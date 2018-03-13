Emerging Applications of Nanoparticles and Architectural Nanostructures
1st Edition
Current Prospects and Future Trends
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Liquid-Phase Synthesis of Nanoparticles and Nanostructured Materials
Ali Karatutlu, Ahmed Barhoum, Andrei Sapelkin
1 Introduction
2 Chemical Stain Etching
3 Electrodeposition Methods
4 Direct-Precipitation Methods
5 Sol–Gel Methods
6 Colloidal Synthesis Methods
7 Hot-Injection Synthesis Methods
8 Hydrothermal and Solvothermal Methods
9 Microwave-Assisted Synthesis Methods
10 Ultrasonic Synthesis Methods
11 Laser Ablation in Liquid-Phase
12 Conclusions
References
CHAPTER 2 Functional Nanostructured Oxides: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
Angélica Sáenz-Trevizo, Patricia Amézaga-Madrid, Pedro Pizá-Ruiz, Blanca Monárrez-Cordero, Paola G. Hernández-Salcedo, Wilber Antúnez-Flores, Carlos Ornelas-Gutiérrez, Oscar Solís-Canto, César Leyva-Porras and Mario Miki-Yoshida
1 Introduction
2 Basic Concepts of Nanostructured Materials
2.1 Nanostructured Materials
2.2 Functional Nanostructured Metal Oxides
3. Case Studies of Functional Nanostructured Oxides via AACVD
3.1 Basic Concepts of the AACVD Method
3.2 Hollow Spherical Magnetite (Fe3O4)
3.3 ZnO and CuO Nanostructures
3.4 Thin Films of CuFeO2
4 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 3 DNA Nanostructures: Chemistry, Self-Assembly, and Applications
Ankur Sharma, Kalpesh Vaghasiya, Rahul K. Verma, Awadh B. Yadav
1 DNA as Nanostructure Material
1.1 Nanotechnology
1.2 DNA Self-Assembly
1.3 Strand Displacement Reaction
1.4 Supramolecular DNA Nanotechnology
2 Structural DNA Nanotechnology (SDN)
2.1 DNA Tiles and Lattices: 2D
2.2 3D DNA Discrete Nanostructures
3 Dynamic DNA Nanostructures
3.1 Dynamic DNA Nanomachines
4 DNA-Guided Assembly of Nanomaterials
4.1 DNA-Based Self-Assembly of Metallic Nanoparticles
4.2 Gold Nanoparticles Arrangement
4.3 Carbon Nanotubes on DNA Assembly
4.4 DNA-Directed Nanowires
4.5 Liposomes for DNA Nanotechnology
5 Applications
5.1 DNA-Based Nanomaterials as Biosensors
5.2 Therapeutic DNA Nanostructures
5.3 DNA-Based Enzyme Reactors
5.4 DNA Scaffolds for Nanophotonics
6 Conclusion and Future Perspective
References
CHAPTER 4 Ion-Beam-Assisted Deposition of Thin Films
Aleksey Guglya, Elena Lyubchenko
1 Introduction
2 Peculiarities of Formation of the Film Structure at IBAD Method
3 The Structure of the "Coating-Substrate" Mixing Zone
4 Tribological Properties of Coatings Obtained by IBAD Method
4.1 Microhardness
4.2 Coefficient of Friction and Wear Resistance
4.3. A Comparison of Hardness and Wear Resistance of Coatings Obtained by IBAD and Other Physical Vapor Deposition Techniques
5 V-N Thin-Film Hydrogen absorbents=
6 Conclusions =
References =
Contents
CHAPTER 5 Risks and Toxicity of Nanoparticles and Nanostructured Materials
Kei X. Tan, Ahmed Barhoum, Sharadwata Pan, Michael K. Danquah
1 Introduction
2 Toxicity of Inorganic-Based Nanomaterials
3 Toxicity of Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
4 Toxicity of Composite-Based Nanomaterials
5 Environmental, Health, and Safety Issues
6 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 6 Nanoimprint Lithography and Transdermal Drug-Delivery Devices
Rizgar Jiawook, Babak Heidari
1 Introduction
2 Nanoimprint Lithography Types
3 Nanoimprint Lithography Methods
3.1 Full Area Imprinting
3.2 Step and Repeat Imprinting
3.3 Roll-to-roll Imprinting
3.4 Roll and Imprinting
4 Nanoimprint Stamp Consideration
4.1 Materials Compatibility
4.2 Hard/Hard Imprinting
4.3 Hard/Soft and Soft/Soft
5 Types of Imprint Stamps
5.1 Silicon Stamp
5.2 Quartz Stamp
5.3 Nickel Stamp
5.4 Polymer Stamps
5.5 Imprint Processes
5.6 Thermal NIL/hot Embossing
5.7 Ultraviolet NIL
5.8 Simultaneous Thermal and UV NIL
5.9 Nanoimprint Lithography Application Areas
6 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems
6.1 Types of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches
6.2 Microneedles Types
6.3 Imprinting Nanostructured Foil
7 Biosensors
7.1 Interdigitized Nanoelectrode Sensors
7.2 Surface Plasmon Resonance Sensors
References
CHAPTER 7 Noble Metal Nanoparticles: Synthesis and Biomedical Implementations
Zhenjiang Zhang, Ping-Chang Lin
1 Introduction
2 Gold Nanoparticles
2.1 Synthesis and Properties
2.2 Surface Modification and Functionalization
2.3 Biomedical Applications
3 Silver Nanoparticles
3.1 Properties of Silver Nanoparticles
3.2 Synthetic Methods of Silver Nanoparticles
3.3 Functionalization
3.4 Biomedical Applications
4 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 8 Nanoarchitectured electrodes for supercapacitance energy storage
Monireh Ganjali, Abolfazl Yazdanpanah, Masoud Mozafari
1 Introduction
2 Technology of Laser Coating Deposition
2.1 Pulsed Laser Deposition
2.2 Laser Cladding
2.3 Matrix-Assisted Pulsed Laser Evaporation
3 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 9 Physicochemical Characterization of Nanomaterials: Polymorph, Composition, Wettability, and Thermal Stability
Ahmed Barhoum, M. Luisa García-Betancourt, Hubert Rahier, Guy Van Assche
1 Introduction
2 Polymorph, Crystal Structure, and Crystallite Size
3 Elemental Composition
4 Bonding Structure and Oxidation State
4.1 Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
4.2 Raman Scattering Spectroscopy
4.3 X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
4.4 Auger Electron Spectroscopy
4.5 Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
5 Surface Charge and Dispersion Stability
6 Surface Energy, Surface Adhesion, and Wettability
7 Thermal Stability and Thermal Transitions
8 Conclusion and Outlook
References
CHAPTER 10 Physicochemical Characterization of Nanomaterials: Size, Morphology, Optical, Magnetic, and Electrical Properties
Ahmed Barhoum, M. Luisa García-Betancourt
1 Introduction
2 Particle Size Distribution, Dispersion, and DLS
3 Specific Surface Area, Porosity, and BET Analysis
4 Optoelectronic Properties
5 UV-VIS Spectroscopy
5.1 Photoluminescence Spectroscopy
5.2 Fluorescence Spectroscopy
6 Magnetic Properties
7 Broadband Dielectric Spectroscopy
8 Imaging Techniques
8.1 Scanning Electron Microscopy
8.2 Transmission Electron Microscopy
9 Conclusion and Outlook
References
CHAPTER 11 Engineered Nanomaterials: Nanofabrication and Surface
Functionalization
Sudha Prasad, Vijayalakshmi Kumar, Sangeetha Kirubanandam, Ahmed Barhoum
1 Introduction
2 Nanofabrication Techniques
3 Gas-Phase Production
3.1 Chemical Vapor Condensation
3.2 Plasma Synthesis
3.3 Atomic Layer Deposition
3.4 Arc Discharge Synthesis
5.5 Laser Pyrolysis Synthesis
4 Liquid-Phase Production
4.1 Sol–gel Synthesis
4.2 Microemulsion Synthesis
4.3 Hydrothermal Synthesis
4.4 Sonochemical Synthesis
4.5 Coprecipitation Synthesis
4.6 Laser Ablation Synthesis
4.7 Electrospinning
5 Solid-Phase Production
5.1 Mechanical Attrition
5.2 Ball Milling
5.3 Mechanochemical Synthesis
6 Surface Modification and Functionalization
7 Mechanism of Nanoparticle Formation
7.1 Nucleation
7.2 Growth and Crystallization
8 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 12 Nanomaterials History, Classification, Unique Properties,Production and Market
Parappurath N. Sudha, Kirubanandam Sangeetha, Kumar Vijayalakshmi, Ahmed Barhoum
1 Introduction
2 Standards and Terminology "Nano"
3 Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
4 History of Nanotechnology
5 Scientific Story of Nanotechnology
6 Types of Nanomaterials
6.1 Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
6.2 Organic-Based Nanomaterials
6.3 Inorganic-Based Nanomaterials
6.4 Composite-Based Nanomaterials
7 Classification of Nanomaterials
8 Size-Dependent Properties
9 Optoelectronic Properties
10 Colloidal Stabilization
11 Self-Assembling Properties
12 Toxicity and Antibacterial Activity
13 State of Nanomaterial Production
14 Future Prospects of Nanotechnology
15 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 13 Recent Progress on Nanofabrication of Molecularly Imprinted Polymers
Priyanka Prabhu, Vivek Dhawan, Clara Fernandes, Divya Suares
1 Introduction
2 Advantages of MIPs
3 Applications of MIPs
4 Fabrication of MIPs
4.1 Factors Impacting Fabrication of MIPs
4.2 Challenges/Difficulties in MIP Fabrication
4.3 Nanofabrication of MIPs
5 Novel Methods for Molecular Imprinting
5.1 Combinatorial Molecular Imprinting
5.2 Surface Imprinting
5.3 Antiidiotypic Imprinting
5.4 Epitope Imprinting
5.5 Scaffold Imprinting
5.6 Supercritical Fluid Technique
6 Conclusion
References
CHAPTER 14 Plant Extract Mediated Synthesis of Nanoparticles
Siim Küünal, Protima Rauwel, Erwan Rauwel
1 Introduction
2 Plant Extract Mediated Synthesis of Nanoparticles
2.1 Plant Extract Reduction Mechanism
2.2 Mass Production
3 Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
3.1 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles
3.2 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles
3.3 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
3.4 Copper (II/IV) Oxide Nanoparticles
3.5 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
3.6 Calcium Oxide Nanoparticles
3.7 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles
4 Antimicrobial Metal Nanoparticles
4.1 Noble Metal Nanoparticles
4.2 Antimicrobial Mechanism of Metallic Nanoparticle Coating
5 Examples of Applications Using Plant Extract Mediated Synthesis
6 Advantages and Drawbacks of Plant Extract Mediated Synthesis
7 Summary
References
CHAPTER 15 Contemporary Industrial Practice for Manufacturing of Nanomedicines
Steliyan Tinkov
1 Introduction
2 Nanodrug Architecture Platforms
3 The Birth of a Particle: Core Manufacturing Technologies
3.1 Overview
3.2 Particle Formation
3.3 Particle Size Reduction
3.4 Drug Loading
3.5 Drug Product Purification
3.6 Drug Product Sterilization
3.7 Discussion
Author’s Biography
References
CHAPTER 16 Fabrication, Functionalization, and Dispersion of Carbon Nanotubes
Taha Roodbar Shojaei, Saman Azhari
1 Introduction
2 History of CNT
3 Background of CNTs
4 Fabrication of CNTs
4.1 Arc-Discharge
4.2 Laser Ablation
4.3 Chemical Vapor Deposition
5 Purification of CNTs
5.1 Dry Methods
5.2 Wet Methods
6 Dispersion of CNTs
6.1 Covalent Functionalization
6.2 Noncovalent Modifications
7 Applications of CNTs
7.1 Energy Storage
7.2 Environmental Applications
7.3 Composites
7.4 Biomedical Applications
8 Characterization of CNT
8.1 Raman
8.2 Ultraviolet Visible (UV/Vis) Spectroscopy
8.3 Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)
8.4 Thermogravimetric Analysis
8.5 Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy
8.6 Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscopy (FESEM
8.7 High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy
9 Conclusion and Future Directions
References
CHAPTER 17 Nanostructured Thin Films and Nanocoatings
Chandan Krishnamoorthy, Ramalingam Chidambaram
1 Introduction
2 Substrate for Nanocoating and Thin Films
3 Nanocoating Fabrication Methods
3.1 Physical Vapor Deposition
3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition
4 Polymer Physisorption
5 Polymer Chemisorption
5.1 "Grafting to" Approach
5.2 "Grafting from" Method
5.3 "Grafting Through" Method
6 Physicochemical Characterization Techniques
6.1 Atomic Force Microscopy
6.2 X-ray Diffraction
6.3 Scanning Electron Microscopy
7 Nanocoating Applications
7.1 Aerospace Applications
7.2 Packaging Applications
7.3 Industrial Applications
References
CHAPTER 18 Bottom-up Synthesis of Hybrid Carbon Nanoscrolls
Jeong-Hwan Kim, Maria Benelmekki
1 Overview on Carbon-Based Nanostructures
2 Preparation of Magneto-Plasmonic Carbon Nanoscrolls
2.1 Step 1: Preparation of the Substrate
2.2 Step 2: Deposition of Carbon Nanofilms
2.3 Step 3: Deposition of the Nanoparticles
2.4 Step 4: Liquid Exfoliation of Magneto Plasmonic Carbon Nanoscrolls and Nanosheets
3 Characterization of Carbon Nanoscrolls and Nanocomposites
3.1 Methods of Characterization
3.2 Structural and Compositional Characterization
4 Functional Properties
4.1 Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering
4.2 Photothermal Behavior
5 Discussions and Conclusions
6 Perspectives
References
CHAPTER 19 Synthesis of Metal Nanoparticles Using Laser Ablation Technique
Ganjali Mansoureh, Vahdatkhah Parisa
1 Introduction
2 Advantages and Disadvantages of PLA
3 Crystallization and Growth Mechanisms
4 PLA Process and Setup
5 General Considerations of PLA
6 Physicochemical Characterization of Metal Nanoparticles
6.1 UV Visible Spectroscopy
6.2 X-ray Diffraction
6.3 X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
6.4 Scanning Electron Microscopy
6.5 Transmission Electron Microscopy
References
CHAPTER 20 Theories of Nanoparticle and Nanostructure Formation in Liquid Phase
Ali Karatutlu, Ahmed Barhoum, Andrei Sapelkin
1 Introduction
2 Classical Nucleation Theory
3 La Mer’s Nucleation and Growth Mechanisms
4 The Two-Step Nucleation and Growth Mechanism
5 The Prenucleation Cluster Mechanism
6 In Situ Characterization Techniques
7 Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Emerging Applications of Nanoparticles and Architecture Nanostructures: Current Prospects and Future Trends discusses the most important current applications of nanoparticles and architecture nanostructures in a comprehensive, detailed manner. The book covers major applications of nanoparticles and architecture nanostructures, taking into account their unusual shapes and high surface areas. In particular, coverage is given to applications in aerospace, automotive, batteries, sensors, smart textile design, energy conversion, color imaging, printing, computer chips, medical implants, pharmacy, cosmetics, and more. In addition, the book discusses the future of research in these areas.
This is a valuable reference for both materials scientists, chemical and mechanical engineers working both in R&D and academia who want to learn more on how nanoparticles and nanomaterials are commercially applied.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth look at the properties of nanoparticles and architecture nanostructures in terms of their applicability for industrial uses
- Analyzes the most recent advances and industrial applications of different types of nanoparticles and architecture nanostructures, taking into account their unusual structures and compositions
- Identifies novel nanometric particles and architectures that are of particular value for applications and the techniques required to use them effectively
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical and mechanical engineers working in R&D and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135167
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323512541
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf Editor
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Ahmed Barhoum Editor
He was previously a Visiting Researcher at Leibniz Universität Hannover, Hannover, Germany, and has also conducted research at universities in France and Egypt.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials and Chemistry (MACH), Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), Belgium