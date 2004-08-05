Elsevier's Dictionary of Forestry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512451, 9780080930237

Elsevier's Dictionary of Forestry

1st Edition

In English, German, French and Russian
approx. 10,000 terms

Authors: B. Delijska P. Manoilov
eBook ISBN: 9780080930237
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512451
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th August 2004
Page Count: 1060
Description

The dictionary contains terms used today in forest science, management and conservation, comprising forest ecology, forest entomology and pathology, forest fire management, forest geomatics, forest meteorology and hydrology, forest soils and geomorphology, forest surveys and mensuration, genetics and tree improvement, harvesting and forest operations, integrated forest management, photogrammetry and remote sensing, physico-mechanical properties of wood, processing (panels, pulp and paper, sawing, etc.), silviculture, tree physiology, agroforestry, urban forestry, wildlife and wilderness management and arboriculture, wood anatomy and structure.

Readership

scientists in forestry, forest management and conservation, ecologists

Details

No. of pages:
1060
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930237
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512451

About the Author

B. Delijska

Affiliations and Expertise

Sofia, Bulgaria

P. Manoilov

Affiliations and Expertise

Sofia, Bulgaria

Ratings and Reviews

