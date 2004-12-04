Elsevier's Dictionary of Reptiles
1st Edition
Authors: Murray Wrobel
eBook ISBN: 9780080459202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514998
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th December 2004
Page Count: 758
Description
This dictionary gives an overview of the English, German, French and Italian names of reptiles.
The basic table contains the scientific names of families, genera, species and some sub-species with their identified names, which are given in the singular for species and sub-specis and in the plural for other terms.
Readership
Animal Scientists
About the Author
Murray Wrobel
Affiliations and Expertise
London, UK
Reviews
"In reality and by all accounts, Wrobel has produced another finely crafted opera mirabilis." -THE ATA CHRONICLE
Ratings and Reviews
