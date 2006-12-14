Emergency Medicine Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323037297

Emergency Medicine Handbook

1st Edition

Critical Concepts for Clinical Practice

Authors: Lynn Roppolo Daniel Davis Sean Kelly Peter Rosen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323037297
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th December 2006
Page Count: 1456
Description

Emergency Medicine Handbook: Critical Concepts for Clinical Practice provides essential information and practical advice for use in the emergency department. The book covers the general approach to patients with various medical complaints, tables of differential diagnoses, and brief discussions of the most common disease processes—all in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Essential information for use in the busy ED.

Key Features

  • Templated chapters written in bulleted format makes finding information fast and easy!
  • Includes algorithms and text boxes that help you comprehend information faster

Table of Contents

Section I: Emergency Department Orientation (For Students, Interns, and Rotating Residents)
Section II: Life-Threatening Emergencies
Section III: Trauma
Section IV: Problem-Solving Common Medical Complaints
Section V: Specialized Emergency Medicine
Section VI: Pediatrics
Section VII: Special Topics
Section VIII: Appendix

Lynn Roppolo

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern at Dallas, Dallas, TX

Daniel Davis

UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA

Sean Kelly

Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Instructor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Peter Rosen

Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

