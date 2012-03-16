The ultimate resource for making embedded systems reliable, safe, and secure

Embedded Systems Security provides:

A broad understanding of security principles, concerns, and technologies

Proven techniques for the efficient development of safe and secure embedded software

A study of the system architectures, operating systems and hypervisors, networking, storage, and cryptographic issues that must be considered when designing secure embedded systems

Nuggets of practical advice and numerous case studies throughout

Written by leading authorities in the field with 65 years of embedded security experience: one of the original developers of the world’s only Common Criteria EAL 6+ security certified software product and a lead designer of NSA certified cryptographic systems.

This book is indispensable for embedded systems and security professionals, new and experienced.

An important contribution to the understanding of the security of embedded systems. The Kleidermachers are experts in their field. As the Internet of things becomes reality, this book helps business and technology management as well as engineers understand the importance of "security from scratch." This book, with its examples and key points, can help bring more secure, robust systems to the market.

Dr. Joerg Borchert, Vice President, Chip Card & Security, Infineon Technologies North America Corp.; President and Chairman, Trusted Computing Group

Embedded Systems Security provides real-world examples of risk and exploitation; most importantly the book offers clear insight into methods used to counter vulnerabilities to build true, native security into technology.

Adriel Desautels, President and CTO, Netragard, LLC.

Security of embedded systems is more important than ever. The growth in networking is just one reason. However, many embedded systems developers have insufficient knowledge of how to achieve security in their systems. David Kleidermacher, a world-renowned expert in this field, shares in this book his knowledge and long experience with other engineers. A very important book at the right time.