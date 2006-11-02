Emergency Care and First Aid for Nurses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102080, 9780702035029

Emergency Care and First Aid for Nurses

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Philip Jevon
eBook ISBN: 9780702035029
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102080
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd November 2006
Page Count: 384
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. This portable, quick reference provides comprehensive coverage of first aid procedures and is highly illustrated. Its aim is to enable nurses to effectively and safely provide first aid outside their clinical working environment. However, the principles described will also be useful within the hospital setting and a section at the end of each chapter will describe the appropriate treatment once the patient reaches A&E.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - First Aid: An Overview; Chapter 2 - Assessment of the Casualty; Chapter 3 - Basic Life Support in Adults; Chapter 4 - Automated External Defibrillation; Chapter 5 - Recognition of Respiratory Failure and Shock in Infants and Children; Chapter 6 - Basic Life Support in Infants and Children; Chapter 7 - Anaphylaxis; Chapter 8 - Respiratory Problems; Chapter 9 - Cardiac and Circulatory Problems; Chapter 10 - Neurological Problems; Chapter 11 - Diabetic Emergencies; Chapter 12 - Extremes of Body Temperature; Chapter 13 - Extremes of Body Temperature; Chapter 14 - Burns and Scalds; Chapter 15 - Musculoskeletal Injuries (Mark Gillett); Chapter 16 - Eye Injuries; Chapter 17 - Ear, Nose and Throat Problems; Chapter 18 - Poisonings, Stings and Bites; Chapter 19 - Childhood Illnesses; Chapter 20 - Dressings, Bandages and Slings; Chapter 21 - Legal Aspects of First Aid (Bridgit Dimond); References; Further Reading; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
About the Author

Philip Jevon

Affiliations and Expertise

Resuscitation Training Officer, Manor Hospital, Walsall, UK

