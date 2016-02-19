Emergency Planning for Maximum Protection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900767, 9780080928869

Emergency Planning for Maximum Protection

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Gigliotti Ronald Jason
eBook ISBN: 9780080928869
Hardcover ISBN: 9780409900767
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st January 1991
Page Count: 200
Description

As a practical reference for anyone entrusted with the lives and property of others, Emergency Planning helps its readers prepare for a variety of situations--from bomb threats to fires to nuclear disasters. The authors of this book recognize the need for updated emergency planning. The "blueprints" in the appendices are useful plans for dealing with such specific emergencies as labor strikes, hurricanes, and terrorist actions.

While most large governmental entities are prepared to deal with nearly all types of contingencies and emergencies, many communities and companies have few plans detailing how to respond to and recover from such events. The purpose of this book is to stimulate thought on the part of the reader, provide some practical solutions to problems that could be encountered, and offer a number of considerations for formulating emergency plans. The authors have combined their years of knowledge and experience to create some sample plans for the reader to use as models for developing site-specific plans.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Defining the Terms; An Example of an Extraordinary Event; What Is Crisis Management?; Defining an Organization's Needs; Assessing an Organization's Vulnerabilities; A General or Event-Specific Plan: Assumptions and Decisions; Some Essential Elements; Writing the Plan; Coordinating and Testing the Plan; Emergency Plan Considerations; Recovery; Appendixes - A) Sample Security Strike Contingency Plan; B) Sample Emergency Plan; C) Sample Afteraction Report; D) Sample Event-Specific Plan; E) Sample Crisis Management Plan; F) Bomb Threats and Search Techniques; G) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Publications; Index

About the Author

Richard Gigliotti

Ronald Jason

