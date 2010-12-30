Emergency Neuroradiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705009, 9781455709526

Emergency Neuroradiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-1

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Walker Alexander Nemeth
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705009
eBook ISBN: 9781455709526
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 248
Description

This issue includes every subject relevant to neuroradiology that one may expect to encounter in a general emergency radiology practice. The most important concepts in emergent brain, spine, head & neck imaging, as well as pediatric nonaccidental trauma are reviewed, and the issue provides an excellent starting point for learning the fundamentals of emergency neuroradiology and can serve as a reference for those wishing to reinforce their current knowledge base.

About the Authors

Matthew Walker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL

Alexander Nemeth Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL

