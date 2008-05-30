Embedded DSP Processor Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741233, 9780080569871

Embedded DSP Processor Design, Volume 2

1st Edition

Application Specific Instruction Set Processors

Authors: Dake Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080569871
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741233
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 30th May 2008
Page Count: 808
Table of Contents

Introduction to DSP and CPU; Finite length DSP; Architecture and Micro architecture design; Instruction set design ? part I; Instruction set design ? part II; ALU and Register file (RF); MAC (Multiplication and accumulation unit); Memory sub system and addressing unit; Control path; Design of tools for firmware programmers; Firmware design; Peripheral of DSP cores and processors; Accelerators; Advanced architecture ILP (Instruction level parallelism); Advanced architecture (On Chip multiple DSP cores); Design for integration; Review of the design flow and functional verification

Description

This book provides design methods for Digital Signal Processors and Application Specific Instruction set Processors, based on the author's extensive, industrial design experience. Top-down and bottom-up design methodologies are presented, providing valuable guidance for both students and practicing design engineers.

Coverage includes design of internal-external data types, application specific instruction sets, micro architectures, including designs for datapath and control path, as well as memory sub systems. Integration and verification of a DSP-ASIP processor are discussed and reinforced with extensive examples.

Key Features

  • Instruction set design for application specific processors based on fast application profiling
  • Micro architecture design methodology
  • Micro architecture design details based on real examples
  • Extendable architecture design protocols
  • Design for efficient memory sub systems (minimizing on chip memory and cost)
  • Real example designs based on extensive, industrial experiences

Readership

Designers of application specific, embedded digital signal processors at companies such as Ericsson, Infineon, ST Microelectronics, Analog Devices, Philips, Siemens, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Qualcom, AGilent, NEC, Intel, AMD, Fujitsu, Sony, Toshiba, Sanyo, Samsung, etc; EE students studying to be same.

Details

No. of pages:
808
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080569871
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741233

About the Authors

Dake Liu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Linkoping University, Sweden

