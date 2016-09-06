The 4th edition of the globally bestselling Chirurgie de la Main is made available to the English-speaking population for the first time in Emergency Surgery of the Hand. The text synthesizes the most current knowledge in hand surgery, emergency, and surgical principles for today's surgeons and fellows. Edited by internationally recognized experts Michel Merle and Gilles Dautel, Emergency Surgery of the Hand includes an abundance of illustrations, photographs, and step-by-step descriptions to ensure the best possible outcomes for each unique patient scenario.