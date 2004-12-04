Elsevier's Dictionary of Reptiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514998, 9780080459202

Elsevier's Dictionary of Reptiles

1st Edition

Authors: Murray Wrobel
eBook ISBN: 9780080459202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514998
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2004
Page Count: 758
Description

This dictionary gives an overview of the English, German, French and Italian names of reptiles.

The basic table contains the scientific names of families, genera, species and some sub-species with their identified names, which are given in the singular for species and sub-specis and in the plural for other terms.

Animal Scientists

Murray Wrobel

London, UK

"In reality and by all accounts, Wrobel has produced another finely crafted opera mirabilis." -THE ATA CHRONICLE

