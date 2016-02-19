Emotion, Psychopathology, and Psychotherapy
1st Edition
Description
Emotion: Theory, Research, and Experience, Volume 5: Emotion, Psychopathology, and Psychotherapy is concerned with the formulation of models of emotion psychopathology and psychotherapy. The book focuses on the dysregulation of emotion, methods for changing emotion and the experience of emotion. The papers contained in the volume are grouped into theoretical works that link emotions to psychopathology and psychotherapy based on concepts derived from evolutionary biology; theoretical works that utilizes psychoanalysis in understanding emotions; and the transformation of cognitive constructions through psychotherapy. Psychologists, psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, sociobiologists, and students in the allied fields will find the book a good source of insight.
Table of Contents
Part I Evolutionary Focus
Chapter 1 Emotions and Psychotherapy: A Psychoevolutionary Perspective
Abstract
The Psychoevolutionary Theory of Emotions: An Overview
Evolutionary Theory: An Overview
Summary and Conclusions
Clinical Implications of a Psychoevolutionary Approach to Emotions
The Strategy of Change: Five Basic Questions
The Special Nature of Therapeutic Communication
Some Tactics of Psychotherapy
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Anger: An Evolutionary View
Abstract
Introduction
Anger—An Evolutionary View
Interaction of Selected Variables
Anger and Psychiatric Disorders
Mechanisms
Discussion
References
Chapter 3 Emotional-Change Processes in Psychotherapy
Abstract
Emotion as Adaptive
Emotion as Synthesis
Affective Assessment
Primary Emotion in Change
Affective-Change Processes in Therapy
Acknowledging
Creation of Meaning
Arousing Affect
Taking Responsibility
Modifying Maladaptive Affective Responses
Emotional Expression in the Therapeutic Relationship
Affective-Change Events
Allowing and Accepting Painful Emotion
Completing Interrupted Expression
Accessing Core Beliefs
Anxiety and Depression
Conclusion
References
Part II Psychoanalytic Focus
Chapter 4 Emotion and the Organization of Primary Process
Abstract
Introduction
Primary and Secondary Process
Primary Process and Emotion
The Personality Network
The Emotion System
The Paranoid Chain
Emotion, Primary Process, and the Subject-Object Tie
The Hysteric Chain
The Passive Chain
The Aggressive Chain
The Obsessive Chain
The Psychopathic Chain
The Manic Chain
The Depressive Chain
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 New Perspectives in Psychoanalytic Affect Theory
Abstract
Drives and Instincts
Affects and Emotions
Affects and Drives
Affect and Object
Affect and Intrapsychic Forces
Affects in the Psychoanalytic Situation
Defensive Distortions
Primitive Representations and Peak Affect States
Affects and Early Subjective Experience
Development of Consciousness
References
Chapter 6 Emotion, Time, and the Self
Abstract
Affect, Feeling, and Emotion
The Origin of Time Sense
Time, Self, and Object
Predictability and Self-Assurance
The Unfamiliar
The Sense of the Past
The Self in Time
Time and Frustration
Time and the Defensive Process
References
Chapter 7 The Changing Role of Emotion in Group Psychotherapy
Abstract
The Role of Emotion in Theories of Group
Cohesion
Therapeutic Factors
Group as a System
Summary
References
Part III Cognitive, Behavioral, and Dynamic Focus
Chapter 8 Cognitive Approaches to Psychotherapy: Theory and Therapy
Abstract
The Cognitive Model of Depression
Cognitive Structures
Self-Schemas
World and Future Schemas
Depressogenic Assumptions
Cognitive Propositions
Cognitive Operations
Cognitive Products
Cognitive Vulnerability
Future Directions: Toward an Integrated Theory of the Emotional Disorders
References
Chapter 9 Emotions: A Multimodal Therapy Perspective
Abstract
Introduction
The Cognition-Emotion Debate
Psychotherapy and Emotion
The Affective Modality: The Multimodal View
A Brief Description of the Basic I.D.
Modifying Affect
Final Commentary
References
Chapter 10 Interpersonal Analysis of the Cathartic Model
Abstract
Introduction
Irrelevant or Harmful Use of the Cathartic Model
Structural Analysis of Social Behavior (SASB)
Reanalysis of the Prototypic Examples
Guidelines for Knowing When Expression of Anger Is Helpful and When It Is Harmful
Summary
References
Chapter 11 Emotion and Rules of Living
Abstract
Cognition-Oriented Psychotherapies
An Expanded Model
Personal Rules of Living
Emotion and Psychotherapy
Emotion and Psychopathology
References
Author Index
Subject Index
