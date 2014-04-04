Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323290203, 9780323290210

Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 9-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mike Blaivas
eBook ISBN: 9780323290210
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323290203
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description

Emergency Ultrasound is comprehensively reviewed by guest editors Michael Blaivas and Srikar Adhikari. Articles will include: introduction, history and progress of emergency ultrasound; airway and thoracic ultrasound; procedural guidance with ultrasound in the emergency patient; pearls and pitfalls: common ultrasound applications and risk management strategies; ultrasound protocol use in the evaluation of an unstable patient; pediatric emergency ultrasound; pelvic ultrasound; focused cardiac ultrasound in the emergent patient; vascular ultrasound in emergency medicine; symptom-based ultrasound; ENT ultrasound; superficial and MSK ultrasound: select applications, and more!

About the Authors

Mike Blaivas Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Cumming, Atlanta, USA

