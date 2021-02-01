Elsevier's Faculty Development
1st Edition
An Interactive Solution
Author: Sonja Sheppard
Paperback ISBN: 9780323722513
eBook ISBN: 9780323790499
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents
- The Private Postsecondary Campus (staff roles, advisory boards, schedules, students)
- Career Education Sector Overview (postsecondary education, career schools, college admissions, career school demographics)
- How Students Learn (learning science, adult learning theory, learning styles, Bloom’s Taxonomy, Cone of Learning, why it all matters)
- Teaching and Learning, Assessment, and Student Outcomes (setting the right tone best practices, instructor as facilitator, active learning, clinical/externship experiences, lesson plans, learning activities, assessment, objectives and learning outcomes)
- Faculty Roles and Responsibilities (qualifications, faculty file, subject matter experts, licensing, continuing education, professional development and in-service training, regulatory compliance, institutional and programmatic accreditation)
- Classroom Management (principles, best practices, case studies)
- Emerging Trends in Postsecondary Education (new teaching/learning models, adaptive learning, digital literacy, competency-based learning, alternative pathways, portability of credits)
- Intellectual Property (copyright, fair use, permissions, web resources, plagiarism)
Details
About the Author
Sonja Sheppard
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing Unitek College Sacramento, California
