Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-2
1st Edition
Emergency Ultrasound is comprehensively reviewed by guest editors Michael Blaivas and Srikar Adhikari. Articles will include: introduction, history and progress of emergency ultrasound; airway and thoracic ultrasound; procedural guidance with ultrasound in the emergency patient; pearls and pitfalls: common ultrasound applications and risk management strategies; ultrasound protocol use in the evaluation of an unstable patient; pediatric emergency ultrasound; pelvic ultrasound; focused cardiac ultrasound in the emergent patient; vascular ultrasound in emergency medicine; symptom-based ultrasound; ENT ultrasound; superficial and MSK ultrasound: select applications, and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2014
- 4th April 2014
- Elsevier
- 9780323290210
- 9780323290203
Mike Blaivas Author
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Cumming, Atlanta, USA