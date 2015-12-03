Emergency Medicine Secrets - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323355162, 9780323374859

Emergency Medicine Secrets

6th Edition

Authors: Vincent Markovchick
Editors: Katherine Bakes Jennie Buchanan Peter Pons
Paperback ISBN: 9780323355162
eBook ISBN: 9780323374859
eBook ISBN: 9780323374835
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2015
Page Count: 752
Table of Contents

I. DECISION MAKING IN EMERGENCY MEDICINE

1. Decision Making in Emergency Medicine

2. Management of Cardiac Arrest and Principles of Resuscitation

3. Airway Management

4. Shock

5. Emergency Ultrasound

6. Geriatric Emergency Medicine

7. Palliative Care and Advance Directives

8. How to Critically Review Emergency Medicine Literature

9. Evidence-Based Rational Use of Diagnostic Imaging

10. Emtala, The Joint Commission, and HIPPA

11. Emergency Medicine Observation Medicine

12. Performance Evaluation and Improvement in Emergency Medicine

II. PRIMARY COMPLAINTS

13. Altered Mental Status and Coma

14. Fever

15. Chest Pain

16. Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting

17. Headache

18.. Syncope, Vertigo and Dizziness

19. Seizures

20. Anaphylaxis

21. Low Back Pain

III. NONTRAUMATIC ILLNESS

22. Nontraumatic Ocular Emergencies

23. Nontraumatic ENT Emergencies

24. Dental and Oral Surgical Emergencies

IV. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

25. Transient Ischemic Attack and Cerebrovascular Accident

26. Meningitis

V. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

27. Breathing and Ventilation

28. Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Pneumonia

29. Venous Thromboembolism

VI. CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

30. Congestive Heart Failure and Acute Pulmonary Edema

31. Ischemic Heart Disease

32. Cardiac Dysrhythmias, Pacemakers and Implantable Defibrillators

33. Hypertension, Hypertensive Crisis, Aortic Dissection and Aortic Aneurysms

34. Pericarditis and Myocarditis

VII. GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT

35. Esophagus and Stomach Disorders

36. Bowel Disorders

37. Liver and Biliary Tract Disease

VIII. GENITOURINARY TRACT

38. Renal Colic and Scrotal Pain

39. Acute Urinary Retention

40. Urinary Tract Infection: Cystitis, Pyelonephritis and Prostatitis

41. Chronic Kidney Disease and Dialysis

IX. HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

42. Hemostasis and Coagulopathies

43. Sickle Cell Disease

44. Oncologic Emergencies

X. METABOLISM AND ENDOCRINOLOGY

43. Fluids and Electrolytes

44. Acid-Base Disorders

45. Diabetes Mellitus

46. Thyroid and Adrenal Disorders

XI. INFECTIOUS DISEASE

49. Sepsis Syndromes and Toxic Shock

50. Soft-Tissue Infections

51. Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV Infection

52. Tetanus, Botulism, and Food Poisoning

53. Travel Medicine and Vector-Borne Diseases

54. Arthritis

55. Skin Diseases

XII. ENVIRONMENTAL EMERGENCIES

56. Lightning and Electrical Injuries

57. Drowning

58. Hypothermia and Frostbite

59. Heat Illness

60. Altitude Illness and Dysbarisms

XIII. NEONATAL AND CHILDHOOD DISORDERS

61. Evaluation of Fever in Children Younger Than Age Three

62. Seizures in Infancy and Childhood

63. Acute Respiratory Disorders in Children

64. Pediatric Gastrointestinal Disorders and Dehydration

65. Pediatric Infectious Diseases

66. Emergency Department Evaluation of Child Abuse

67. Procedural Sedation and Analgesia of the Pediatric Patient

68. Pediatric and Neonatal Resuscitation

XIV. TOXICOLOGIC EMERGENCIES

69. General Approach to Poisonings

70. The Alcohols: Ethanol, Ethylene Glycol, Methanol and Isopropyl Alcohol and Alcohol-Related Complications

71. Antipyretic Poisoning

72. Bites and Stings

73. Smoke Inhalation

74. Common Drugs of Abuse

75. Cardiovascular Toxicology

76. Pediatric Ingestions

XV. GYNECOLOGY AND OBSTETRICS

77. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

78. Sexual Assault

79. Spontaneous Abortion, Ectopic Pregnancy, and Vaginal Bleeding

80. Third-Trimester Complications and Delivery

XVI. TRAUMA

81. Multiple Trauma

82. Maxillofacial Trauma

83. Cervical Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma

84. Head Trauma

85. Traumatic Ophthalmologic Emergencies

86. Neck Trauma

87. Chest Trauma

88. Abdominal Trauma

89. Pelvic Fractures and Genitourinary Trauma

90. Trauma in Pregnancy

91. Pediatric Trauma

92. Musculoskeletal Trauma and Hand Injuries

93. Burns

94. Wound Management

XVII. BEHAVIORAL EMERGENCIES

95. Acute Psychosis

96. Depression, Suicide and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

97. Management of the Violent Patient

98. Intimate Partner Violence

XVIII. EMERGENCY MEDICINE SERVICES AND DISASTER MANAGEMENT

99. EMS Medical Oversight

100. Disaster Management

101. Weapons of Mass Destruction

102. Tactical Medicine

Description

For 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. The 6th Edition of Emergency Medicine Secrets, by Drs. Vincent J. Markovchick, Peter T. Pons, Katherine M. Bakes, and Jennie A. Buchanan, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, mnemonics, tables, and an informal tone – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Key Features

  • Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.

  • The proven Secrets® format gives you the most return for your study time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective.

  • Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.

Details

About the Authors

Vincent Markovchick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Emeritus in Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine; Attending Emergency Medicine Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, Colorado

About the Editors

Katherine Bakes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Physician, Denver Health Emergency Department, Director, At-Risk Intervention and Mentoring (AIM), Community Affairs Clinical Director, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine; Clinical Instructor, Denver, Colorado, USA

Jennie Buchanan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health and Hospital Authority, Clinical Faculty, Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, Denver; Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Peter Pons Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Emergency Medical Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center, Denver; Professor Emeritus, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of ColoradoSchool of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

