Emotion and Cognition, Volume 247
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Interactions between reward motivation and emotional processing
Srikanth Padmala
2. Common and different mechanisms underlying the processing of extrinsic and intrinsic emotion
Rashmi Gupta
3. Looming fear stimuli broadens attention in a local-global letter task
Adrian von Muhlenen and Lauren Bellaera
4. Reading thoughts and feelings in other people – how age shapes empathic accuracy
Elisabeth Sophie Blanke
5. How does aging influence emotion-cognition links?
Derek Isaacowitz
6. The Motivational Dimensional Model of affect: A review of the past 10 years
Philip Gable
7. Cognition in the face of expressions of anger and happiness: signal and receiver trade-offs across multiple levels of information pick-up
David Becker
8. Reciprocal interactions between emotion and attention
Narayanan Srinivasan
9. Effect of affective valence on cognitive control and emotion regulation
Bhoomika R. Kar
10. What drives prioritised stimulus processing? An argument for motivational salience
Frances Anne Maratos
11. The affective and motivational consequences of neurocognitive inhibition
Mark Fenske
12. Reward and Empathy: Insights for and from Autism
Bhismadev Chakrabarti
13. Ambiguity and the temporal dynamics of compound threat cue perception
Reginald Adams
14. A translational neuroscience perspective on dispositional negativity and attention to threat
Alexander J. Shackman
15. Emotion and Motivation based Modulation of the Mirror Neuron System in Schizophrenia and it's Clinical Relevance
Urvakhsh Meherwan Mehta
16. How language (native versus nonnative) influences judgment and choice
Constantinos Hadjichristidis
Description
Emotion and Cognition, Volume 246, consists of 16 chapters on recent scientific advances in emotion and cognition research. The chapters include theoretical, review, and empirical chapters presenting original data on interactions between emotion and cognition. Chapters touch on a variety of topics, including Common and different mechanisms underlying the processing of extrinsic and intrinsic emotion, Looming fear stimuli broadens attention in a local-global letter task, Reading thoughts and feelings in other people – how age shapes empathic accuracy, How does aging influence emotion-cognition links?, and The Motivational Dimensional Model of affect: A review of the past 10 years, and more.
Key Features
- Presents the latest research on the interaction between emotion and cognition
- Uniquely focuses on how these supposedly different aspects interact
- Contains contributions from world-renowned experts on emotion and cognition research
Readership
Researchers on emotion and cognition working from a psychological and neuroscientific perspectives. Psychologists, neuroscientists and cognitive scientists who work on aspects including individual differences like aging. Clinicians who work with emotional disorders and also those interested in the implications of affect on daily human behavior.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642530
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642523
About the Serial Volume Editors
Naryanan Srinivasan Serial Volume Editor
Narayanan Srinivasan, Ph.D., is currently Professor and Head at the Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences (CBCS), University of Allahabad. Dr. Srinivasan was a visiting scientist at the Riken Brain Science Institute from 2006-2012. He has a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Science and PhD in Psychology from University of Georgia. He worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Louisville. He also worked at the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore for two years before joining one of the first centres for Cognitive Science in India. He has been working at CBCS for the past fourteen years. He is interested in understanding mental processes, especially attention, emotions, consciousness and meditation using multiple methodologies. Dr. Srinivasan has edited seven books and three special issues. He has more than hundred and forty publications. Dr. Srinivasan is a fellow of Association for Psychological Science. He was the Editor-in-chief of International Journal of Mind, Brain, and Cognition. He is currently an associate editor of Neuroscience of Consciousness, Royal Society Open Science, Frontiers in Cognitive Science, PsyCh journal, and Cognitive Processing and a member of the editorial board of Connection Science and Journal of Cultural Cognitive Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences, University of Allahabad, India