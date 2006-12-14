Emergency Medicine Handbook
1st Edition
Critical Concepts for Clinical Practice
Description
Emergency Medicine Handbook: Critical Concepts for Clinical Practice provides essential information and practical advice for use in the emergency department. The book covers the general approach to patients with various medical complaints, tables of differential diagnoses, and brief discussions of the most common disease processes—all in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Essential information for use in the busy ED.
Key Features
- Templated chapters written in bulleted format makes finding information fast and easy!
- Includes algorithms and text boxes that help you comprehend information faster
Table of Contents
Section I: Emergency Department Orientation (For Students, Interns, and Rotating Residents)
Section II: Life-Threatening Emergencies
Section III: Trauma
Section IV: Problem-Solving Common Medical Complaints
Section V: Specialized Emergency Medicine
Section VI: Pediatrics
Section VII: Special Topics
Section VIII: Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 14th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323037297
About the Author
Lynn Roppolo
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern at Dallas, Dallas, TX
Daniel Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA
Sean Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Instructor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Peter Rosen
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA