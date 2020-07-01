Emery and Rimoin’s Principles and Practice of Medical Genetics and Genomics
7th Edition
Metabolic Disorders
Description
For decades, Emery and Rimoin’s Principles and Practice of Medical Genetics and Genomics has served as the ultimate resource for clinicians integrating genetics into medical practice.
With nearly 5,000 pages of detailed coverage, contributions from over 250 of the world’s most trusted authorities in medical genetics, and a series of 11 volumes available for individual sale, the Seventh Edition of this classic reference includes the latest information on seminal topics such as prenatal diagnosis, genome and exome sequencing, public health genetics, genetic counseling, and management and treatment strategies to complete its coverage of this growing field for medical students, residents, physicians, and researchers involved in the care of patients with genetic conditions. This comprehensive yet practical resource emphasizes theory and research fundamentals related to applications of medical genetics across the full spectrum of inherited disorders and applications to medicine more broadly.
In Metabolic Disorders, leading physicians and researchers thoroughly examine medical genetics as applied to a range of metabolic disorders, with emphasis on understanding the genetic mechanisms underlying these disorders, diagnostic approaches, and therapeutics that make use of current genomic technologies and translational studies. Here genetic researchers, students, and health professionals will find new and fully revised chapters on the genetic basis of body mass, amino acid, carbohydrate, iron, copper, lipo protein, and lipid metabolic disorders, as well as organic acidemias, fatty acid oxidation, and peroxisome disorders among others.
With regular advances in genomic technologies propelling precision medicine into the clinic, Emery and Rimoin’s Principles and Practice of Medical Genetics and Genomics: Seventh Edition bridges the gap between high-level molecular genetics and practical application and serves as an invaluable clinical tool for health professionals and researchers.
Key Features
- Wholly revised and up-to-date, this volume thoroughly addresses medical genetics and genomics as applied to metabolic disorders, with emphasis on understanding the genetic mechanisms underlying these disorders, diagnostic approaches, and treatment methods
- Provides genetic researchers, students, and health professionals with up-to-date coverage on the genetic basis of a range of metabolic disorders, including body mass, amino acid, carbohydrate, iron, copper, lipo protein, and lipid metabolic disorders, as well as organic acidemias, fatty acid oxidation, and peroxisome disorders among others
- Includes color images supporting identification, concept illustration, and method processing
- Features contributions by leading international researchers and practitioners of medical genetics
- A robust companion website offers lecture slides, image banks, and links to outside resources and articles to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field
Readership
Students, physicians, and researchers in the field of medical genetics and personalized medicine; medical practitioners and researchers specializing in metabolic disorders, molecular medicine, and cytogenetics, as well as genetic diagnostics and therapy in these and related disciplines; genetic counselors; genetic researchers in industry and pharma
Table of Contents
- Disorders of the Body Mass
2. Genetic Lipodystrophies
3. Amino Acid Metabolism
4. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism
5. Congenital Disorders of Protein Glycosylation
6. Purine and Pyrimidine Metabolism
7. Lipoprotein and Lipid Metabolism
8. Organic Acidemias and Disorders of Fatty Acid Oxidation
9. Vitamin D Metabolism or Action
10. Inherited Porphyrias
11. Inherited Disorders of Human Copper Metabolism
12. Iron Metabolism and Related Disorders
13. Mucopolysaccharidoses
14. Oligosaccharidoses: Disorders Allied to the Oligosaccharidoses
15. Sphingolipid Disorders and the Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinoses or Batten Disease (Wolman Disease, Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease, and Cerebrotendinous Xanthomatosis)
16. Peroxisomal Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125359
About the Editor
Reed Pyeritz
Dr. Reed Pyeritz is a medical genetics doctor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Dr. Pyeritz focuses his research in two areas – Mendelian disorders of the cardiovascular system (especially those involving defects of connective tissue) and ethical, legal and social implications of human genetics. He is continuing his studies, begun over 20 years ago, of Marfan syndrome and related conditions – diseases in which the aorta and occasionally major arterial branches gradually enlarge and dissect, leading to early demise if untreated. Current efforts include a multicenter trial of angiotensin receptor blockade in Marfan syndrome, the identification of additional genes that predispose to arteriopathy, and improving methods for diagnosing and treating arterio-venous malformations, especially in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT). Dr. Pyeritz directs Penn CIGHT (Center for the Integration of Genetic Healthcare Technologies). Supported by the ELSI Branch of the National Human Genome Research Institute, Penn CIGHT conducts research in the broad area of ‘uncertainty’ as related to the introduction of evolving approaches to assaying a patient’s genotype.
Affiliations and Expertise
William Smilow Professor of Medicine and Professor of Genetics, Senior Fellow, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Smilow Center for Translational Research, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Bruce Korf
Bruce R. Korf is the director of the Heflin Center for Human Genetics and chairman of the Department of Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In April 2009, he began a two-year term as president of the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG). Korf received his M.D. from Cornell University Medical College and his Ph.D. in genetics and cell biology from Rockefeller University. He completed a residency in pediatrics, pediatric neurology, and genetics at Children's Hospital, Boston. Prior to his appointment at the University of Alabama, he served as clinical director in the Division of Genetics at Children's Hospital from 1986 to 1999, and as the medical director of the Harvard-Partners Center for Genetics and Genomics from 1999 to 2002. He was associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and directed postdoctoral training in medical and laboratory genetics at hospitals affiliated with Harvard. Korf's principal area of research is neurofibromatosis. Korf is the author of Human Genetics: A Problem-Based Approach, an introductory graduate textbook used by medical students and genetic counselors. He is co-author, with Dorian Pritchard, of Medical Genetics at a Glance, and an editor of Emery and Rimoin's Principles and Practice of Medical Genetics and Genomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Genomics Officer, UAB Medicine, Wayne H. and Sara Crews Finley Endowed Chair in Medical Genetics, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Wayne Grody
Wayne W. Grody, M.D., Ph.D. is a Professor in the Departments of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human Genetics at the UCLA School of Medicine. He is the director of the Diagnostic Molecular Pathology Laboratory within the UCLA Medical Center, and is also an attending physician in the Department of Pediatrics, specializing in the care of patients with or at risk for genetic disorders. He has been one of the primary developers of quality assurance and ethical guidelines for DNA-based genetic testing for a number of governmental and professional agencies including the FDA, AMA, CAP, ACMG, ASHG, NCCLS, CDC, NIH-DOE Human Genome Project (ELSI program), and PSRGN. He served as a member of the NIH-DOE Task Force on Genetic Testing, and was the working group chair for development of national guidelines for cystic fibrosis and factor V-Leiden mutation screening. Most recently, he was appointed chair of an Advisory Committee on Genomic Medicine for the entire VA healthcare system. He did his undergraduate work at Johns Hopkins University, received his M.D. and Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine, and completed residency and fellowship training at UCLA. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Pathology (Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Molecular Genetic Pathology) and the American Board of Medical Genetics (Clinical Genetics, Molecular Genetics, and Biochemical Genetics).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Divisions of Medical Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, Departments of Path. and Lab. Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human Genetics, UCLA School of Medicine, UCLA Institute for Society and Genetics, Director, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinical Genomics Center, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA