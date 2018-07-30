Emergency Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323612876, 9780323612883

Emergency Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Vera Feuer
eBook ISBN: 9780323612883
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323612876
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th July 2018
Page Count: 240
This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guested edited by Dr. Vera Feuer, will cover an array of essential topics surrounding Emergency Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Articles include: Suicide screening in Pediatric Emergency Settings, Agitation management in pediatric emergencies, Child Life’s role in a Clinical Pathway for Behavioral Emergencies, The role of Security personnel and a model curriculum, Clinical pathways in ER, Social services and Behavioral Emergencies, Referrals-linkage, Telepsychiatry in Emergency Rooms, and Crisis services in community, among others.

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323612883
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323612876

Vera Feuer Author

