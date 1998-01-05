Emerging Infections, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
R.M. Krause, Introduction to Emerging Infectious Diseases: Stemming the Tide.
R.M. Anderson, Analytical Theory of Epidemics.
J.D. McKinney, W.R. Jacobs, Jr., and B.R. Bloom, Persisting Problems in Tuberculosis.
E.J. Rubin, M.K. Waldor, and J. Mekalanos, Mobile Genetic Elements and the Evolution of New Epidemic Strains of Vibrio cholerae.
T.S. Whittam, E.A. Mcgraw, and S.D. Reid, Pathogenic Escherichia coli 0157:H7: A Model for Emerging Infectious Diseases.
J.M. Musser and R.M. Krause, The Revival of Group A Streptococcal Diseases, With a Commentary on Staphylococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome.
A.C. Steere, Lyme Disease.
J.E. Davies and V. Webb, Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria.
R.G. Webster, Influenza: An Emerging Microbial Pathogen.
E.C. Holmes, L.M. Bartley, and G.P. Garnett, The Emergence of Dengue: Past, Present, and Future.
T.C. Quinn and A.S. Fauci, The AIDS Epidemic: Demographic Aspects, Population Biology, and Virus Evolution.
N. Nathanson and S.T. Nichol, Korean Hemorrhagic Fever and Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome: Two Examples of Emerging Hantaviral Disease.
F.A. Murphy and C.J. Peters, Ebola Virus: Where Does it Come from and Where is it Going?
W.J. Tabachnik, Arthropod-borne Pathogens: Issues for Understanding Emerging Infectious Diseases.
A.A.F. Mahmoud, "New" Intestinal Parasitic Protozoa.
J. Hope, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies of Man and Animals.
K.P. Day, Malaria: A Global Threat. Subject Index.
Emerging Infections is the first volume of the new Biomedical Research Reports Series, which will provide annual updates on hot topics of interest to a broad spectrum of the biomedical research community. This book provides state-of-the-art reviews of new and reemerging bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, their life cycles, host defense evasion strategies, and clinical features. It includes the history of infectious disease outbreaks, population and evolutionary biology of human pathogens, and current epidemiological models that describe how ecological and demographic changes produce new epidemics.
- Provides reviews on hot topics of interest to the biomedical research community
- Editor and contributors are renowned international experts
- Covers the major established pathogens as well as the new and sensational--such as mad cow disease, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, pathogenic E. Coli, and flesh-eating bacteria
Basic and clinical researchers in microbiology, immunology, infectious disease, and public health.
- No. of pages:
- 513
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 5th January 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530857
"...a splendid collection of essays, all of them good science and full of information, surprise, and thrill... the book is well written and well edited, and I hope that the rest of the series of Biomedical Research Reports, of which Emerging Infections is one, are of such high standard. One more tribute to the editor: his introduction is wonderfully erudite yet direct and personal. Because it connects science and art, history and self evaluation, it reads like an essay written by a humanist in Renaissance times." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
"...highly recommended in that it provides the reader with an easy-to-read, yet detailed look into the leading emerging infectious diseases of the twentieth century." --SIM NEWS
"This is an outstanding first volume in a new series entitled Biomedical Research Reports that contains comprehensive articles from eminent international researchers that discuss major new and reemerging pathogens... Each topic is current and well written and has an extensive and recent list of citations. Figures and tables appropriately reinforce the text. As a whole, this volume offers a concise, detailed overview of the continuing evolution of infectious diseases... This book is highly recommended as a comprehensive and important text for any university or departmental library collection, as well as the personal libraries of individuals who work with infectious diseases in either the research or clinical care setting." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
John Gallin Series Editor
Chief Scientific Officer, Clinical Center, Associate Director for Clinical Research, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
Anthony Fauci Series Editor
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland U.S.A.
Richard Krause Series Volume Editor
National Institutes of Health, Bethseda, Maryland, U.S.A.