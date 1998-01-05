Emerging Infections, Volume 1

"...a splendid collection of essays, all of them good science and full of information, surprise, and thrill... the book is well written and well edited, and I hope that the rest of the series of Biomedical Research Reports, of which Emerging Infections is one, are of such high standard. One more tribute to the editor: his introduction is wonderfully erudite yet direct and personal. Because it connects science and art, history and self evaluation, it reads like an essay written by a humanist in Renaissance times." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

"...highly recommended in that it provides the reader with an easy-to-read, yet detailed look into the leading emerging infectious diseases of the twentieth century." --SIM NEWS

"This is an outstanding first volume in a new series entitled Biomedical Research Reports that contains comprehensive articles from eminent international researchers that discuss major new and reemerging pathogens... Each topic is current and well written and has an extensive and recent list of citations. Figures and tables appropriately reinforce the text. As a whole, this volume offers a concise, detailed overview of the continuing evolution of infectious diseases... This book is highly recommended as a comprehensive and important text for any university or departmental library collection, as well as the personal libraries of individuals who work with infectious diseases in either the research or clinical care setting." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS