Emergency Planning for Maximum Protection

As a practical reference for anyone entrusted with the lives and property of others, Emergency Planning helps its readers prepare for a variety of situations--from bomb threats to fires to nuclear disasters. The authors of this book recognize the need for updated emergency planning. The "blueprints" in the appendices are useful plans for dealing with such specific emergencies as labor strikes, hurricanes, and terrorist actions.

While most large governmental entities are prepared to deal with nearly all types of contingencies and emergencies, many communities and companies have few plans detailing how to respond to and recover from such events. The purpose of this book is to stimulate thought on the part of the reader, provide some practical solutions to problems that could be encountered, and offer a number of considerations for formulating emergency plans. The authors have combined their years of knowledge and experience to create some sample plans for the reader to use as models for developing site-specific plans.