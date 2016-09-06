Emergency Surgery of the Hand
1st Edition
Description
The 4th edition of the globally bestselling Chirurgie de la Main is made available to the English-speaking population for the first time in Emergency Surgery of the Hand. The text synthesizes the most current knowledge in hand surgery, emergency, and surgical principles for today's surgeons and fellows. Edited by internationally recognized experts Michel Merle and Gilles Dautel, Emergency Surgery of the Hand includes an abundance of illustrations, photographs, and step-by-step descriptions to ensure the best possible outcomes for each unique patient scenario.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of today's hot topics in hand surgery, including free tissue transfer and pedicle flaps, as well as emergency care of infections.
- Prioritizes surgical techniques that allow rapid return to work.
- Covers the latest information on surgical principles, relevant anatomy and physiology, surgical techniques, outcomes and rehabilitation.
- Step-by-step descriptions of surgical procedures are enhanced by crisp, clear surgical photographs and illustrations.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
1 Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia of the Upper Limb
2 Emergency Microsurgery of the Upper Extremity
3 Instrumentation and Technical Equipment
4 Injury Assessment and Operative Strategy
5 Sprains and Dislocations of the Fingers
6 Dislocations and Fracture-Dislocations of the Carpometacarpal Joints of the Fingers and Thumb
7 Metacarpal and Phalangeal Fractures
8 Revascularization
9 Finger and Hand Soft Tissue Defects
10 Flexor Tendon Injuries
11 Injuries of the Extensor Apparatus
12 Temporary Amputations and Permanent Amputation
13 Nail Trauma
14 Nerve Injuries
15 Digital Replantations
16 Hand Replantations
17 The Tissue Bank
18 Dressing
19 Surgical Treatment of Hand Infections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323481724
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323481731
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480109
About the Author
Michel Merle
Gilles Dautel
est professeur des universités, praticien hospitalier et chef du service de chirurgie plastique et reconstructrice de l'appareil locomoteur au CHRU de Nancy.