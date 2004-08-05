Elsevier's Dictionary of Forestry
1st Edition
In English, German, French and Russian
approx. 10,000 terms
Description
The dictionary contains terms used today in forest science, management and conservation, comprising forest ecology, forest entomology and pathology, forest fire management, forest geomatics, forest meteorology and hydrology, forest soils and geomorphology, forest surveys and mensuration, genetics and tree improvement, harvesting and forest operations, integrated forest management, photogrammetry and remote sensing, physico-mechanical properties of wood, processing (panels, pulp and paper, sawing, etc.), silviculture, tree physiology, agroforestry, urban forestry, wildlife and wilderness management and arboriculture, wood anatomy and structure.
Readership
scientists in forestry, forest management and conservation, ecologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1060
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 5th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444512451
About the Author
B. Delijska
Affiliations and Expertise
Sofia, Bulgaria
P. Manoilov
Affiliations and Expertise
Sofia, Bulgaria