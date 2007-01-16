Elsevier's Dictionary of Information Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517708, 9780080488806

Elsevier's Dictionary of Information Security

1st Edition

Authors: G. Manoilov B. Radichkova
eBook ISBN: 9780080488806
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517708
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th January 2007
Page Count: 772
Description

The dictionary will contain terms currently used in the broad fields of electronics data protection and data management in today's interconnected world - the Global Village. The terminology will cover all aspects of the modern technology's best practices in multiple subfields, namely: physical (hardware and perimeter) security, wired and wireless telecommunication infrastructure security, internet (e-commerce and business-to-business) security, anti-virus and anti-spyware applications, virtual private networking, theory and practices of cryptography, corporate security policies'methodology, design, implementation and enforcement.

5000 terms in English, German, French and Russian

Key Features

  • a valuable reference tool for both the general public and the industry experts
  • can be used as knowledge support in theoretical projects
  • could also serve as a handy desktop reference book in day-to-day operations in a multilingual environment

Readership

Data managers & IT specialists

Table of Contents


Basic Table

Indices:

German

French

Russian




About the Author

G. Manoilov

B. Radichkova

