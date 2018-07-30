Emergency Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

This issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, guested edited by Dr. Vera Feuer, will cover an array of essential topics surrounding Emergency Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Articles include: Suicide screening in Pediatric Emergency Settings, Agitation management in pediatric emergencies, Child Life’s role in a Clinical Pathway for Behavioral Emergencies, The role of Security personnel and a model curriculum, Clinical pathways in ER, Social services and Behavioral Emergencies, Referrals-linkage, Telepsychiatry in Emergency Rooms, and Crisis services in community, among others.