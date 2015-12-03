Emergency Medicine Secrets
6th Edition
Table of Contents
I. DECISION MAKING IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE
1. Decision Making in Emergency Medicine
2. Management of Cardiac Arrest and Principles of Resuscitation
3. Airway Management
4. Shock
5. Emergency Ultrasound
6. Geriatric Emergency Medicine
7. Palliative Care and Advance Directives
8. How to Critically Review Emergency Medicine Literature
9. Evidence-Based Rational Use of Diagnostic Imaging
10. Emtala, The Joint Commission, and HIPPA
11. Emergency Medicine Observation Medicine
12. Performance Evaluation and Improvement in Emergency Medicine
II. PRIMARY COMPLAINTS
13. Altered Mental Status and Coma
14. Fever
15. Chest Pain
16. Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting
17. Headache
18.. Syncope, Vertigo and Dizziness
19. Seizures
20. Anaphylaxis
21. Low Back Pain
III. NONTRAUMATIC ILLNESS
22. Nontraumatic Ocular Emergencies
23. Nontraumatic ENT Emergencies
24. Dental and Oral Surgical Emergencies
IV. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
25. Transient Ischemic Attack and Cerebrovascular Accident
26. Meningitis
V. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
27. Breathing and Ventilation
28. Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pneumonia
29. Venous Thromboembolism
VI. CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
30. Congestive Heart Failure and Acute Pulmonary Edema
31. Ischemic Heart Disease
32. Cardiac Dysrhythmias, Pacemakers and Implantable Defibrillators
33. Hypertension, Hypertensive Crisis, Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysms
34. Pericarditis and Myocarditis
VII. GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT
35. Esophagus and Stomach Disorders
36. Bowel Disorders
37. Liver and Biliary Tract Disease
VIII. GENITOURINARY TRACT
38. Renal Colic and Scrotal Pain
39. Acute Urinary Retention
40. Urinary Tract Infection: Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis
41. Chronic Kidney Disease and Dialysis
IX. HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
42. Hemostasis and Coagulopathies
43. Sickle Cell Disease
44. Oncologic Emergencies
X. METABOLISM AND ENDOCRINOLOGY
43. Fluids and Electrolytes
44. Acid-Base Disorders
45. Diabetes Mellitus
46. Thyroid and Adrenal Disorders
XI. INFECTIOUS DISEASE
49. Sepsis Syndromes and Toxic Shock
50. Soft-Tissue Infections
51. Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV Infection
52. Tetanus, Botulism, and Food Poisoning
53. Travel Medicine and Vector-Borne Diseases
54. Arthritis
55. Skin Diseases
XII. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES
56. Lightning and Electrical Injuries
57. Drowning
58. Hypothermia and Frostbite
59. Heat Illness
60. Altitude Illness and Dysbarisms
XIII. NEONATAL AND CHILDHOOD DISORDERS
61. Evaluation of Fever in Children Younger Than Age Three
62. Seizures in Infancy and Childhood
63. Acute Respiratory Disorders in Children
64. Pediatric Gastrointestinal Disorders and Dehydration
65. Pediatric Infectious Diseases
66. Emergency Department Evaluation of Child Abuse
67. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia of the Pediatric Patient
68. Pediatric and Neonatal Resuscitation
XIV. TOXICOLOGIC EMERGENCIES
69. General Approach to Poisonings
70. The Alcohols: Ethanol, Ethylene Glycol, Methanol and Isopropyl Alcohol and Alcohol-Related Complications
71. Antipyretic Poisoning
72. Bites and Stings
73. Smoke Inhalation
74. Common Drugs of Abuse
75. Cardiovascular Toxicology
76. Pediatric Ingestions
XV. GYNECOLOGY AND OBSTETRICS
77. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
78. Sexual Assault
79. Spontaneous Abortion, Ectopic Pregnancy, and Vaginal Bleeding
80. Third-Trimester Complications and Delivery
XVI. TRAUMA
81. Multiple Trauma
82. Maxillofacial Trauma
83. Cervical Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma
84. Head Trauma
85. Traumatic Ophthalmologic Emergencies
86. Neck Trauma
87. Chest Trauma
88. Abdominal Trauma
89. Pelvic Fractures and Genitourinary Trauma
90. Trauma in Pregnancy
91. Pediatric Trauma
92. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Hand Injuries
93. Burns
94. Wound Management
XVII. BEHAVIORAL EMERGENCIES
95. Acute Psychosis
96. Depression, Suicide and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
97. Management of the Violent Patient
98. Intimate Partner Violence
XVIII. EMERGENCY MEDICINE SERVICES AND DISASTER MANAGEMENT
99. EMS Medical Oversight
100. Disaster Management
101. Weapons of Mass Destruction
102. Tactical Medicine
Description
For 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. The 6th Edition of Emergency Medicine Secrets, by Drs. Vincent J. Markovchick, Peter T. Pons, Katherine M. Bakes, and Jennie A. Buchanan, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, mnemonics, tables, and an informal tone – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.
- The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your study time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 3rd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323355162
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323374859
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323374835
About the Authors
Vincent Markovchick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Emeritus in Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Attending Emergency Medicine Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, Colorado
About the Editors
Katherine Bakes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA
Jennie Buchanan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, Clinical Faculty, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, Denver; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado
Peter Pons Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado