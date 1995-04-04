EMC in Power Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080572505

EMC in Power Electronics

1st Edition

Authors: Laszlo Tihanyi
eBook ISBN: 9780080572505
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th April 1995
Page Count: 416
Description

Electronics professionals will find this book invaluable when designing power equipment, because it describes in detail how to cope with the problem of electromagnetic interference. The author shows how to meet the exacting US and European EMC standards for conducted emissions.

The book includes a wide range of EMI analysis techniques. An important focus is on the energy content of interference transient signals (traditional analysis concentrates on amplitude and frequency). This provides a more accurate picture of the EMI situation. For those who do not want or need detailed analysis techniques, many approximation methods are also provided.

These simplified techniques give accurate results for all but the most stringent applications. The book contains several worked examples and an extensive bibliography, and is sure to be useful to electronic design engineers and others who need to meet international EMC regulations and standards.

Laszlo Tihanyi has worked on EMC for over 20 years. Formerly Head of the Department of Power Electronics at the Hungarian Research Institute for the Electrical Industry, he focused primarily on solving EMI problems in electronic systems and developing a dimensioning method for power line filters.

Readership

Electronics Engineers

Table of Contents

Introduction; History of EMC standardisation efforts; Description of electromagnetic disturbances; Conducted EMI measurement; EMI in power electronic equipment; EMI filter elements; Noise suppression; EMI filter circuit selection and measurement; EMI filter design; Testing for susceptibility to power line disturbances; Reduction techniques for internal EMI; Transient susceptibility analysis method; Bibliography; Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080572505

About the Author

Laszlo Tihanyi

Reviews

'Due to its practical approach, designers of switch-mode power supplies, triac ac phase controllers and thyristor chopper circuits will find this an essential reference.' New Electronics 'Another of the good books to come out of Eastern Europe. .. this book will be invaluable to those working in the field.' Computer Books Review

Ratings and Reviews

