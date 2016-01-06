Emerging Trends in Medical Plastic Engineering and Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Pages
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. The Books Target Group
- 1.3. User’s Manual
- 1.4. Medical Device Engineering—Advantages of Polymers
- 1.5. Medical Devices—a Conservative World?
- 1.6. Forces behind Future Design and Manufacturing Trends
- 2. Regulations for Medical Devices
- 2.1. Special Requirements within the Biomedical Field—Fundamentals
- 2.2. Biological Demands
- 2.3. Legal Demands
- 2.4. Regulatory Affairs—Upcoming Restrictions
- 2.5. European versus US-Regulations
- 2.6. China—The Future Major Regulator?
- 2.7. Medical Device Industry Goes Pharma?
- 3. Design of Plastic Medical Devices
- 3.1. Product Development Process
- 3.2. Emerging Influences Plastic Medical Device Design
- 4. Generative Manufacturing Technologies—The Future?
- 4.1. Fundamentals of 3D Printing
- 4.2. Manufacturing of Individual Medical Devices
- 4.3. Individual versus Mass Production of Medical Devices
- 5. Emerging Manufacturing Technologies
- 5.1. Emerging Sterilization Methods
- 5.2. Autosterile Manufacturing and Packaging
- 5.3. Antimicrobial Device Design
- 5.4. Nanomaterials for Medical Devices
- 5.5. Miniaturization of Medical Devices
- 5.6. Fully Integrated and Automated Device Manufacturing
- 5.7. Anticounterfeiting for Medical Devices
- 6. Emerging Trends
- 6.1. Preventing Reprocessing of Medical Devices
- 6.2. IVD Medical Devices
- 6.3. LOC Devices
- 6.4. Thermoplastic Elastomer the Better Elastomer?
- 6.5. Emerging Biopolymer Materials
- 6.6. Drug Delivery Devices
- 6.7. Health-Related Wearables
- 7. Looking through the Crystal Ball
- 7.1. Contemporary Medical Device Life Cycle
- 7.2. Future Integrated Product Development Processes
- 7.3. The Perfect Future Medical Device
- 7.4. Future Medical Devices as Part of Smart Living
- 7.5. Grand Unified Well-Being1
- Glossary
- Index
Description
Emerging Trends in Medical Plastic Engineering and Manufacturing gives engineers and materials scientists working in the field detailed insights into upcoming technologies in medical polymers. While plastic manufacturing combines the possibility of mass production and wide design variability, there are still opportunities within the plastic engineering field which have not been fully adopted in the medical industry. In addition, there are numerous additional challenges related to the development of products for this industry, such as ensuring tolerance to disinfection, biocompatibility, selecting compliant additives for processing, and more.
This book enables product designers, polymer processing engineers, and manufacturing engineers to take advantage of the numerous upcoming developments in medical plastics, such as autoregulated volume-correction to achieve zero defect production or the development of ‘intelligent’ single use plastic products, and methods for sterile manufacturing which reduce the need for subsequent sterilization processes.
Finally, as medical devices get smaller, the book discusses the challenges posed by miniaturization for injection molders, how to respond to these challenges, and the rapidly advancing prototyping technologies.
Key Features
- Provides a roadmap to the emerging technologies for polymers in the medical device industry, including coverage of ‘intelligent’ single use products, personalized medical devices, and the integration of manufacturing steps to improve workflows
- Helps engineers in the biomedical and medical devices industries to navigate and anticipate the special requirements of this field with relation to biocompatibility, sterilization methods, and government regulations
- Presents tactics readers can use to take advantage of rapid prototyping technologies, such as 3D printing, to reduce defects in production and develop products that enable entirely new treatment possibilities
Readership
Polymer processing and manufacturing engineers. Biomedical engineers. Medical device consultants, process development scientists, design engineers, application engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 6th January 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323374651
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323370233
About the Authors
Markus Schönberger Author
Markus Schönberger is a Research Associate in the Institute of Medical and Polymer Engineering, Technische Universität München, specialising in sterile production in injecton molding, plastics analysis and testing, wear studies, degradation, and aging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Institute of Medical and Polymer Engineering, Technische Universität München, Germany
Marc Hoffstetter Author
Dr. Marc Hoffstetter is the Manager of Medical Devices at Scholz-HTIK, and is responsible for business unit development including medical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics. He was formerly a research fellow at Technische Universität München in the Institute of Medical and Polymer Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Medical Devices at Scholz-HTIK, Germany