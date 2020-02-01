Emotion in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
1st Edition
Etiology, Assessment, Neurobiology, and Treatment
Description
Emotion in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder: Etiology, Assessment, Neurobiology, and Treatment starts with an overview of the theoretical and empirical literature on specific emotions such as fear, anxiety, shame, guilt, disgust, and others, also discussing their relationship with PTSD. The book then moves into an exploration of the psychophysiology and neurobiological underpinnings of emotion in PTSD, followed by a review of the emotional difficulties individuals with PTSD encounter, such as distress intolerance, experiential avoidance, emotion driven impulsivity, and information-processing deficits. The book concludes with a section looking at different treatment approaches for PTSD, with a particular focus on effectively targeting emotion dysfunction in PTSD.
Treatment approaches covered include acceptance-based therapy, self-compassion, emotion-regulation based methods, and more.
Key Features
- Summarizes the literature on emotions, emotion dysfunction and PTSD
- Looks at genetic influences on emotional responding in PTSD
- Explores emotional granularity and emotion-driven impulsivity
- Outlines prolonged exposure, cognitive processing therapy, and other treatment methods
Readership
Academics and researchers in psychology and mental health-related fields; secondary audience is mental health clinicians
Table of Contents
1. Fear and Anxiety; Anger
2. Sadness/Depression; Shame and Guilt; Disgust
3. Positive Emotion Disruption
4. Neurobiology of Emotion Dysfunction in PTSD
5. Genetic Influences on Emotional Responding in PTSD
6. Psychophysiology of Emotional Responding in PTSD
7. Emotion Regulation Difficulties
8. Distress Intolerance
9. Emotional Granularity
10. Experiential Avoidance
11. Emotion-driven Impulsivity
12. Attention/Information-Processing Deficits in PTSD and Emotion
13. Influence of Prolonged Exposure on Emotion
14. Influence of Cognitive Processing Therapy on Emotion
15. Acceptance-Based Behavioral Therapy for PTSD
16. Self-Compassion for PTSD
17. Emotion Regulation-Based Treatments for PTSD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128160220
About the Editor
Matthew Tull
Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Toledo. Dr. Tull’s program of research is focused on the role of emotion regulation difficulties in the development and maintenance of PTSD, as well as maladaptive behaviors commonly associated with PTSD. He has 148 peer-reviewed publications and has been the recipient of three grants from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. He has also served as Co-Investigator on grants from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. His research on emotion regulation difficulties and PTSD in particular has been cited over 1200 times and has been recognized by international organizations. He was the 2009 recipient of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies Chaim and Bella Danieli Young Professional Award and the 2010 recipient of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies President’s New Researcher Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Toledo, Toledo, OH, USA
Nathan Kimbrel
Assistant Director for Implementation Science and Program Evaluation and the Assistant Director of the Genetics Research Laboratory of the Department of Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC). He is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Kimbrel’s program of research is focused on the development and maintenance of PTSD in military veterans and firefighters, as well as maladaptive behaviors commonly associated with PTSD, including suicidal and nonsuicidal self-injury, depression, and substance abuse. Dr. Kimbrel has published more than 100 scientific publications to date and his research has been cited more than 1500 times. He has also been the recipient of six grants from the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Principal Investigator in addition to having served as a Co-Investigator on 12 other federally-funded grants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Director, Implementation Science and Program Evaluation; Assistant Director of the Genetics Research Laboratory, Department of Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness Research, Education, and Clinical Center (MIRECC); Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, USA