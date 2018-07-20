Emerging Imaging Technologies in Dento-Maxillofacial Region, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-3

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Emerging Imaging Technologies in the Dento-Maxillofacial Region, and is edited by Drs. Rujuta Katkar and Hassem Geha. Articles will include: Digital Imaging, Image Processing and Analysis; Cone Beam Computed Tomography; 3D Volume Rendering, 3D Printing/ Additive Manufacturing; Computer-assisted (navigational) Surgery; Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT); Fluorescence and Near-Infrared Light Transillumination; Computed Tomography; Dental Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Ultrasound; Nuclear Medicine; and more!