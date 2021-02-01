Elsevier's Faculty Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323722513, 9780323790499

Elsevier's Faculty Development

1st Edition

An Interactive Solution

Author: Sonja Sheppard
Paperback ISBN: 9780323722513
eBook ISBN: 9780323790499
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  1. The Private Postsecondary Campus (staff roles, advisory boards, schedules, students)

  2. Career Education Sector Overview (postsecondary education, career schools, college admissions, career school demographics)

  3. How Students Learn (learning science, adult learning theory, learning styles, Bloom’s Taxonomy, Cone of Learning, why it all matters)

  4. Teaching and Learning, Assessment, and Student Outcomes (setting the right tone best practices, instructor as facilitator, active learning, clinical/externship experiences, lesson plans, learning activities, assessment, objectives and learning outcomes)

  5. Faculty Roles and Responsibilities (qualifications, faculty file, subject matter experts, licensing, continuing education, professional development and in-service training, regulatory compliance, institutional and programmatic accreditation)

  6. Classroom Management (principles, best practices, case studies)

  7. Emerging Trends in Postsecondary Education (new teaching/learning models, adaptive learning, digital literacy, competency-based learning, alternative pathways, portability of credits)

  8. Intellectual Property (copyright, fair use, permissions, web resources, plagiarism)

About the Author

Sonja Sheppard

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nursing Unitek College Sacramento, California

