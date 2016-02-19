Emotion: Theory, Research, and Experience, Volume 5: Emotion, Psychopathology, and Psychotherapy is concerned with the formulation of models of emotion psychopathology and psychotherapy. The book focuses on the dysregulation of emotion, methods for changing emotion and the experience of emotion. The papers contained in the volume are grouped into theoretical works that link emotions to psychopathology and psychotherapy based on concepts derived from evolutionary biology; theoretical works that utilizes psychoanalysis in understanding emotions; and the transformation of cognitive constructions through psychotherapy. Psychologists, psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, sociobiologists, and students in the allied fields will find the book a good source of insight.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Part I Evolutionary Focus

Chapter 1 Emotions and Psychotherapy: A Psychoevolutionary Perspective

Abstract

The Psychoevolutionary Theory of Emotions: An Overview

Evolutionary Theory: An Overview

Summary and Conclusions

Clinical Implications of a Psychoevolutionary Approach to Emotions

The Strategy of Change: Five Basic Questions

The Special Nature of Therapeutic Communication

Some Tactics of Psychotherapy

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Anger: An Evolutionary View

Abstract

Introduction

Anger—An Evolutionary View

Interaction of Selected Variables

Anger and Psychiatric Disorders

Mechanisms

Discussion

References

Chapter 3 Emotional-Change Processes in Psychotherapy

Abstract

Emotion as Adaptive

Emotion as Synthesis

Affective Assessment

Primary Emotion in Change

Affective-Change Processes in Therapy

Acknowledging

Creation of Meaning

Arousing Affect

Taking Responsibility

Modifying Maladaptive Affective Responses

Emotional Expression in the Therapeutic Relationship

Affective-Change Events

Allowing and Accepting Painful Emotion

Completing Interrupted Expression

Accessing Core Beliefs

Anxiety and Depression

Conclusion

References

Part II Psychoanalytic Focus

Chapter 4 Emotion and the Organization of Primary Process

Abstract

Introduction

Primary and Secondary Process

Primary Process and Emotion

The Personality Network

The Emotion System

The Paranoid Chain

Emotion, Primary Process, and the Subject-Object Tie

The Hysteric Chain

The Passive Chain

The Aggressive Chain

The Obsessive Chain

The Psychopathic Chain

The Manic Chain

The Depressive Chain

Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 New Perspectives in Psychoanalytic Affect Theory

Abstract

Drives and Instincts

Affects and Emotions

Affects and Drives

Affect and Object

Affect and Intrapsychic Forces

Affects in the Psychoanalytic Situation

Defensive Distortions

Primitive Representations and Peak Affect States

Affects and Early Subjective Experience

Development of Consciousness

References

Chapter 6 Emotion, Time, and the Self

Abstract

Affect, Feeling, and Emotion

The Origin of Time Sense

Time, Self, and Object

Predictability and Self-Assurance

The Unfamiliar

The Sense of the Past

The Self in Time

Time and Frustration

Time and the Defensive Process

References

Chapter 7 The Changing Role of Emotion in Group Psychotherapy

Abstract

The Role of Emotion in Theories of Group

Cohesion

Therapeutic Factors

Group as a System

Summary

References

Part III Cognitive, Behavioral, and Dynamic Focus

Chapter 8 Cognitive Approaches to Psychotherapy: Theory and Therapy

Abstract

The Cognitive Model of Depression

Cognitive Structures

Self-Schemas

World and Future Schemas

Depressogenic Assumptions

Cognitive Propositions

Cognitive Operations

Cognitive Products

Cognitive Vulnerability

Future Directions: Toward an Integrated Theory of the Emotional Disorders

References

Chapter 9 Emotions: A Multimodal Therapy Perspective

Abstract

Introduction

The Cognition-Emotion Debate

Psychotherapy and Emotion

The Affective Modality: The Multimodal View

A Brief Description of the Basic I.D.

Modifying Affect

Final Commentary

References

Chapter 10 Interpersonal Analysis of the Cathartic Model

Abstract

Introduction

Irrelevant or Harmful Use of the Cathartic Model

Structural Analysis of Social Behavior (SASB)

Reanalysis of the Prototypic Examples

Guidelines for Knowing When Expression of Anger Is Helpful and When It Is Harmful

Summary

References

Chapter 11 Emotion and Rules of Living

Abstract

Cognition-Oriented Psychotherapies

An Expanded Model

Personal Rules of Living

Emotion and Psychotherapy

Emotion and Psychopathology

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes



