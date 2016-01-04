Emotions, Technology, and Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- Introduction
- Volume Overview
- Section I: Experiments and Theories in Emotions, Technology, and Design
- Chapter 1: Emotional Screen: Color and Moving Images in Digital Media
- Abstract
- Color as Cinematic Emotion: A Historical Summary
- From Brain to Marketing: The Attraction Effect
- Patterns of Emotion: Three Examples from Contemporary Digital Media
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2: Safe and Sound: Using Audio to Communicate Comfort, Safety, and Familiarity in Digital Media
- Abstract
- Hearing, Listening, Feeling
- (Auditory) Displays of Emotion
- Conclusion: Sounding Safety, Security, Stasis, and Status
- Chapter 3: Emoticons in Business Communication: Is the :) Worth it?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Nonverbal Communication
- Emoticons
- Leader-Member Exchange
- Chapter 4: Empathetic Technology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Empathy and Technology
- Modeling Empathy
- Empathetic Virtual Companions
- Perceptions of Empathetic Virtual Agents
- Developing an Interaction Strategy for a Virtual Companion
- Chapter 5: Spoken Dialog Agent Applications using Emotional Expressions
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Experiment Investigating Impressions and Behavior Change Caused by Replies from the Agent
- Comparative Experiment on Effects of a Virtual Agent and a Robot
- A Spoken Agent System for Learning Customer Services
- A Spoken Agent System for Mental Care using Expressive Facial Expressions and Positive Psychology
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Engaging Learners Through Rational Design of Multisensory Effects
- Abstract
- Drawing on Two Process Models for Representation
- Toward Rational Design Guidelines
- Increased Interest and Engagement
- The Research Agenda
- Chapter 7: Designing Interaction Strategies for Companions Interacting with Children
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Agents as Companions
- Companions, Children and Companionship
- Current Companion Projects
- The Affective Channel: A Framework for Emotionally Intelligent Companion Interaction
- Designing Interaction Strategies for Companions
- Emotional Interaction Strategies
- Conversational Interaction Strategies (CIS)
- Domain Specific Strategy
- Wizard of OZ Experiment
- The Experiment
- The Subjects of the Experiment
- The Game
- The Wizard of OZ (WOZ) of Samuela, Nao and Ari
- The Pilot Session
- The Focus Groups and Interviews
- The Implementation of the Experiment
- Report of Findings
- Personality Descriptors
- Physical Descriptors
- Utility or Functionality Descriptors
- Interaction with a Companion
- Preferred Activities with Companions
- Preferred Companion for Supporting Different Subjects
- Significance of Companions
- Trust in Companions
- Emotions toward Companions
- Discussion of Results
- Summary and Future Work
- Section II: Critical Theoretical Engagements with Emotions, Technology, and Design
- Chapter 8: The Emulation of Emotions in Artificial Intelligence: Another Step into Anthropomorphism
- Abstract
- Introduction: Redefining the Human
- The Definition of Emotions in Artificial Intelligence
- The Role of Emotions in Intelligent Agents' Design
- Anthropomorphism in Artificial Intelligence
- Chapter 9: Through Google-Colored Glass(es): Design, Emotion, Class, and Wearables as Commodity and Control
- Abstract
- Introduction: In the Google Gaze
- Unexamined Occupation: San Francisco and the Crystallization of Glass and Class Rage
- Google Glass’s Panoptic Gaze: Surveillance and Emotion
- Emotion and Resistance: The Emergence of the “Glasshole” and Public Pushback to Google Glass
- Wearable Control
- Analyzing Class through Glass
- Surveying Emotions and Space through Design
- Conclusion: The Future of Glass
- Chapter 10: Designing Emotions: Deliver the Nets, Eradicate Malaria in Africa, and Feel Good?
- Abstract
- Designing the Emotions of Communicative Capitalism
- Serious Games Is Serious Work
- Deliver the Nets: Eradicate Malaria, Reify Africa
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Police Body Cameras: Emotional Mediation and the Economies of Visuality
- Abstract
- Introduction
- POV: Body-Worn Cameras in the Discourse(s) of Surveillance
- Design Elements of an Antiemotion
- Paradoxical Space and the Politics of Visuality
- Conclusion
- Index
Description
Emotional design explicitly addresses the emotional relationship between the objects and the subjects of design—in this book, the objects are technologies, and the subjects are technology users. The first section delves into the philosophy and theory of emotional design to provide a foundation for the rest of the book, which goes on to discuss emotional design principles, the design and use of emoticons, and then intelligent agents in a variety of settings. A conclusion chapter covers future research and directions. Emotions, Technology, and Design provides a thorough look at how technology design affects emotions and how to use that understanding to in practical applications.
Key Features
- Discusses the role of culture, trust, and identity in empathetic technology
- Presents a framework for using sound to elicit positive emotional responses
- Details the emotional use of color in design
- Explores the use of emoticons, earcons, and tactons
- Addresses the emotional design specific to agent-based environments
Readership
Psychology faculty, researchers, and clinicians in cognition, emotion, and technology. Depts. of design, informatics, and computer science.
Details
268
- 268
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
4th January 2016
- 4th January 2016
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780081007013
- 9780081007013
9780128018729
- 9780128018729
About the Editors
Sharon Tettegah Editor
Sharon Tettegah is a Professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Former Program Chair of Digital Environments for Learning, Teaching and Agency in the College of Education, at the University of Illinois, at Urbana Champaign. She has an appointment in the Cognitive Neuroscience in Bio-Intelligence at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. In addition, she is a Research Scientist and affiliate at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). Her research centers on the intersection of STEM learning, Emotions, Equity and Social justice. She was also a Program Director in 2010-2012 at the National Science Foundation where she managed five programs in the Directorates of Education and Human Resources, Computer and Information Science and Engineering and including a NSF cross-cutting program on Science, Engineering, Education for Sustainability (SEES). She is also the Series Editor for Emotions and Technology with Elsevier, Academic Psychology Division.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Education, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, National Center for Supercomputing Applications affiliate, University of Illinois, IL, USA
Safiya Noble Editor
Safiya Umoja Noble is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Studies in the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA where she conducts research in socio-cultural informatics; including feminist, historical and political-economic perspectives on computing platforms and software in the public interest. Her research is at the intersection of culture and technology in the design and use of applications on the Internet.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Information Studies, Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, UCLA, CA, USA