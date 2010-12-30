Emergency Neuroradiology, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-1
1st Edition
Authors: Matthew Walker Alexander Nemeth
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705009
eBook ISBN: 9781455709526
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 248
Description
This issue includes every subject relevant to neuroradiology that one may expect to encounter in a general emergency radiology practice. The most important concepts in emergent brain, spine, head & neck imaging, as well as pediatric nonaccidental trauma are reviewed, and the issue provides an excellent starting point for learning the fundamentals of emergency neuroradiology and can serve as a reference for those wishing to reinforce their current knowledge base.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705009
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709526
About the Authors
Matthew Walker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL
Alexander Nemeth Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.