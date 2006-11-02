Emergency Care and First Aid for Nurses
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This portable, quick reference provides comprehensive coverage of first aid procedures and is highly illustrated. Its aim is to enable nurses to effectively and safely provide first aid outside their clinical working environment. However, the principles described will also be useful within the hospital setting and a section at the end of each chapter will describe the appropriate treatment once the patient reaches A&E.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - First Aid: An Overview; Chapter 2 - Assessment of the Casualty; Chapter 3 - Basic Life Support in Adults; Chapter 4 - Automated External Defibrillation; Chapter 5 - Recognition of Respiratory Failure and Shock in Infants and Children; Chapter 6 - Basic Life Support in Infants and Children; Chapter 7 - Anaphylaxis; Chapter 8 - Respiratory Problems; Chapter 9 - Cardiac and Circulatory Problems; Chapter 10 - Neurological Problems; Chapter 11 - Diabetic Emergencies; Chapter 12 - Extremes of Body Temperature; Chapter 13 - Extremes of Body Temperature; Chapter 14 - Burns and Scalds; Chapter 15 - Musculoskeletal Injuries (Mark Gillett); Chapter 16 - Eye Injuries; Chapter 17 - Ear, Nose and Throat Problems; Chapter 18 - Poisonings, Stings and Bites; Chapter 19 - Childhood Illnesses; Chapter 20 - Dressings, Bandages and Slings; Chapter 21 - Legal Aspects of First Aid (Bridgit Dimond); References; Further Reading; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 2nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035029
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102080
About the Author
Philip Jevon
Affiliations and Expertise
Resuscitation Training Officer, Manor Hospital, Walsall, UK