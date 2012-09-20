Emergency Medicine MCQs
"This is a really great study aid and I really enjoyed going through it for this review." From the African Journal of Emergency Medicine
An invaluable self-assessment tool for emergency medicine trainees in Australasia.
Emergency Medicine MCQs is an essential resource for Australasia’s emergency medicine trainees.
A practical self-assessment tool, the book assists trainees as they expand and refine their knowledge of emergency medicine, and will ultimately help them pass the Australasian Emergency Medicine Fellowship examination (FACEM).
The multiple-choice questions in Emergency Medicine MCQs cover both the core and non-core areas in the Australasian Emergency Medicine Fellowship. Using this text, trainees can revise alone or with their peers to identify the areas in which they need further development.
The curriculum is divided into three main areas where trainees require expert level of knowledge, high level of knowledge and general level of knowledge. It covers important clinical problems encountered in everyday emergency medicine practice – from cardiovascular emergencies through to obstetric and gynaecology emergencies, disaster management and toxicology.
As well as being ideal for emergency medicine trainees qualifying through AECM, the book is a useful resource for GPs taking the GEM qualification through ACEM and JMOs ‘on call’.
Plus, this emergency medicine text is accompanied by an app – a separate product containing 180 randomised multiple-choice questions on all the topics within the book.
Key Features
- An emergency medicine test bank, with questions and answers sections
- Filled with evidence-based, clinically oriented material, with references to currently relevant literature
- Practice Exams in Emergency Medicine App will also be released in conjunction with this text and is sold separately for iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.
- Practice Exams in Emergency Medicine App features 3 exam papers and 60 MCQs reflecting topics covered in the core curriculum of the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine fellowship program.
Table of Contents
(Total 715 questions and answers)
- Resuscitation (50 questions and answers)
- Cardiovascular emergencies (50 questions and answers)
- Respiratory emergencies (40 questions and answers)
- Neurological and neurosurgical emergencies (30 questions and answers)
- Endocrine emergencies (30 questions and answers)
- Gastrenterological emergencies (30 questions and answers)
- Renal emergencies (25 questions and answers)
- Haematological and oncological emergencies (20 questions and answers)
- Infectious diseases (25 questions and answers)
- Dermatological emergencies (10 questions and answers)
- Electrolyte and acid-base disorders (25 questions and answers)
- Emergency anaesthesia in pain management (20 questions and answers)
- Trauma and burns (50 questions and answers)
- Orthopaedic emergencies (40 questions and answers)
- Surgical emergencies (40 questions and answers)
- Eye, ENT and dental emergencies (25 questions and answers)
- Urological emergencies (15 questions and answers)
- Obstetric and gynaecological emergencies (25 questions and answers)
- Toxicology and toxinology (50 questions and answers)
- Environmental emergencies (10 questions and answers)
- Psychiatric emergencies (15 questions and answers)
- Paediatric emergencies (50 questions and answers)
- Disaster management (10 questions and answers)
- ED management and medicolegal issues (30 questions and answers)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 20th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581042
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729583091
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541046
About the Author
Waruna De Alwis
Dr de Alwis obtained specialist training in emergency medicine in New Zealand and Australia and works as an emergency medicine consultant at Logan Hospital in Brisbane, Australia. As the Director of Emergency Medicine Training he contributed to the development of the training programme in the hospital since 2008. He will be practising as an emergency medicine consultant in both adult and paediatric emergency departments in The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane from late 2012. His special interests include specialist training in emergency medicine and healthcare leadership.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Medicine Consultant, Director of Emergency Medicine Training, Logan Hospital Meadowbrook, QLD, Australia
Yolande Weiner
Dr Weiner completed her master's degree in emergency medicine at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. She subsequently attained fellowships from emergency medicine colleges in both South Africa and Australasia. Currently she is practising as an emergency consultant at Logan Hospital in Brisbane, Australia. Dr Weiner is actively engaged in the ACEM fellowship training programme at Logan Hospital, as well as being an accredited supervisor for the ACEM Emergency Medicine Certificate Programme. She is a co-founder of the post-graduate Advanced Paediatric Emergency Medicine (APEM) course, an ACEM fellowship exam preparation course covering the ACEM paediatric emergency medicine curriculum. Her special interests include thrombolysis for acute stroke in the ED, emergency ultrasound and paediatric emergency Medicine in mixed ED settings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Medicine Consultant, Logan Hospital, Meadowbrook, QLD, Australia