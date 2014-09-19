Embedded C Programming

This book provides a hands-on introductory course on concepts of C programming using a PIC® microcontroller and CCS C compiler. Through a project-based approach, this book provides an easy to understand method of learning the correct and efficient practices to program a PIC® microcontroller in C language. Principles of C programming are introduced gradually, building on skill sets and knowledge. Early chapters emphasize the understanding of C language through experience and exercises, while the latter half of the book covers the PIC® microcontroller, its peripherals, and how to use those peripherals from within C in great detail.

This book demonstrates the programming methodology and tools used by most professionals in embedded design, and will enable you to apply your knowledge and programming skills for any real-life application. Providing a step-by-step guide to the subject matter, this book will encourage you to alter, expand, and customize code for use in your own projects.