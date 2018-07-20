Emerging Imaging Technologies in Dento-Maxillofacial Region, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610766, 9780323610773

Emerging Imaging Technologies in Dento-Maxillofacial Region, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 62-3

1st Edition

Authors: Rujuta Katkar Hassem Geha
eBook ISBN: 9780323610773
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610766
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th July 2018
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Emerging Imaging Technologies in the Dento-Maxillofacial Region, and is edited by Drs. Rujuta Katkar and Hassem Geha. Articles will include: Digital Imaging, Image Processing and Analysis; Cone Beam Computed Tomography; 3D Volume Rendering, 3D Printing/ Additive Manufacturing; Computer-assisted (navigational) Surgery; Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT); Fluorescence and Near-Infrared Light Transillumination; Computed Tomography; Dental Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Ultrasound; Nuclear Medicine; and more!

About the Authors

Rujuta Katkar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral & Maxillofacial Radiology, Department of Comprehensive Dentistry, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

Hassem Geha Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral & Maxillofacial Radiology, Department of Comprehensive Dentistry, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

