposits
B. Some Popular "Ore Types"
Metals Index
- No. of pages:
- 1038
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483256849