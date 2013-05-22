Embodiment and Epigenesis: Theoretical and Methodological Issues in Understanding the Role of Biology within the Relational Developmental System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123979476, 9780123984883

Embodiment and Epigenesis: Theoretical and Methodological Issues in Understanding the Role of Biology within the Relational Developmental System, Volume 44

1st Edition

Part A, Philosophical, Theoretical, and Biological Dimensions

Serial Volume Editors: Richard M Lerner Janette Benson
eBook ISBN: 9780123984883
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123979476
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 2013
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Embodiment and Epigenesis: A View of the Issues
Richard M. Lerner and Janette B. Benson

  1. Relationism and Relational-Developmental-Systems: A Paradigm for Developmental Science in the Post-Cartesian Era
    Willis F. Overton
  2. Developmental Systems Theory: What Does it Explain, and How Does It Explain It?
    James Tabery and Paul Griffiths
  3. Emergence, Self Organization and Developmental Science
    Gary Greenberg, Kristina Schmid and Megan Kiely Mueller
  4. The Evolution of Intelligent Developmental Systems
    Ken Richardson
  5. Embodiment and Agency: Toward a Holistic Synthesis for Developmental Science
    David C. Witherington and Shirley Heying
  6. The Origins of Variation: Evolutionary Insights from Developmental Science
    Robert Lickliter
  7. Cytoplasmic Inheritance Redux
    Evan Charney
  8. Evolutionary Psychology: A House Built on Sand
    Peter Saunders
  9. A Contemporary View of Genes and Behavior: Complex Systems and Interactions
    Douglas Wahlsten
  10. Genetic Causation: A Cross Disciplinary Inquiry
    Sheldon Krimsky
  11. Pathways by which the interplay of organismic and environmental factors lead to phenotypic variation within and across generations
    Lawrence Harper

Description

Volume 44 of Advances in Child Development and Behavior includes chapters that highlight some the most recent research in the area of embodiment and epigenesis.

A wide array of topics are discussed in detail, including cytoplasmic inheritance redux, emergence, self organization and developmental science, and the evolution of intelligent developmental systems.

Each chapter provides in-depth discussions, and this volume serves as an invaluable resource for developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.

Key Features

  • Chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area
  • A wide array of topics are discussed in detail

Readership

Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123984883
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123979476

About the Serial Volume Editors

Richard M Lerner Serial Volume Editor

Janette Benson

Janette Benson Serial Volume Editor

Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA

